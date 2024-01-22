AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:28 a.m. EST

Kelce scores twice and Chiefs beat Bills 27-24 to advance to face Ravens in AFC championship

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Travis Kelce caught two touchdown passes and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their sixth straight AFC championship game following a 27-24 divisional round playoff win over the Buffalo Bills. Isiah Pacheco scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard run 40 seconds into the fourth quarter in a game the teams traded leads five times. The Chiefs clinched the win by running out the clock after Buffalo’s Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal attempt wide right with 1:43 remaining. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs move on to face the conference’s top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

Jared Goff throws 2 TD passes, Lions advance to NFC title game with 31-23 win over Buccaneers

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes and the Detroit Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 in a divisional-round playoff game, lifting the long-suffering franchise into the NFC championship for the first time in 32 years and just the second time in franchise history. The Lions won two playoff games in a season for the first time since 1957, the last year they won the NFL title. They will play at San Francisco, the NFC’s top seed, next Sunday for a spot in the Super Bowl — a game they have never played in. Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes for the Bucs but he was intercepted by Derrick Barnes to end Tampa Bay’s chances.

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer now winningest coach in major college basketball, passing Mike Krzyzewski

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tara VanDerveer became the all-time winningest coach in major college basketball history, passing former Duke and Army coach Mike Krzyzewski with her 1,203rd career victory when No. 8 Stanford beat Oregon State 65-56. At 70 years old and a head coach since age 24, VanDerveer celebrated on her team’s home floor at Maples Pavilion with a couple dozen former players on hand to cheer the Hall of Fame coach on for yet another milestone in a decorated 45-year career filled with memorable accomplishments.

Nick Dunlap becomes 1st amateur winner on PGA Tour since 1991 with victory at The American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Dunlap became the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour, making a 6-foot par putt on the final hole for a one-shot victory over Christiaan Bezuidenhout at The American Express on Sunday. Dunlap, the 20-year-old University of Alabama sophomore and reigning U.S. Amateur champion, is the first amateur winner since Phil Mickelson at the Tucson Open in 1991. He’s only the seventh amateur since 1945 — and the third since 1957 — to win a tour event. Dunlap, the only amateur in the 156-player field, surged into a three-shot lead with a sizzling 60 in the third round. He closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 29-under 259 and break the tournament scoring record as a 72-hole event.

Caitlin Clark accidentally knocked down by Ohio State fan running on court to celebrate win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Caitlin Clark said she was “OK” after she was accidently knocked down by a fan running onto the court after No. 2 Iowa was upset by Ohio State on Sunday. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith went to the Hawkeyes locker room and apologized to Clark and Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff also issued an apology.

Taylor Swift’s NFL playoff tour takes her to Buffalo for Chiefs game against Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Taylor Swift blew a kiss after someone greeted her by yelling “Bills by a billion,” upon arriving at Highmark Stadium to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in a divisional playoff game. The pop music superstar was escorted by a heavy security presence to a suite overlooking the west end zone. After catching a 22-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, Kelce threw the football into the crowd, then turned and made a heart gesture with his hands toward the suite where Swift was seated in the opposite corner of the stadium.

Alcaraz sets up Australian Open quarterfinal against Zverev. Four first-timers into women’s last 8

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has set up an Australian Open quarterfinal against Olympic champion Alexander Zverev. The 20-year-old Wimbledon champion completed a Grand Slam set by reaching the last eight in Australia for the first time. Zverev is there for the third time but is coming off some long five-set wins. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev is also through as the highly-ranked players continue to advance in the men’s draw. Seeded players in the women’s draw kept tumbling out on Monday. No. 12 Zheng Qinwen is now the highest-ranked player in the top half of the draw. Anna Kalinskaya, Dayana Yastremska, Linda Noskova have advanced to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Protester throws papers on court, briefly disrupts Australian Open match between Zverev and Norrie

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A pro-Palestinian protester threw papers onto an Australian Open court and briefly disrupted the fourth-round match between Olympic champion Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie of Britain. A person wearing a face mask threw anti-war pamphlets from the stands onto the court behind the baseline during the third set. Two spectators held the protester before security arrived. Ball kids gathered up the papers and the match continued after security escorted the protestor away. Zverev won the match in five sets to advance to the quarterfinals.

Bills have a familiar feeling, eliminated by the Chiefs in playoffs for third time in four years

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ season ended in familiar fashion. For the third straight year, the Bills were eliminated in the divisional round of the playoffs. And for the third time in four seasons, it was the Kansas City Chiefs who ended Buffalo’s postseason run. Two years ago, it was “13 Seconds” — the amount of time it took Patrick Mahomes to lead the Chiefs to a tying field goal at the end of regulation. On Sunday night, the key words were “wide right.” Tyler Bass missed a field goal with less than two minutes left that would have tied the game.

Terrence Shannon Jr. scores 16 in his return, No. 14 Illinois beats Rutgers 86-63

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Justin Harmon scored 18 points and Terrence Shannon Jr. added 16 in his return to lead five Illinois players in double figures as the No. 14 Illini beat Rutgers 86-63. In his first game back since the university was ordered Friday to lift his suspension, Shannon came off the bench and played 28 minutes. He had four assists and made 8 of 10 shots from the free-throw line. Shannon was suspended by the university on Dec. 28 because he’s facing a rape charge in a September incident in Kansas.

