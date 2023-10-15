AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:24 a.m. EDT

Michael Penix Jr. throws late TD pass, lifts No. 8 Washington to wild 36-33 win over No. 7 Oregon

SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 1:38 remaining after another questionable fourth-down decision by Oregon, and Camden Lewis missed a 43-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the game as No. 7 Washington held off No. 8 Oregon 36-33 on Saturday in another wild chapter to their heated rivalry. Penix needed just two plays to go 53 yards in 33 seconds after Oregon was stopped on foruth-and-3 at the Washington 47 with 2:11 remaining. Penix threw a 35-yard strike to Ja’Lynn Polk between two defenders, then hit Odunze on a back-shoulder throw at the goal line to give Washington the lead.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Oregon-Washington embrace 4-down football; Resetting the Heisman Trophy race

Imagine football without the kick. No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington gave a glimpse into that world Saturday in what might go down as the game of the year. The final play was a missed field goal by the Ducks — cruel irony in some ways — that allowed the Huskies to stay unbeaten. Both Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Washington’s Kalen DeBoer fully embraced four-down football. And we should, too — even when it doesn’t work out. Plus, after Caleb Williams threw three interceptions against Notre Dame, Archie Griffin’s Heisman record looks safe.

No. 21 Notre Dame harasses Caleb Williams and hands No. 10 USC first loss in 48-20 drubbing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Watts intercepted Caleb Williams twice and returned a fumble for a touchdown as No. 21 Notre Dame harassed the Heisman Trophy winner and handed No. 10 Southern California its first loss in a 48-20 victory. Having lost twice in the three games, the Fighting Irish bounced back against their longtime rivals in a big way. Watts had two of Notre Dame’s three first-half picks against Williams and then a 15-yard scoop-and-score with 3:27 left to add an exclamation point. Audric Estime ran for two touchdowns for the Irish.

No. 1 Georgia loses Bowers early, scores 27 straight to beat Vandy 37-20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carson Beck threw for 261 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score as top-ranked Georgia shook off both an early kickoff and losing star tight end Brock Bowers to a left foot injury before halftime in beating Vanderbilt 37-20 Saturday. Georgia extended its school record and longest active FBS winning streak to 24 consecutive games. Bowers hurt his left foot midway through the second quarter. It didn’t matter as Georgia scored 27 straight points to take control. Vanderbilt lost its sixth straight overall and sixth consecutive to Georgia.

Astros and Rangers meet for Texas-sized showdown in AL Championship Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston dominated Texas during the regular season, winning nine of 13 matchups. Now the Rangers get another chance at the Astros when they meet for the first time in the playoffs in a Texas-sized showdown in AL Championship Series with a trip to the World Series on the line starting Sunday night in Houston. The Astros completed the regular season matchup against the Rangers with a three-game walloping at the beginning of September. Houston clubbed 16 homers to sweep that series by a combined score of 39-10. But despite the lopsided results this season, both teams say they’ll start with a clean slate for this series.

Seven months after signing $111 million deal, D-backs’ Corbin Carroll looking like a bargain

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamondbacks rookie sensation Corbin Carroll has shown a knack for the postseason through his first five games, batting .412 with two homers, six walks and two stolen bases. Among the fastest players in MLB, he plays the game with a controlled recklessness that already has earned him a $111 million contract. Carroll signed that contract during spring training after just 32 games in the big leagues. So far, it’s looking like a bargain. Arizona has advanced to the NLCS after sweeping the Dodgers in a best-of-five series.

49ers TE George Kittle fined more than $13,000 for profane T-shirt about the Cowboys

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been fined more than $13,000 by the NFL for wearing a profane T-shirt about the Dallas Cowboys. Kittle wore a T-shirt under his uniform last week that said “F Dallas,” with the rest of the first word hidden by white tape. He exposed it to the national television audience after a touchdown run in the fourth quarter by Jordan Mason. The league announced that Kittle was fined $13,659 for the infraction. Kittle said earlier in the week that he expected to be fined but said it would be worth the penalty “100%. I’d do it again.”

Tom Kim with another Saturday 62 in Las Vegas is part of 3-way tie for the lead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tom Kim shot a 62 at the Shriners Children’s Open and now has a chance for a rare feat — winning the same PGA Tour event twice in one season. Kim shares the lead with Adam Hadwin and Lanto Griffin going into the final round. Fourteen players are within three shots of the lead. Kim also shot 62 on Saturday in Las Vegas a year ago and then beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff. That was early in the season. This technically is the same season because the PGA Tour is going back to a calendar season in 2024.

F1 governing body FIA to review Hamilton’s actions after crossing track at Qatar GP

Formula One’s governing body is reviewing a penalty given to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton for crossing the track after climbing out of his car following a first-lap collision at last Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix. Hamilton tangled with his Mercedes teammate George Russell after making a flying start and went spinning off into the gravel trap when trying to overtake him. He jumped straight out of the cockpit and immediately crossed the circuit. Following a stewards’ investigation he was issued a reprimand and fined 50,000 euros ($52,560), with 25,000 euros ($26,280) suspended pending any further breach. But given his role model status within the series and the danger his actions represented governing body FIA feels this may not have been enough.

Angel Yin wins LPGA Shanghai tournament for maiden tour title

SHANGHAI (AP) — American Solheim Cup player Angel Yin defeated top-ranked Lilia Vu on the first playoff hole to win the LPGA Shanghai tournament for her first tour win. Both Yin and Vu finished at 14-under 274 on the Qizhong Garden Golf Club course forcing a playoff where Yin made a birdie at the par-4 18th, after Vu had narrowly missed her 20-foot birdie putt. It was 25-year-old Yin’s first victory in her 159th start. Five players finished in a tie for third at 13-under: South Korea’s Choi Hye-jin who shot a 64, Thai pair Pavarisa Yoktuan (70) and Ariya Jutanugarn (69), Yu Liu (68) and Esther Henseleit (68).

