AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:25 p.m. EST

Analysis: Winning another Super Bowl without Tyreek Hill won’t be easy for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Coach Andy Reid figured out his franchise quarterback needed a true No. 1 wide receiver after five seasons as a head coach and three straight losses in the NFC championship game. Now, Patrick Mahomes knows what Donovan McNabb went through in Philadelphia. McNabb’s top wide receivers in his first five seasons were Torrance Small, Charles Johnson, James Thrash and Todd Pinkston. When the Eagles acquired Terrell Owens in 2004, McNabb had his best season and the team reached the Super Bowl. Reid, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls together, including one last year without Tyreek Hill. But it’ll be hard for them to win another one without a dependable receiver other than tight end Travis Kelce.

NFL’s look changing as more women move into prominent roles at teams across league

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL has never been so balanced — off the field. Once reserved for men only, America’s most popular sport is being changed by women. In recent years, they’ve moved into prominent positions throughout the league with several rising to decision-making executive roles to redraw pro football’s hierarchy. From front offices to coaching staffs, the league is finally beginning to mirror society as women get jobs that once went only to men. This season, 223 women are working in full-time coaching or football operations roles in the NFL, a modest jump from 199 last year but a massive 141% gain since 2020.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers still aiming to return to practice around his 40th birthday next month

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers hopes to celebrate his 40th birthday by returning to practice. The New York Jets quarterback continues to recover from a torn left Achilles tendon suffered four snaps into his debut with the team on Sept. 11. But Rodgers confirmed Tuesday during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” he has his sights set on getting back on the field in two weeks and says he’s “way ahead of common protocol.” The four-time NFL MVP turns 40 on Dec. 2, which Fox Sports reported over the weekend is a target date for Rodgers and he confirmed that.

Russia and IOC clash at the UN before member states pass Olympic Truce for Paris Games

Russia has clashed with the International Olympic Committee on the floor of the United Nations before 118 member states voted to adopt a traditional truce around the Paris Summer Games next year. Russia voted for the previous Olympic Truce resolution then flagrantly breached it by invading Ukraine four days after the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. The IOC has eased its initially tough stance of excluding Russia from international sports. Some Russian athletes could compete in Paris as neutral individuals with no national identity. Russian diplomat Maria Zabolotskaya says those conditions are “completely unacceptable.” She accused the IOC of hypocrisy.

Washington jumps Florida State to move into College Football Playoff position. Georgia still on top

Washington moved ahead of Florida State and into College Football Playoff position, coming in fourth in the latest rankings. The selection committee’s top three remained the same with Georgia first followed by Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes and Wolverines face-off Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Washington had been stuck in fifth for the first three weeks of the rankings behind Florida State, but the Huskies added another victory against a ranked team last week at Oregon State. Florida State stayed unbeaten, too, though the Seminoles lost quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending left leg injury.

Lionel Messi draws Brazilian fans to what could be the Argentine great’s last match in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Many Brazilians have become fans of Lionel Messi in recent years. And many of them will be going to the Maracana Stadium to watch the World Cup champions take on their own national team in a qualifying match. Eight-year-old Rafael Yen considers Messi to be his favorite and asked his father if he could wear an Argentina shirt to the match. Miguel Yen says “I told him to take it easy.” Supporters like Rafael don’t necessarily want Brazil to lose to Argentina but they want to see the soccer great dribble, shoot and maybe even score.

Transgender women have been barred from playing in international women’s cricket

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Transgender women will not be allowed to compete in international women’s cricket. The International Cricket Council says the “new gender eligibility regulation” has been imposed to protect the integrity of women’s cricket and was also made on safety grounds. Under the rules “male-to-female participants who have undergone male puberty will not be eligible to compete in the international women’s game.” The ICC adds that the regulations will apply “irrespective of any surgical or gender reassignment treatment” players may have undertaken.

The Steelers kept waiting for Matt Canada’s offense to take off. It never did. And now he’s gone

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have fired embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The decision by head coach Mike Tomlin came two days after the Steelers managed just 10 points in a dismal loss to Cleveland. The move comes with Pittsburgh still in the playoff mix at 6-4 despite an offense that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in points and yards.

Indianapolis Colts waive three-time All-Pro Shaquille Leonard in surprising move

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have waived three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard. The surprising move comes shortly after Leonard complained publicly about his playing time decreasing this season following two back surgeries. Earlier Tuesday, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said he thought Leonard would get more playing time in upcoming games. Leonard was known for two things — his ability to chase down opponents and his penchant for creating turnovers. But those skills were slowed substantially by a nerve injury that hobbled him in 2021 and forced him to miss all but three games in 2022. He was the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Padres give Mike Shildt another chance to manage 2 years after his Cardinals exit

AN DIEGO (AP) — Mike Shildt has been hired as manager of the San Diego Padres, returning to the dugout two years after he was suddenly fired by the St. Louis Cardinals following a third straight playoff appearance. The Padres announced Tuesday that Shildt had been given a two-year contract. Shildt replaces Bob Melvin, who was hired away by the San Francisco Giants on Oct. 25 with a year left on his contract with the Padres. That ended a fractured two-year relationship with general manager A.J. Preller.

