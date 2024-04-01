AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:21 p.m. EDT

NCAA says 3-point line drawn 9 inches short at apex for Portland women’s regional by court supplier

The NCAA says one of the 3-point lines on the court used for the women’s basketball regionals in Portland, Oregon, was 9 inches short of regulation at its apex. The mistake came from a contractor that makes the courts used throughout March Madness. The NCAA says the line at Moda Center has been corrected. UConn and USC will play the final Elite Eight game of the tournament Monday night on that court. The NCAA uses Connor Sports to supply and install the courts. It did not identify the contractor that made the mistake. The discrepancy in distance was discovered Sunday before Texas and North Carolina State played.

Former Dolphins, Colts player Vontae Davis found dead in his South Florida home at age 35

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis has been found dead in his South Florida home. Police in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Davie say the body of the 35-year-old Davis was found Monday morning, but no foul play is suspected. No cause of death has been released pending an autopsy. Davis played for 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted 25th overall by the Dolphins in 2009 out of Illinois. He played three seasons for Miami before being traded to Indianapolis just before the 2012 season. He played six seasons with the Colts. He signed with the Buffalo Bills for 2018 but retired after the season’s second game, saying injuries no longer allowed him to play.

Chiefs player Rashee Rice is cooperating with police after sports car crash in Dallas, attorney says

DALLAS (AP) — An attorney for Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice says the wide receiver is cooperating with authorities after a speeding Corvette and Lamborghini sport utility vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash on a busy Dallas highway over the weekend. Police say the occupants of both of the speeding sports cars left the scene after the crash shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said Monday they were working to identify the occupants of the Corvette and Lamborghini. Sources told television station WFAA that one of the speeding vehicles was registered to Rice. An attorney for Rice says his client is cooperating with local authorities.

Tennessee fires Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper after 5 seasons

Tennessee has fired Kellie Harper as the Lady Vols coach after five seasons. Athletic director Danny White announced Monday that Harper would not return for another season as Tennessee’s women’s basketball coach. White said he told Harper they were making a change after a “thorough review” of the program. White said such decisions aren’t easy, especially with a coach who did so much by winning three national titles playing for the program in the 1990s. Harper finishes her tenure coaching at her alma mater with a 108-52 record. But her Lady Vols missed a third straight Sweet 16, losing in the second round.

Steve Lutz hired as basketball coach at Oklahoma State after one season at Western Kentucky

Steve Lutz was hired Monday as the basketball coach at Oklahoma State after one season at Western Kentucky. The 51-year-old Lutz has a 69-35 career record and has led his teams to the NCAA Tournament in each of his three seasons as a head coach — this year at Western Kentucky and the previous two at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Before that, he was an assistant at Purdue and Creighton. Lutz takes over for Mike Boynton, who had a 119-109 record in seven seasons. The Cowboys reached only one NCAA Tournament under Boynton as he dealt with the fallout from an NCAA investigation.

SafeSport Center announces changes designed to address widespread complaints

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Center for SafeSport has announced 10 changes to the way it operates in a move it says is designed to increase efficiency and “trauma sensitivity,” while addressing complaints that have come from both victims and the accused. The announcement of the overhaul came after what the center said was an eight-month review of a process that has been criticized by Congress, athletes in the Olympic movement and even families whose kids play grassroots sports. Many of the changes address issues raised in a series of Associated Press stories that detailed drawn-out cases in which both victims and the accused often felt blindsided and unsure of the SafeSport process.

UConn, Purdue, Alabama, NC State ride transfer portal additions straight into the Final Four

Reigning national champion Connecticut, Purdue, Alabama and North Carolina State all made their Final Four push with help from the transfer portal. Each school added at least one fifth-year player after last season. Adding transfers has provided a jolt of experienced help for all four teams. The Huskies added guard Cam Spencer to a starting role. Alabama’s transfers include forward Grant Nelson and guard Aaron Estrada. Purdue addition Lance Jones made a big 3-pointer in the Boilermakers’ Elite Eight win against Tennessee. And the Wolfpack retooled the backcourt by adding fifth-year guard DJ Horne along with Michael O’Connell.

Collapse of NBA, NHL arena deal prompts recriminations, allegations of impropriety in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The collapse of a proposal to relocate the Washington NBA and NHL teams to northern Virginia has set off an extraordinary round of bitter recriminations among some of the officials and companies that were parties to the deal. Lawmakers pointed the finger at Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, while he blamed “politics and personal agendas.” A real estate partner to the deal also raised concerns about possible impropriety. The demise of the project was notable in a state that prides itself on a business-friendly reputation. The way the deal collapsed has also sparked fears about impacts to the state’s future economic development prospects.

Shota Imanaga stars in major league debut as Cubs beat Rockies 5-0 in Wrigley Field opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Shota Imanaga pitched six sparkling innings in his major league debut, and the Chicago Cubs used another defensive mistake by Nolan Jones to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0. Working in short sleeves on a cold, gray afternoon, Imanaga struck out nine in Chicago’s home opener. The Japanese left-hander, who signed a $53 million, four-year contract with the Cubs in January, allowed two singles and walked none. Dakota Hudson also was impressive in his first start for Colorado, but a pair of errors on Jones on one play in the sixth sent the right-hander to the loss.

Rockies LF Nolan Jones makes another defensive mistake in loss to Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Nolan Jones made no excuses. He felt he should have made the play. Again. Jones had another adventure in left field during Colorado’s 5-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs a day after he made a costly defensive mistake at Arizona. The Cubs had runners on first and second with one out in the sixth inning on Monday when Jones charged Christopher Morel’s hard-hit single into left field. The ball went under Jones’ glove and rolled all the way to the wall on a cold, overcast day at Wrigley Field.

