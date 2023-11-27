AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:21 a.m. EST

Jalen Hurts runs for winning TD in overtime, Eagles rally past Josh Allen, Bills 37-34

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts scored the winning touchdown on a quarterback draw with 2:37 left in overtime, and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills 37-34. Hurts threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, and he outdueled Buffalo’s Josh Allen while rallying the Eagles from a 17-7 halftime deficit for the second straight game. Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott tied the game with a 59-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining. After the Bills went ahead with a field goal on the first possession of OT, Hurts ran virtually untouched for the 12-yard score that made the Eagles the only 10-1 team in the NFL.

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson confronts, appears to shove fan during loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson confronted Eagles fans and appeared to shove one of them during Buffalo’s loss on Sunday night. Lawson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and other Bills players walked from the sideline toward the front row of stands at Lincoln Financial Field and started jawing at Eagles fans. Phillips got close to the face of one fan before Lawson walked up and seemingly put his hands on the spectator, according to video that circulating on social media. Security eventually intervened and the fan continued to shout toward the Buffalo players as they walked away.

Zay Flowers catches and runs for TDs, Ravens force 4 turnovers in 20-10 win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Zay Flowers had a touchdown catch and ran for a game-sealing score late in the fourth quarter, Baltimore forced four turnovers, and the AFC-best Ravens beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-10. Lamar Jackson threw for 177 yards and ran for 39 on 11 carries, becoming the fourth quarterback in NFL history to exceed 5,000 rushing yards. Baltimore is 9-3 and heads into its bye week one-half game ahead of Kansas City, Jacksonville and Miami for the best record in the conference. Justin Herbert was 29 of 44 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Chargers, who have lost three straight.

Analysis: AFC’s race for the No. 1 seed is tight with 4 division leaders earning Week 12 wins

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars took control of their division. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs shrugged off a big deficit. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens showed their balance. Three of the AFC’s division leaders kept pace on the road Sunday, setting up a wide-open race for the No. 1 seed down the stretch. The Ravens beat the Chargers 20-10 to remain a half-game ahead of the Chiefs, Jaguars and Miami Dolphins. In the NFC, the Eagles are the clear leader following their fourth straight comeback win. Philadelphia faces the 49ers and Cowboys in its next two games but has margin for error. The top teams in the AFC don’t have that luxury. They have to keep winning.

AP Top 25: No. 3 Washington, No. 5 Oregon move up, give Pac-12 2 in top 5 for 1st time since 2016

No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Oregon all moved up a spot in The Associated Press college football poll to give the Pac-12 two top-five teams for the first time since the final ranking of the 2016 season. Georgia remained No. 1 and received 52 of 62 first-place votes. Michigan returned to No. 2 following a week at No. 3 and received 10 first-place votes after beating Ohio State 30-24. The Buckeyes slipped from second to No. 6 and cleared the way for Washington to reach its best ranking since finishing the 2000 season at No. 3.

AP Top 25 Reality: Time for upsets passes with little chaos and ranked teams with gaudy records

The time for upsets have come and gone with little chaos in college football and not much movement in the AP Top 25 for much of the season. For the first time in more than 14 years, the same eight teams held the top eight spots in the poll for five straight weeks. Behind No. 1 Georgia this week was Michigan returning to No. 2, followed by Washington, Florida State and Oregon in the top-five. Ohio State slipped to No. 6 after losing to Michigan. No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Alabama held their spots.

Texas A&M hires Duke coach Mike Elko to replace Jimbo Fisher, AP source says

Texas A&M has hired Duke coach Mike Elko, replacing Jimbo Fisher with his former defensive coordinator for four years in College Station. A person with direct knowledge of the decision told the AP on condition of anonymity that a deal was in place and Elko was on his way from Durham, North Carolina, to College Station, Texas, late Sunday night. Elko left the Aggies for his first head coaching job at Duke after the 2021 season and went 15-8 in two seasons. Texas A&M fired Fisher earlier this month, paying a record buyout of more than $75 million.

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh says he would take less salary if it meant college athletes would be paid

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is ready to put his money where his mouth is if it means college football players and other athletes would be paid. He said he would take less pay if that would help athletes to get paid by the schools. He said he hopes other coaches would make the same offer. He said he was reminded of the sacrifice athletes make when offensive lineman Zak Zinter broke his leg in the third quarter of the Wolverines’ 30-24 win over Ohio State.

Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz knows beating No. 2 Michigan would be tall task. He says ‘anything is possible’

Other than the people inside the Iowa football building and the team’s most optimistic fans, few expect the Hawkeyes to pose much of a challenge to Michigan in the Big Ten championship game. Doubts that the No. 18 Hawkeyes can upset the second-ranked Wolverines are illustrated by the point spread. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Iowa as a 22 1/2-point underdog for Saturday night’s game in Indianapolis. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says his team has won as a long shot before and that anything is possible in sports.

FBS newcomers James Madison and Jacksonville State along with 5-7 Minnesota get last 3 bowl slots

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Football Bowl Subdivision newcomers James Madison and Jacksonville State along with five-win Minnesota are bound for bowls because of a shortage of six-win teams. Those three teams round out the 82 available spots because only 79 teams achieved the six wins necessary for bowl eligibility. James Madison is 11-1 and Jacksonville State is 8-4 but they are transitioning to full FBS status and wouldn’t be eligible if there were enough six-win teams. Minnesota gets the final slot based on its high Academic Progress Rate score.

