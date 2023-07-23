AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:24 p.m. EDT

Brian Harman is unstoppable in a drama-free British Open win at Hoylake

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is a major champion and it was never in doubt. The 36-year-old American captured the British Open at Royal Liverpool. He started the day with a five-shot lead and no one ever got closer than three on a rainy Sunday in England. Harman led the final 51 holes of this British Open. The one time it got tight on the front nine he made consecutive birdies. The rest of the day was a soggy walk on the links. Harman won for only the third time in his career. He had gone 167 tournaments since his last PGA Tour title.

McIlroy tries to stay positive after British Open despite extending winless streak in majors

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Rory McIlroy again was roaming near the top of the leaderboard of a major but saw his winless streak increase to 34 after a tie for sixth at the British Open. The four-time major winner says he won’t dwell about going into what will be his 10th season without a major. McIlroy picked up his seventh top-10 finish Sunday in the last eight majors he played and tried to stay positive going into the future. He says there was “a lot of optimism going into the rest of the year.”

Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to open training camp with the Raiders, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed a physical on his injured left foot and will begin training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made. Training camp opens Wednesday. Garoppolo did not participate in organized team activities because of the foot injury. Coach Josh McDaniels expressed confidence from the beginning the newly signed quarterback would be ready for camp.

Browns’ Nick Chubb among several star running backs to discuss devalued position on Zoom call

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb was one of several NFL running backs to take part in a Zoom call on Saturday night to discuss the current trend of their position being underpaid and devalued by some teams. Chubb is under contract through next season, but said he has already contemplated his future in a market increasingly becoming less friendly to running backs. Chubb was on the call with Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey and others. Barkley has threatened to sit out training camp in protest after he couldn’t come to terms on a long-term contract last week.

Marta enters her sixth Women’s World Cup seeking scoring record, Brazil’s first championship

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Brazil starts its ninth appearance in the Women’s World Cup trying to remain undefeated in opening matches. It shouldn’t be difficult for the Selecao, who start Group F play on Monday against tournament newcomer Panama in Adelaide, Australia. Brazil has qualified for all nine World Cups and is a perfect 8-0 in its opening matches. Superstar Marta has said her sixth World Cup will be her last and she hopes to end with not only Brazil’s first title, but with the distinction of becoming the first player — male or female — to score in six tournaments.

Scott Rolen credits his parents, Fred McGriff thanks fellow players at Hall of Fame induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen was the only player to be voted in by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America this year, and McGriff was selected unanimously by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. Rolen credited his parents for raising him to be a good person, not a major league ballplayer. They were on hand in Cooperstown on Sunday, just as they were when he made his debut with the Phillies in 1996. McGriff said there was no greater honor than having fellow players deem him worthy of the Hall of Fame.

Denny Hamlin gets his record 7th victory at Pocono and 50th of his NASCAR Cup Series career

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Denny Hamlin returned to victory lane Sunday at Pocono Raceway a year after his first-place finish was thrown out. Sunday’s win is his record seventh at the track and the 50th in his Cup Series career. Hamlin also gave Toyota its 600th NASCAR victory. Hamlin passed Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon for most wins at the tri-oval track. Hamlin and his former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch had their 1-2 finishes stripped a year ago by NASCAR for aerodynamics violations. This year, he finished ahead of runner-up Tyler Reddick. Martin Truex Jr., who won last week at New Hampshire, was third. Kevin Harvick and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top five.

Shohei Ohtani’s next mound start for Angels moved back a day to key Toronto series

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s next scheduled mound start for the Los Angeles Angels has been pushed back one day to Friday. Angels manager Phil Nevin announced the decision Sunday on Ohtani, who had been tentatively scheduled to make his regular turn in the rotation on Thursday in Detroit. Instead, Ohtani will take the mound when the Angels open a weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays, a fellow contender for the AL’s wild-card playoff spots. The start will be the last for Ohtani before the trade deadline.

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wins the Tour de France for 2nd straight year

PARIS (AP) — Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard has won the Tour de France for a second straight year as cycling’s most storied race finished on the famed Champs-Élysées. With a huge lead built up over main rival Tadej Pogačar, Vingegaard knew the victory was effectively already his again ahead of the largely ceremonial stage Sunday at the end of the 110th edition of the Tour. Vingegaard drank champagne with his Jumbo-Visma teammates as they lined up together and posed for photos on the way to Paris. It has been a three-week slog over 3,405 kilometers (2,116 miles) with eight mountain stages across five mountain ranges. Vingegaard seized control of the race over two stages in the Alps.

Josef Newgarden completes an IndyCar Series weekend sweep at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Josef Newgarden completed the weekend sweep he wanted at a track where he’s had plenty of success, winning Sunday’s IndyCar Series race at Iowa Speedway. Newgarden held onto the lead on a restart with three laps to go, winning by less than a second over Team Penske teammate Will Power. It was the sixth victory of Newgarden’s career at the 0.875-mile oval and came a day after he led for 129 laps in another victory. Newgarden needed a little extra work in this race after starting seventh, but he was able to move into the lead by Lap 31 and maintained control.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.