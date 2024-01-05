AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:20 a.m. EST

Nikola Jokic hits 40-footer at buzzer, Nuggets rally to stun Warriors 130-127

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a 40-footer as time expired and the Denver Nuggets stunned the Golden State Warriors 130-127 on Thursday night after trailing by 18 points in the fourth quarter. Jokic had 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He tied it at 127 with a short jumper with 26 seconds left. Golden State’s final possession ended with Stephen Curry’s turnover, setting the the stage for Jokic’s winner from near the right sideline. The defending champion Nuggets have won 11 of 13 and six straight on the road. Aaron Gordon scored 30 points for Denver. Curry led Golden State with 30 points.

Analysis: Resting starters is an easy decision in the NFL

Resting starters to prevent injuries ahead of the playoffs is an easier decision in the NFL. Football is too violent to worry about a long layoff causing rust. If coaches have an opportunity to give key players, especially quarterbacks, a game off with playoff seeds or positioning locked in, most are going to take it. And, they should. The Dolphins lost edge rusher Bradley Chubb to a season-ending knee injury in the final minutes of a 56-19 loss to Baltimore last week. It served as a reminder for other coaches going into the final game of the regular season. There’s too much risk in a physical sport.

Antetokounmpo has 44 points, 14 rebounds, Bucks overcome Wembanyama, Spurs, 125-121

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 44 points and 14 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame an electric performance by Victor Wembanyama on his 20th birthday to beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-121 on Thursday night. Wembanyama had 27 points, and Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 34. Wembanyama’s first meeting with Antetokounmpo was delayed by the French rookie’s sprained ankle Dec. 19 in Milwaukee, but it proved to be worth the wait. Antetokounmpo drew a charge on Wembanyama after hitting a 3-pointer to it at 118 with three minutes remaining. The Greek star hit his second 3-pointer of the game 34 seconds later to give the Bucks a 121-118 lead.Wembanyama responded by blocking Damian Lillard’s layup and making a 3-pointer to tie it with 53 second left.

Women’s basketball community sees new NCAA-ESPN deal as a first step with more work to be done

Members of the women’s basketball community say the new NCAA eight-year deal with ESPN that will pour an estimated $65 million annually into the sport reflects the growth of the game. Now many are looking for one missing piece that is important to them: A revenue sharing program. That may just be more of a formality at this point. NCAA President Charlie Baker indicated that the institution is committed to adding revenue sharing for women’s basketball.

Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius freed on parole after serving nearly 9 years for girlfriend’s murder

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Officials say South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole after serving nearly nine years in prison for killing his girlfriend. The Department of Corrections gave no more details of Pistorius’ release. The announcement came around 8:30 a.m., indicating that officials released the world-famous double-amputee Olympic runner early in the morning. Pistorius has served nearly nine years of his almost 13-and-a-half-year murder sentence for killing model and law graduate Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day 2013. He was approved for parole in November. Serious offenders in South Africa are eligible for parole after serving at least half their sentence.

Ex-Kansas State quarterback Will Howard announces he is transferring to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard has announced his intention to transfer to Ohio State on social media. He will replace Kyle McCord, who started most of the season for the Buckeyes but is transferring to Syracuse. Howard also considered Miami and USC along with declaring for the NFL draft before choosing Ohio State. Kansas State has been expected to turn over its offense to five-star prospect Avery Johnson, and that was likely a factor in Howard’s decision to enter the transfer portal. He’s started 27 games and thrown for 5,786 yards and 48 touchdowns during his career.

Dalvin Cook is joining the NFL-best Ravens after being waived by the Jets

Dalvin Cook is joining the Baltimore Ravens for a playoff run after being waived by the New York Jets. Cook’s agents with LAA Sports & Entertainment confirmed the move to The Associated Press on Thursday. It came after Cook cleared waivers and became a free agent. The four-time Pro Bowl running back will have a chance to get familiar with the Ravens’ offense before the team opens its postseason during the AFC divisional round in 2 1/2 weeks. NFL Network first reported the decision by Baltimore to sign Cook. ESPN reported Cook will first be added to the Ravens’ practice squad.

Theegala leads season opener at Kapalua with 64. Morikawa hits opening tee shot packed with emotion

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Sahith Theegala is the leader at Kapalua after the first round of the year at The Sentry. He had six straight birdies to start the back nine and shot 64 in the PGA Tour season opener. All the emotion belonged to Collin Morikawa. He has deep ties to Maui and was moved by the opening ceremony of a Hawaiian prayer and blessing. So much is geared toward relief efforts for the deadly Lahaina fires in August. That’s the historic town 10 miles away where Morikawa’s grandparents were born. He hit the opening tee shot and posted a 65. FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland had the same score.

Fire at home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill started by child playing with cigarette lighter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Fire officials say a child playing with a cigarette lighter started a fire at the $6.9 million home owned by Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor tells The Associated Press that the fire was accidental. He did not provide the age of the child, or the amount of damage caused by the fire. Hill was at Dolphins practice when the fire broke out. He left when he got word about the blaze. Miami television station WSVN showed a large amount of black smoke coming from the roof as firefighters doused the house with water. No one was injured in the fire.

The AP Top 25 remains a college basketball mainstay after 75 years of evolution

The AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll has been a mainstay for 75 years, but much like the game itself, it has evolved with the times. What was once a top 20, and contracted to a top 10, reached its now-familiar 25-team ranking in 1989. The panel of 63 voters has become more inclusive, adding more women and minorities to the mix. But the biggest evolution may be in how those voters consume the game. In the early years, newspapers provided them with scores, box scores and, if they were lucky, game stories. These days, just about every game is available to watch somewhere, whether it be on TV or streamed online.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.