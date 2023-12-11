AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:26 a.m. EST

Analysis: Officiating again stole the spotlight even though the call against the Chiefs was correct

Travis Kelce and Kadarius Toney had combined to make the play of the season to give the Kansas City Chiefs a late lead when the celebration quickly turned to silence. An offside penalty on Toney negated the score. Anytime there’s a big play in an NFL game, announcers are quick to point out whether a yellow flag has been thrown. Fans can’t get too excited until they know that there’s no penalty on the play. The quality of officiating in the NFL is poor. But that’s nothing new. It’s been that way for decades. Even with instant replay, calls are missed every game.

Dak Prescott, Brandon Aubrey help Cowboys pull even with Eagles in NFC East with 33-13 victory

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns, Brandon Aubrey made four field goals and the Dallas Cowboys pulled even in the NFC East with their 15th consecutive home victory, 33-13 over the Philadelphia Eagles. Aubrey extended his NFL record by going 30 for 30 on field goals to start his career. The Cowboys weren’t deterred by Jalen Carter’s 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Dallas won its fifth consecutive game since a loss at Philadelphia that gave the Eagles a two-game division lead. The Eagles lost three fumbles and didn’t score an offensive touchdown. Quarterback Jalen Hurts lost consecutive games for the first time since October 2021.

Bills get go-ahead field goal late, take advantage of Chiefs penalty to hold on for 20-17 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 233 yards with touchdowns running and throwing, the Buffalo Bills kicked a go-ahead field-goal with 1:54 to go and then hold on for a 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Chiefs had time even after Tyler Bass had given Buffalo the lead, and they thought they had regained the lead just moments later. But an offside penalty on Kadarius Toney wiped out a 49-yard touchdown pass that included a lateral to Toney, and the Bills eventually held on fourth down to end the game. The Chiefs have lost four of their past six games.

‘Thankful’ Bronny James makes college debut in loss for USC nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James had four points, three rebounds and two assists in his college debut for Southern California nearly five months after he suffered cardiac arrest. Playing in front of his father, LeBron James, the 19-year-old freshman logged 16 minutes in the Trojans’ 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State. James shot 1 of 3, making a 3-pointer in the second half. Later, he made a huge block that drew cheers. Looking on was his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The younger James suffered cardiac arrest on July 20 during a workout on campus. He was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable.

Alabama’s Milroe, Georgia’s Beck and Oregon’s Gabriel will head into 2024 with Heisman Trophy hype

NEW YORK (AP) — The Heisman Trophy race is looking wide open for 2024. Three of the four finalist this year, including winner Jayden Daniels of LSU, are out of eligibility. The other, Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State is likely to jump to the NFL as a junior. Heading into next season there are fewer obvious candidates for an award that has been dominated by quarterbacks, especially transfer QBs. Among those to watch: Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Georgia’s Carson Beck and former Oklahoma and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who plans to play a sixth season of college football at Oregon.

The Dodgers gave Shohei Ohtani $700 million to hit and pitch — but also because he can sell

PHOENIX (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s jaw-dropping $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers has some similarities to other contracts for the world’s biggest sports stars, including soccer icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In terms of his marketability, experts point to another name. The real comparison? Try Taylor Swift. The global music sensation’s broad appeal — one that bridges the gap between generations and expands to other countries — is an extremely rare phenomenon that Ohtani shares.

PGA Tour selects Fenway group among private investors. More talks planned with Saudis

The PGA Tour says a new consortium led by Fenway Sports Group is the unanimous pick to negotiate on becoming a business partner. The board says it also will advance its talks with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. They are racing to meet a Dec. 31 deadline to finalize an agreement for the commercial venture among Saudi Arabia, the PGA Tour and the European tour. Complicating the deal was LIV Golf signing away Masters champion Jon Rahm. It would appear to be a signal that without Saudi involvement, there’s enough money to chase any player they want.

Walk-off Wallace: Ravens punt returner goes 76 yards for TD in OT in a 37-31 win over the Rams

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tylan Wallace returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown in overtime to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 37-31 victory over Los Angeles, snapping the Rams’ three-game winning streak. Wallace, who committed a crucial penalty on special teams earlier in the game that led to points for Los Angeles, eluded a couple of tackles after fielding the punt and stayed on his feet when Shaun Jolly made a diving attempt at him along the left sideline. The Ravens remained atop the AFC standings, a half-game ahead of Miami. The Dolphins host Tennessee on Monday night.

Vikings get promising news on WR Justin Jefferson after he’s taken to hospital with chest injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was taken to a hospital after being hit in the chest during Minnesota’s 3-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but he returned to Allegiant Stadium and then flew home with the team. Coach Kevin O’Connell said Jefferson got X-rays to make sure there wasn’t internal damage after he was injured in the second quarter. This was Jefferson’s first game back after missing the previous seven games because of a hamstring injury.

Indiana Fever win WNBA draft lottery for No. 1 pick for 2nd straight season

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Indiana Fever won the WNBA draft lottery Sunday and will pick No. 1 for the second straight year. The Fever, who took Aliyah Boston last season with the top pick, will now have to wait and see which players decide to enter the draft. Generational talents Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese all have the option to return to school for another season due to the extra year they were granted for the coronavirus. Los Angeles has the No. 2 pick

