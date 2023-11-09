AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:18 a.m. EST

Michigan responds to Big Ten, saying commissioner doesn’t have discipline authority, AP sources say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan warned Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti about overstepping his authority and rushing to judgement about an alleged sign-stealing scheme, saying he can’t discipline coach Jim Harbaugh under the conference’s sportsmanship policy. Two people who have seen Michigan’s response to the Big Ten’s notification of potential discipline shared some of its contents with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share details from the letter. Michigan’s letter states that action can’t be taken by the Big Ten if a formal decision has not been made about whether rules were violated.

The Angels have hired Ron Washington, the 71-year-old’s first job as MLB manager since 2014

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels hired Ron Washington to be their new manager Wednesday, turning to a veteran baseball mind in an attempt to end nearly a decade of losing baseball. The 71-year-old Washington becomes the majors’ oldest current manager and only the second active Black manager, joining the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts. Washington led the Texas Rangers from 2007-14, winning two AL pennants and going 664–611. He spent the past seven seasons as Atlanta’s third base coach, helping the Braves to their 2021 World Series title.

Exhausted Jokic scores 35 points, Nuggets hold off Curry, Warriors 108-105

DENVER (AP) — An exhausted Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 13 rebounds in more than 36 minutes of action to help the Denver Nuggets hold off the Golden State Warriors 108-105 on Wednesday night. Reggie Jackson, filling in for an injured Jamal Murray, added 20 points to help the defending champion Nuggets improve to an NBA-best 8-1 overall and 6-0 at home. Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points for Denver, and Aaron Gordon added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Stephen Curry, fresh off winning the Western Conference player of the week award, was hounded all night, mostly by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and finished with 23 points for Golden State. Klay Thompson had 15.

Wembanyama has a rough debut at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks rout the Spurs 126-105

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s first game at Madison Square Garden was one of the worst of his young career, as the No. 1 draft pick managed just one basket in the first three quarters of the New York Knicks’ 126-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama missed his first seven shots and had more airballs than field goals through three quarters, when the Knicks led by as much as 30 points. He was in danger of failing to reach double figures for the first time before scoring eight points in the fourth to finish with 14 on 4-for-14 shooting.

Ohtani free agency sweepstakes off to a clandestine start at MLB’s general manager meetings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The race to add two-way baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani in a blockbuster free agency deal is off to a clandestine start. There are 30 teams in Major League Baseball so there are 30 general managers in attendance this week at the GM meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona. If there was one question that could produce some universally awkward moments, it was anything about the slowly developing Ohtani sweepstakes, which could cost the winning team $500 million or more. Ohtani is one of the most fascinating cases for baseball’s free agency system ever. He’s 29 years old and just produced one of the best two-way seasons in MLB history, batting .304 with 44 homers while also having a 10-5 record on the mound with a 3.14 ERA.

Bryce Harper to play first base full-time for Phillies as franchise moves on from Rhys Hoskins

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have decided that Bryce Harper is the team’s first baseman of the future, which means the franchise is also moving on from slugger Rhys Hoskins. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said on Tuesday that the front office and manager Rob Thomson came to the conclusion that Harper was the best option at first base. The 31-year-old played the position for much of this season after Hoskins tore his ACL during spring training.

The officiating in the title game between LSU and Iowa was below expectations, NCAA review finds

An NCAA review has concluded that the officiating in the national championship game between LSU and Iowa fell short of expectations. The review was pushed up to this summer after criticism about the calls in the game. LSU beat Iowa for its first national title. NCAA vice president for women’s basketball Lynn Holzman says officials were graded on the accuracy of their calls and the overall number was lower than it should have been. She says work will be done to improve.

The NFL’s youth movement at quarterback reaches a new milestone

The generational shift at quarterback in the NFL reached a new milestone last week. For the first time ever, every player who threw a pass in the NFL in Week 9 was born in 1990 or later, with 15 of the 28 starting quarterbacks last week age 25 or younger. This was the first time since Week 6 of the 2002 season that no quarterback born in the 1980s took the field. There were seven rookie starters last week, raising the total of rookie starting QBs this season to nine, tying the non-replacement record set in 2019.

General Motors tells AP it is only interested in entering Formula One with Andretti Global

General Motors will not break its partnership with Andretti Global to enter Formula One and is not interested in considering other teams to partner with to gain entry to the global motorsports series. The automaker told The Associated Press on Wednesday is committed with bringing the Cadillac brand to F1 with Andretti. The FIA last month approved the Andretti application for expansion of the F1 grid, but the decision now rests with F1 and its commercial rights holder and Andretti has not gained any traction. The AP reported last month that F1 had asked General Motors to consider partnering with another team.

Michigan star Corum says he had no business with Stalions, unaware of online records in his name

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-American Blake Corum says he has no business relationship with Connor Stalions, the former Wolverines staffer at the center of an NCAA sign-stealing investigation into the program, and he was unaware of documents filed for a company with his name on them. Wyoming Secretary of State online records show Stalions, Corum and another person listed as organizers for BC2 Housing LLC. The initial filing was made March 28, 2022, and the address listed for the business was in Ann Arbor. Corum was asked Tuesday by reporters about his name being listed on the records. He said the first he had heard of it was a few hours earlier.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.