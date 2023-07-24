AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:26 a.m. EDT

Brian Harman is unstoppable in a drama-free British Open win at Hoylake

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is a major champion and it was never in doubt. The 36-year-old American captured the British Open at Royal Liverpool. He started the day with a five-shot lead and no one ever got closer than three on a rainy Sunday in England. Harman led the final 51 holes of this British Open. The one time it got tight on the front nine he made consecutive birdies. The rest of the day was a soggy walk on the links. Harman won for only the third time in his career. He had gone 167 tournaments since his last PGA Tour title.

McIlroy tries to stay positive after British Open despite extending winless streak in majors

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Rory McIlroy again was roaming near the top of the leaderboard of a major but saw his winless streak increase to 34 after a tie for sixth at the British Open. The four-time major winner says he won’t dwell about going into what will be his 10th season without a major. McIlroy picked up his seventh top-10 finish Sunday in the last eight majors he played and tried to stay positive going into the future. He says there was “a lot of optimism going into the rest of the year.”

Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal makes record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe

SYDNEY (AP) — Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal has made a record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe after missing out on Lionel Messi. Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the offer and says it has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe. The 2018 World Cup winner is in a contract standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his deal. He instead plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo is among the stars to have made the move to play in Saudi Arabia.

Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to open training camp with the Raiders, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed a physical on his injured left foot and will begin training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made. Training camp opens Wednesday. Garoppolo did not participate in organized team activities because of the foot injury. Coach Josh McDaniels expressed confidence from the beginning the newly signed quarterback would be ready for camp.

Browns’ Nick Chubb among several star running backs to discuss devalued position on Zoom call

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb was one of several NFL running backs to take part in a Zoom call on Saturday night to discuss the current trend of their position being underpaid and devalued by some teams. Chubb is under contract through next season, but said he has already contemplated his future in a market increasingly becoming less friendly to running backs. Chubb was on the call with Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey and others. Barkley has threatened to sit out training camp in protest after he couldn’t come to terms on a long-term contract last week.

Russian athletes can qualify for Olympic spots in an increasing number of sports with a year to go

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Officials from many of the sports on the Olympic program are still split on how to treat Russian athletes one year before the Paris Games and nearly a year-and-a-half since the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Various governing bodies are increasingly allowing teams of Russians back into Olympic qualifying competitions as neutral competitors without national flags or anthems. Most sports initially barred Russians from competing soon after last year’s full-scale invasion. The International Olympic Committee strongly backs those moves even as the body itself says it hasn’t decided if athletes from Russia and ally Belarus can compete at the Paris Games.

Dare to dive from 27 meters or 90 feet? Impact is like a car crash at 85 kph — 50 mph

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — American Matt Cooper and his Dutch wife Ginni van Katwijk are high divers. They take risks diving off platforms that are taller than many buildings. In the World Aquatics Championships this week, men will dive from heights of 27 meters — that’s about 90 feet — and women go from 20 — or 66 feet. Matt says the impact of going off a nine-story building into a tank of water is like a car crash at 85 kph — or 50 mph. Injuries are common as they try to manage the danger and stoke the adrenaline.

New Zealand’s suddenly popular Women’s World Cup team seeks spot in knockout rounds

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand is potentially one win away from advancing to the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup for the first time in team history, and the co-host nation has quickly embraced its Football Ferns. A day after New Zealand opened the tournament with an upset victory over Norway, the Sky Tower in Auckland was lit up to say “FERN FEVER.” Standing in the way of the Football Ferns’ historic moment is the Philippines, which lost its Group A opening match to Switzerland. The teams meet Tuesday in Wellington. In other Tuesday games, Colombia and South Korea play in Sydney in the last of the opening group games, and Group A leader Switzerland can advance to the knockout round with a game to spare if it beats Norway in Hamilton.

Scott Rolen credits his parents, Fred McGriff thanks fellow players at Hall of Fame induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen was the only player to be voted in by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America this year, and McGriff was selected unanimously by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. Rolen credited his parents for raising him to be a good person, not a major league ballplayer. They were on hand in Cooperstown on Sunday, just as they were when he made his debut with the Phillies in 1996. McGriff said there was no greater honor than having fellow players deem him worthy of the Hall of Fame.

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final

TORONTO (AP) — Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the National Bank Open, opting for additional rest after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. Tennis Canada announced Sunday that Djokovic pulled out of the only Canadian stop on the ATP Tour schedule due to fatigue. The 36-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam champion was set to begin his hard-court preparations for the U.S. Open after falling to the top-ranked Alcaraz last Sunday in a five-set final at Wimbledon. American Christopher Eubanks, who reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals, will gain automatic entry into the main draw as Djokovic’s replacement.

