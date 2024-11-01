AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:28 p.m. EDT

Shohei Ohtani brings his dog and addresses crowd in English as Dodgers celebrate World Series title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have celebrated their eighth World Series championship with a downtown parade and a stadium gathering featuring Shohei Ohtani and other star players. The Japanese superstar typically speaks in his native Japanese but he briefly spoke English to the stadium crowd. Seven double-decker buses filled with players, their families and the coaching staff traveled a 45-minute route. Ohtani was holding his dog, Decoy. Some players were smoking cigars and drinking beer on the sun-splashed day. The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games, clinching the title with a 7-6 victory in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Indiana hires Stephanie White as coach to lead Caitlin Clark and the Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Fever have hired Stephanie White as head coach. White takes over a team led by WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark. White spent the past two seasons as head coach of the Connecticut Sun before parting ways with the team earlier this week. The former star at Purdue served on the Fever coaching staff from 2011-16, including as head coach for the final two of those seasons. White replaces Christie Sides, who led the Fever to a 20-20 record last season and the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2016.

Embiid out on Saturday but 76ers’ All-Star center moves closer to return from knee injury

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Joel Embiid and Paul George will each miss a fifth straight game with left knee injuries when the Philadelphia 76ers host Memphis on Saturday night. The oft-injured Embiid has yet to play this season, though he was a full participant at Friday’s practice. That included 5-on-5 scrimmages with the team. Embiid skipped the entire preseason and has not played any basketball that matters since he helped Team USA win gold in the Paris Olympics. Embiid has officially been out with what the 76ers call left knee management.

Jets’ Garrett Wilson makes a jaw-dropping, 1-handed TD catch vs. Texans

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Garrett Wilson made an acrobatic one-handed 26-yard touchdown catch that gave the New York Jets the lead against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter and sent the MetLife Stadium crowd into a frenzy. With the Jets facing third-and-19 from the Texans 26, Aaron Rodgers tossed the ball up toward Wilson in the end zone. Wilson snared the pass in the air with both legs spread out and got his leg inside the end zone. The play was initially called an incomplete pass, but a video replay review confirmed the touchdown.

Jets rookie Malachi Corley has TD overturned after he drops ball before goal line vs. Texans

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malachi Corley thought he scored his first NFL touchdown for the New York Jets, but the rookie wide receiver dropped the ball before he crossed the goal line. And it rolled out of the end zone. So, no touchdown, a turnover for the Jets and one huge rookie mistake. With the Jets at the Texans 19 early in the second quarter, Corley took the pitch from Aaron Rodgers and zipped down the right sideline and dropped the ball out of his right hand to celebrate. A video review showed he had not gotten into the end zone before he dropped it. So, Corley was credited with an 18-yard run and a fumble.

Celebrating too soon? NFL players have been dropping the ball for some time now

NFL players have dropped the ball before, especially when it comes to missing out on touchdowns while wanting to celebrate. The latest case was Jets rookie receiver Malachi Corley on Thursday night. But he’s far from the first. Celebrating too early goes back to at least 1971 when Pittsburgh’s Dave Smith raised his hands about five yards from the end zone and dropped the ball. The most famous gaffe probably goes to Dallas defensive lineman Leon Lett, who was chased down by Buffalo’s Don Beebe in the Super Bowl in 1993.

Brandon Aubrey thought being the Cowboys kicker would mean no jury duty. A judge said otherwise

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brandon Aubrey was pretty sure being the kicker for the Dallas Cowboys was going to get him out of jury duty. It’s safe to say he was surprised to end up serving on a domestic violence case that lasted a week and ended with the jury sentencing the defendant to 65 years in prison. Aubrey says it was an “eye-opening, long, frustrating, depressing” experience. Aubrey thought his need to prepare for a game would be enough to get him excused. The judge decided otherwise.

Anthony Richardson needs more time to develop raw talent: Analysis

Anthony Richardson got fewer starts than Bryce Young before he was sent to the bench. The Indianapolis Colts benched their second-year quarterback this week after his 10th career start, including six this season. The Colts are turning to 39-year-old Joe Flacco because coach Shane Steichen believes the veteran gives the team “the best chance to win right now.” He’s not wrong. Flacco, a Super Bowl MVP with the Ravens more than a decade ago, is 2-1 in three appearances with the Colts. He was 4-1 with Cleveland last year, helping the Browns reach the playoffs. The 22-year-old Richardson threw just 393 passes in college at Florida before the Colts selected him with the fourth pick overall in last year’s NFL draft.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero won’t play for a few weeks. The Magic see it as an opportunity for everyone

Paolo Banchero knew something was wrong. He was surprised to learn the extent. The Orlando Magic All-Star will miss the next several weeks with a torn right abdominal muscle, an injury that happened in his team’s loss to Chicago on Wednesday night. The injury was diagnosed Thursday and the first game Banchero was missing was Friday in Cleveland, with the Magic taking on the Cavaliers in a rematch of an Eastern Conference first-round series from last season. Banchero’s 29 points per game ranked seventh in the league entering Friday.

Kyle Larson heads to Martinsville looking for 7th win of season to have shot at NASCAR title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson has rung the Hendrick Motorsports victory bell six times this season and yet he’s on the outside looking in of NASCAR’s championship four. Larson is below the cutline heading to Martinsville Speedway in Virginia this weekend. The final two spots in the winner-take-all final four will be decided Sunday. Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick are already locked in and Larson sits seven points below the cutline. But the 2021 NASCAR champion has won the elimination races in the first two rounds of these playoffs and will try to do the same again Sunday.

