AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:20 a.m. EDT

Booker scores 47, leads Suns past Clippers to win series

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 47 points, including 25 in a spectacular third quarter, to lead the Phoenix Suns past the Los Angeles Clippers 136-130 and win the Western Conference first-round playoff series. The Clippers didn’t go quietly, nearly coming back from a 20-point deficit early in the fourth. Los Angeles had multiple chances to tie in the final three minutes, but could never convert. Durant made a layup to push Phoenix’s lead to 134-130 and then made two free throws to put the Suns up six with 31.3 seconds left. The Suns play the Denver Nuggets in the second round. Game 1 is on Saturday in Denver.

Young? Stroud? Panthers reach consensus on No. 1 draft pick

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich says he and general manager Scott Fitterer have reached an agreement on which quarterback the team will take with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. But Reich says the team won’t say who that is until Thursday night, when the draft begins. The Panthers are choosing between Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson in an effort to upgrade a quarterback position that has been in transition for the last five seasons. Fitterer said last week he had waited to ask Reich who he preferred at No. 1 so that nothing would cloud either decision maker’s judgement.

A look at sports gambling rules among Big 4 pro leagues

The Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Murphy vs. NCAA ushered in a new era of legalized sports betting in the U.S., allowing states to establish their own sports wagering laws and operations. The high court overturned the federal Professional Amateur Sports Protection Act that had barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. With it came a new approach to how the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL associate with the industry. Each league prohibits its employees and players from betting on their own games. But there are variations in how they operate in this new world.

From Sanders to Sauce, NFL draft fashion evolves over time

HOUSTON (AP) — Deion Sanders became the NFL draft’s first fashion icon by accessorizing a black and white track suit with loads of sparkling gold jewelry when he took the call from the Atlanta Falcons before they selected him fifth overall in the 1989 draft. As memorable as Sanders’ draft swag remains, wearing a track suit on draft night or the jean shorts that Brett Favre wore would be scoffed at today with top players gathering for the televised event.

Protest over disabled access in France before Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — An influential disabled rights group in France is boycotting a conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, in protest at the failure to make Paris more accessible ahead of the 2024 Olympics. The group, Collectif Handicaps, had hoped to speak in front of Macron at the conference Wednesday. Campaigners cite years of unmet promises to make things better ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The group worries that measures Macron is expected to announce will fall short of what is needed. Even getting to the conference at the Elysee Palace is an ordeal for many people it’s designed to help because public transport isn’t very accessible.

Jets GM: Getting Rodgers is ‘historic’ trade for franchise

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The Jets’ deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers is a franchise-altering move that brings the four-time NFL MVP to a team that has the league’s longest postseason drought at 12 years. General manager Joe Douglas called it an “honor” to have a player of Rodgers’ caliber to want to play for the franchise and credited the culture coach Robert Saleh has cultivated during his two-plus seasons with the team. Douglas said there are still details that need to be finalized before the deal is completed. But Douglas said it is a “historic trade for this franchise.”

Nuggets eliminate Wolves 112-109 behind Murray, Jokic

DENVER (AP) — The top-seeded Denver Nuggets eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 112-109 win in Game 5 of their playoff series at Ball Arena on Tuesday night. The Nuggets got a triple-double from Nikola Jokic and 35 points from Jamal Murray to hand Michael Malone his 25th playoff win as Denver’s head coach. That surpasses the 24 wins Doug Moe won in the playoffs with the Nuggets. The Wolves were led by Anthony Edwards’ 29 points, but his 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime hit the back of the iron.

Young’s long 3 lifts Hawks to 119-117 win over Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Trae Young had 38 points and drained a go-ahead 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key with 2.8 seconds left to help the Atlanta Hawks cap a late comeback and beat the Boston Celtics 119-117. The victory trims Boston’s lead in the first-round playoff series to 3-2 and sends the teams back to Atlanta for Game 6 on Thursday. John Collins added 22 points for Atlanta, who played without Dejounte Murray, who was suspended for one game for bumping official Gediminas Petraitis with his chest while walking off the court after the end of Game 4. Jaylen Brown scored 35 points and Jayson Tatum added 19 for the Celtics, who were outscored 37-25 in the fourth quarter.

Reynolds, McElhenney make audacious Wrexham offer to Bale

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are making an audacious and very public bid to entice Gareth Bale out of retirement to play a season at Wrexham. Bale is a Wales great who retired after the World Cup at age 33. He offered his congratulations to Wrexham’s celebrity owners following the team’s promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer at the weekend. McElhenney responded by inviting Bale to a round of golf and joked “I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season.” Reynolds weighed in by tweeting to Bale: “I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob’s back if you’ll give Wrexham a season.”

Indigenous Brazilian soccer players eye Women’s World Cup

PERUIBE, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Indigenous women often lead their villages and groups but for many years they were looked down on when they tried to play soccer. The South American nation has improved its structure for female players recently and Indigenous women say they also feel encouraged to take up the sport. And they have done so nationwide. This year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is a world away but many Brazilian Indigenous soccer players dream of being in the tournament someday. Indigenous Brazilian leader Guaciane da Silva Gomes says “what they do there also inspires us here. We are all seeking visibility.”

