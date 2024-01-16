AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:19 p.m. EST

Federal lawsuit accuses NY Knicks owner James Dolan, media mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman has alleged that New York Knicks owner James Dolan sexually assaulted her a decade ago and then set her up to be molested by now-imprisoned film producer Harvey Weinstein. That’s according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles. Plaintiff Kellye Croft is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages. She has consented to be named publicly and says she has come forward to seek accountability. Dolan is executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. He heads the NBA’s Knicks and NHL’s Rangers. His attorney says there is no merit to the allegations.

Third Chiefs-Bills playoff meeting in 4 seasons highlights the NFL’s divisional round

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills get a third shot at Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. This time, Buffalo gets to play at home. Mahomes will play his first road playoff game next Sunday night against the Bills, who advanced to the AFC divisional round with a 31-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. The other AFC divisional game will be the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens hosting the Houston Texans. In the NFC, Green Bay will play at San Francisco and Tampa Bay will play at Detroit.

Bills schedule could be disrupted with another lake-effect snowstorm forecast to hit region

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Mother Nature might not be through complicating the Buffalo Bills’ playoff schedule, leaving coach Sean McDermott assessing his options. McDermott says the team, for now, is still scheduled to practice on Wednesday and Thursday, while monitoring a forecast that projects a lake-effect storm dumping nearly 2 feet of snow on the Buffalo region. The Bills are coming off a playoff-opening 31-17 win over Pittsburgh on Monday, and host the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC divisional round game scheduled for Sunday night. A similar storm last weekend led to the Bills playoff opener against Pittsburgh being moved from Sunday to Monday.

Analysis: At halftime of the NBA season, the Thunder and Wolves should be feeling great

Being good at the halfway point of the NBA season guarantees absolutely nothing. Take last year for example, when only three of the top 11 teams at halftime of the season would go on to win a playoff series and another three of those teams missed the postseason entirely. A lot can and will change between now and April. That said, there are some surprises as this season hits halftime none are bigger than the success stories being crafted in Minnesota and Oklahoma City.

Red Stars sign national team star Mallory Swanson to record 5-year contract

The Chicago Red Stars have signed U.S. team forward Mallory Swanson to a historic four-year contract with an option for a fifth year, the longest ever deal in the National Women’s Soccer League. Financial terms of the deal were not made public, although the team called it the “most lucrative agreement” in league history. CBS Sports reported it was worth some $400,000 per year for nearly $2 million over the length of the contract.

Washington was able to hook Jedd Fisch with the chance to consistently contend for championships

SEATTLE (AP) — Looking out at Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains from his new football offices, Jedd Fisch saw a place that can consistently contend for championships. The 47-year-old Fisch left Arizona to take the Washington job after Kalen DeBoer left the Huskies to replace Nick Saban at Alabama. Washington is coming off a trip to the national championship game under DeBoer, who went 25-3 over two success-filled seasons in Seattle. The task for Fisch is trying to continue what DeBoer accomplished as the Huskies transition to the Big Ten and college football expands to a 12-team playoff.

UCLA’s star big men had a massive impact on the history of the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll

UCLA’s star big men during a run of seven straight NCAA championships had a massive impact on the history of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor, and Bill Walton were the biggest stars of that run from 1967-73. That included 81 weeks at No. 1 in the AP poll, including four wire-to-wire stays at the top. The AP is marking the 75th anniversary of the poll this month. Other top players who had a big impact on the rankings included San Francisco’s Bill Russell, Indiana State’s Larry Bird and Duke’s Christian Laettner.

Eagles center Jason Kelce intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, AP sources say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has told teammates he intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, according to three people informed of the decision. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday out of respect for Kelce’s decision, which he has not yet made public. The 36-year-old was in tears throughout the end of Philadelphia’s 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card game Monday night. The respected team leader declined to talk to the media about his plans after the game. He has been the heart of the Eagles, a hero on the Philadelphia sports scene and a Super Bowl champion. He made 156 straight starts and received six All-Pro Team selections.

Analysis: McVay kicking himself over dubious decisions that doomed Rams on a wacky wild-card weekend

Sean McVay guided the Los Angeles Rams to the playoffs as they won seven of their final eight games after hitting their bye week with a 3-6 record. But McVay made several regrettable decisions in L.A.’s 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on wild-card weekend. He burned timeouts and opted to punt the ball back to the Lions with about four minutes left only to watch his former quarterback Jared Goff lead Detroit to its first playoff victory since 1992. There were several other intriguing calls on a wacky wild-card weekend to kick off the NFL playoff party.

Column: The last five weeks on the PGA Tour had something for everyone

HONOLULU (AP) — Two winners on the road back from alcoholism. Another coping with the loss of his infant daughter to cancer while wondering if he could ever reach the big leagues. Still another whose college roommate was on the verge of dying from cancer at 33. At a time when golf is consumed by money, the last three months have been a reminder of what matters. Grayson Murray is the latest example. He was going on eight months of sobriety when he won the Sony Open. The previous week was Chris Kirk, sober for nearly five years, winning at Kapalua.

