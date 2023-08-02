AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:26 p.m. EDT

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán entering inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, the team announced Wednesday. Germán, who threw a perfect game June 28 at Oakland, was placed on the restricted list two days before his 31st birthday. Germán is 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 20 appearances this season. He was scratched from his scheduled start Monday night against Tampa Bay, with the Yankees saying it was because of armpit discomfort. The right-hander then entered in relief and tossed five scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

MLB trade deadline analysis: AL West leaders loaded up on starting pitchers

The arms race in the AL West began with Lucas Giolito and quickly escalated. After the Los Angeles Angels acquired Giolito and signaled their intentions to make a bid for the postseason, division rivals Texas and Houston answered with some big moves of their own. The Rangers acquired Max Scherzer and the Astros landed Justin Verlander before Tuesday’s trade deadline. That should set up quite a race down the stretch. Verlander returns to Houston less than a year after winning the Cy Young Award with the Astros. That was the third of his career, matching Scherzer’s total.

A Latino player says his Northwestern teammates hazed him by shaving ‘Cinco de Mayo’ onto his head

CHICAGO (AP) — Ten athletes are now suing over alleged hazing incidents at Northwestern University. The latest lawsuit involves a former player who accuses the athletic department of allowing racism and sexual abuse to thrive. Ramon Diaz says it caused psychological and emotional damage to athletes of color. Diaz says he was 17 when upperclassmen shaved “Cinco de Mayo” onto the back of his head as the entire Wildcats football team watched. Former football head coach Patrick Fitzgerald said he had no knowledge of the hazing before he was fired last month. Northwestern has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate.

Gambling sting at Iowa and Iowa St. results in charges against 7 current and former athletes so far

Gambling investigations at Iowa and Iowa State have resulted in criminal charges filed against seven current or former athletes. Ex-Hawkeyes basketball player Ahron Ulis and Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers are the ones with the highest profiles. All are accused in the complaints of tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. Charges in Johnson County have been filed against Ulis, Iowa baseball player Gehrig Christensen and Iowa kicker Aaron Blom. Dekkers was charged in Story County, as were ISU football player Dodge Saucer, ISU wrestler Paniro Johnson and former ISU football player Eyioma Uwazurike.

Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes will be leaning on new bunch of untested wide receivers

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs allowed wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman to walk away in free agency, and in their place they signed a couple of relative unknowns while taking a gamble on an injury-prone talent and unproven draft pick. The expectation is that Patrick Mahomes can make it work, just as he has so many years before, but is that finally asking too much of the league’s MVP? The answer will play out this season as the Chiefs try to defend their Super Bowl. Kadarius Toney is already battling another injury, but players such as rookie Rashee Rice and second-year pro Justyn Ross have turned heads in training camp, and that is a reason for optimism.

The Rangers expected more wins this year. After a deadline push, they’re thinking about October

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers certainly expected to win a lot of games this season after bolstering their rotation and hiring three-time championship manager Bruce Bochy last winter. Now there are thoughts of maybe winning it all. General manager Chris Young says Texas entered 2023 focused on being competitive and playing meaningful games late into the season. He made moves to get better after the Rangers charged out to the AL West lead. Young got a head start by acquiring hard-throwing reliever Aroldis Chapman a month ago. They went all in adding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, lefty Jordan Montgomery and another reliever before the trade deadline.

Houston’s pitchers rave about Maldonado after the veteran catches third no-hitter

HOUSTON (AP) — When Martín Maldonado caught Framber Valdez’s no-hitter for the Houston Astros against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night, it gave him three in his career, tying him for third-most in MLB history. It’s no surprise to anyone associated with the Astros that he’s been behind the plate for so many big games. closer Ryan Pressly said: “He’s one of the hardest-working guys on this team … he’s essentially our quarterback.”

Big Ten having preliminary conversations about more expansion if Pac-12 crumbles, AP sources say

A group of Big Ten presidents has begun discussing the possibility of adding more West Coast schools to the conference if the Pac-12 continues to crumble, according to two people familiar with the conversations. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the conversations were preliminary and the Big Ten was not going public with its internal discussions. Oregon and Washington would be the primary targets if the conference decided to make a move. The Pac-12 is down to nine schools seemingly committed beyond this year, with Southern California and UCLA heading to the Big Ten in 2024 and Colorado to the Big 12.

Jimmie Johnson, crew chief Chad Knaus join Donnie Allison as NASCAR Hall of Fame selections

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson and former crew chief Chad Knaus, who combined to win a record-tying seven Cup Series championships, have been selected for the NASCAR Hall of Fame. They will be joined by longtime driver Donnie Allison, who was voted in on the pioneer ballot. The Class of 2024 induction ceremony will be held Jan. 19 in Charlotte. Johnson is considered one of the most successful race car drivers in history. His seven Cup Series titles tie him with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most in NASCAR history, and his run of five consecutive championships from 2006-10 remain a series record. He also won titles in 2013 and 2016.

Sweden wins Group G at Women’s World Cup to advance to showdown with the United States

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Rebecka Blomqvist’s second-half goal lifted Sweden to a 2-0 win over Argentina on Wednesday. Sweden won Group G and now faces the United States in the round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup. Argentina was eliminated. Neither side looked close to scoring for much of the night, but Blomqvist broke the deadlock with a headed goal at the 66th-minute mark to help the blue and yellow finish 3-0 in group play. Late in the match, Gabriela Chavez committed a foul while defending a corner kick. Elin Rubensson converted the penalty kick in stoppage time to seal the victory for Sweden.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.