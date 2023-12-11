AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:18 p.m. EST

1 in 5 players at Women’s World Cup abused online, FIFA says

ZURICH, Switzerland (AP) — A report prepared by FIFA and the global players’ association says players at the Women’s World Cup were 29% more likely to receive online abuse than those at the men’s tournament in 2022. The report says one in five players at the Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in md-year received “targeted discriminatory, abusive or threatening messaging.” FIFA and FIFPRO released data from FIFA’s social media protection service. It tries to shield players, teams and officials from online abuse and hate speech. They say almost 50% of “detected and verified” abusive messages were homophobic, sexual and sexist.

Chiefs’ Reid still incensed that flag was thrown with no warning for costly offside penalty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that he was still upset that officials threw a flag, rather than issues a customary warning, when Kadarius Toney was called offside on a play that would have given Kansas City the lead late in its loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The penalty wiped out a go-ahead 49-yard touchdown pass in which Travis Kelce lateraled to Toney, who ran into the end zone. The Bills wound up stopping the Chiefs on downs after the penalty to preserve a 20-17 victory.

Analysis: Officiating again stole the spotlight even though the call against the Chiefs was correct

Travis Kelce and Kadarius Toney had combined to make the play of the season to give the Kansas City Chiefs a late lead when the celebration quickly turned to silence. An offside penalty on Toney negated the score. Anytime there’s a big play in an NFL game, announcers are quick to point out whether a yellow flag has been thrown. Fans can’t get too excited until they know that there’s no penalty on the play. The quality of officiating in the NFL is poor. But that’s nothing new. It’s been that way for decades. Even with instant replay, calls are missed every game.

Ohtani’s Dodgers contract has $680 million deferred, lowering tax value to $46 million annually

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will receive just $20 million of his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next 10 years, with $680 million payable from 2034-43. Ohtani’s deal, agreed to Saturday, calls for annual salaries of $70 million, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. Of each year’s salary, $68 million is deferred with no interest, payable in equal installments each July 1 from 2034-43. For purposes of the luxury tax, the contract is valued as a yearly addition to the Dodgers’ payroll of about $46 million.

Red Wings put captain Dylan Larkin on IR after cross-check that knocked him unconscious

DALLAS (AP) — Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was put on injured reserve Monday, two days after being knocked unconscious when he was cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph. The Red Wings also placed left wing J.T. Compher and center Klim Kostin on injured reserve with undisclosed injuries before their game Monday night at Dallas. Larkin lay motionless face-down on the ice for about a minute after the hit Saturday, though he was able to get up and leave the ice with assistance. Larkin will be unavailable for at least a week. Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde says the 27-year-old center is in good spirits.

Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet in Saudi Arabia after all. Inter Miami confirmed Monday that it will take part in the Riyadh Season Cup, something that was announced by Saudi officials on Nov. 21. Inter Miami said the reports at that time were inaccurate. Inter Miami will play Al-Hilal on Jan. 29 and Al Nassr, which is Ronaldo’s team, on Feb. 1. Those two clubs lead the Saudi Pro League and Ronaldo is that league’s leading scorer.

The AP All-America team is loaded with 5th- and 6th-year players, including LSU’s Heisman-winning QB

Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels from LSU was one of seven players in either their fifth or sixth season of college football selected to The Associated Press All-America team. Daniels, a fifth-year quarterback, won the Heisman and AP player of the year honors after accounting for 50 touchdowns and nearly 5,000 yards of offense this season. He was joined in the backfield by Missouri’s Cody Schrader, a sixth-year running back who leads the nation at 124.9 rushing yards per game. Sixth-year linebacker Payton Wilson from North Carolina State led the first-team defense.

Former Boise State QB Taylen Green transferring to Arkansas; Penn State lands Division II OT Herron

Former Boise State quarterback Taylen Green has announced he is transferring to Arkansas and Penn State received a commitment from transferring offensive tackle Alan Herron from Division II Shorter. In other transfer moves, Washington reserve quarterback Dylan Morris entered the portal ahead of the team’s playoff game. Arizona State landed former Michigan State quarterback Sam Leavitt through the portal and Missouri added Georgia State running back Marcus Carroll, who ran for 1,350 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

Iga Swiatek is the first woman since Serena Williams to win WTA Player of the Year twice in a row

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Iga Swiatek’s second consecutive season-ending No. 1 ranking has helped her collect a second consecutive WTA Player of the Year award. She is the first player since Serena Williams to claim that honor twice in a row. Williams, who retired last year, was the WTA Player of the Year every season from 2012-15, the final four of the seven total times the American claimed that award. Swiatek went 68-11 in 2023 with a tour-leading six titles. Other WTA awards announced Monday included Zheng Qinwen of China as the Most Improved Player of the Year, Mirra Andreeva of Russia as the Newcomer of the Year and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine for the Comeback of the Year.

The Titans show the NFL’s program promoting diversity results in GM and coaching jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL’s fourth accelerator program starts Monday as part of the league’s winter meetings in Dallas. The program is designed to connect minorities with the owners and presidents who make hiring decisions. Getting in the same room with owners who hire GMs, front office staff and head coaches is the key. The sessions are a version of speed-dating. Titans tight ends coach Tony Dews has attended the coaching program twice. He believes the program works because Tennessee hired Ran Carthon in January as the franchise’s first Black general manager weeks after Carthon attended a year ago.

