AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:22 a.m. EDT

Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, with expectations of stardom

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, headed to San Antonio with enormous expectations to become basketball’s newest sensation. The selection of the 19-year-old from France that had been a foregone conclusion for months was announced by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wembanyama arrives with far more height and hype than most No. 1 picks. Listed at 7-foot-4, he dominated his French league in his final season there, leading all players in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. Brandon Miller of Alabama was the No. 2 pick by the Charlotte Hornets and Scoot Henderson went third to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Chris Paul traded to Warriors, Jordan Poole sent to Wizards, source tells AP

Chris Paul’s pursuit of an NBA championship is taking him to the Golden State Warriors, after they agreed to the framework of a trade on Thursday that will send Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The trade also includes a package of draft capital, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized and approved by the NBA.

Spurs draft Wembanyama and now look for French phenom to help end NBA playoff drought

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are looking to end their four-year playoff drought with the addition of Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs selected the French phenom with the top pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft that was held in New York. There was little to no doubt San Antonio would select the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama was the unquestioned No. 1 selection. It marks the third time in San Antonio’s 51-year history that the Spurs have held the No. 1 pick. They are hoping Wembanyama fulfills predictions that he is a generational big man and follows in the championship footsteps of the franchise’s previous top picks of David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997.

Overturned outs are prompting confusion, frustration over MLB’s blocking-the-plate rule

The rules have changed since Bob Melvin and Bruce Bochy were big league catchers when big collisions with runners trying to score were just part of the game. The rules are intended to protect catchers. But runners are now sometimes safe even after being tagged out and without any collision. San Diego manager Melvin and Texas manager Bochy both had outs recorded by their teams this week become runs after replay viewed that their catchers obstructed the runner. Both managers were irate because their catchers were standing when they made sweeping tags.

The Olympic flame for the 2024 Paris Games will be carried for 68 days before the cauldron is lit

PARIS (AP) — The Olympic flame for the 2024 Paris Games will pass through 64 departments and 400 towns over 68 days before the cauldron is lit. Organizers announced the route for the torch relay at a Paris university. Organizing committee president Tony Estanguet says “the torch relay plays an important role because it has the capacity to touch so many people.” The torch will be lit by the sun’s rays on April 16 in Ancient Olympia before reaching the French seaport of Marseille by boat on May 8. A total of 10,000 people will participate in the torch relay.

Deion Sanders says he will undergo surgery for blood clots in both legs

Deion Sanders is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday for a blood clot in each leg, the University of Colorado football coach revealed in a video he posted. The news of Coach Prime’s impending procedure began to spread after Pat McAfee discussed on his podcast with longtime NFL defensive back Adam Jones what was referred to as an emergency surgery for Sanders. Later in the day, Sanders posted that it was time to hear from him. Sanders explained in the video he posted on YouTube that his doctor found he had a clot in both legs. He had two toes on his left foot amputated in 2021 due to blood clot issues.

White’s homer in 11th sends LSU to College World Series finals with a 2-0 win over No. 1 Wake Forest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tommy White hit Camden Minacci’s first pitch into the left-field seats for a two-run homer in the 11th inning, giving LSU a 2-0 walk-off victory over No. 1 national seed Wake Forest and clinching a spot in the College World Series finals. The win sends the Tigers to the best-of-three CWS championship series against Florida beginning Saturday night. It will be a rematch of the 2017 All-SEC College World Series final the Gators won for their first national title. LSU became the first team to hand Wake Forest consecutive losses this season. The game was a classic pitcher’s duel between LSU’s Paul Skenes and Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowder.

Denny McCarthy shoots 60, Rory McIlroy has his first ace on PGA Tour in the Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Denny McCarthy came inches from shooting a 59, settling for a 10-under 60 for the lowest round of his PGA Tour career, and Rory McIlroy made his first ace on tour on a day of low numbers at the Travelers Championship. Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott also made runs at golf’s magic number but faltered late. Each shot 62 at the TPC River Highlands, where Jim Furyk set the PGA Tour record with a 58 in 2016. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, finished with a 7-under 63. McCarthy started on the back nine. He had five birdies on his first six holes and five more coming in.

Lee-Anne Pace shoots 66 for the first-round lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa made a two-putt birdie on the final hole in fading daylight for a 5-under 66 and the first-round lead Thursday in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol. Two-time major winner Brooke Henderson of Canada and Ruoning Yin and Xiyi Lin of China were a shot back as Baltusrol’s historic Lower Course yielded 16 under-par rounds to the field of 156 players. The 42-year-old Pace won her lone LPGA Tour title in 2014 in China. Rose Zhang, the two-time NCAA individual champion at Stanford who became the first player in 72 years to win an LPGA Tour event in her pro debut this month at nearby Liberty National, opened with a 70.

New York Mets to play Philadelphia Phillies in London in 2024

LONDON (AP) — The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play in London next season. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has confirmed the matchup. The teams will play at London Stadium in the third MLB series in the British capital. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played in London in 2019 and the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will meet in a two-game series this weekend.

