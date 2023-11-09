AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:17 p.m. EST

Former New Mexico State players charged with sex crimes in locker-room hazing case

Three former New Mexico State basketball players were charged with multiple sex crimes related to a series of alleged assaults of teammates that led to the disbandment of the team in the middle of last season. A New Mexico grand jury indicted former Aggies Deshawndre Washington, Kim Aiken Jr. and Doctor Bradley with multiple counts of criminal sexual penetration, criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment. All could face 24 years or more of prison if convicted on all 37 charges filed against the three men. Earlier this week, two former players and a student manager at NMSU filed a civil lawsuit against the school and former coaches, along with Washington, Aiken and Bradley.

The designated hitter hasn’t always lived up to its title after 2 full MLB seasons in both leagues

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The universal designated hitter has been part of Major League Baseball for two full seasons and, much to the chagrin of some National League traditionalists, the sport has survived and even thrived. In a somewhat surprising development, though, many teams are struggling to get much production from that spot. The next generation of big-bopping DHs like David Ortiz, Edgar Martinez and Frank Thomas hasn’t materialized, with just three players logging at least 110 games at designated hitter during the 2023 season. That trio includes Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna and the Nationals’ Joey Meneses.

Michigan is accused of stealing other team’s signs, but why is that a big deal?

The football program at the University of Michigan is among the favorites to play for the national championship. It has become embroiled in an alleged sign-stealing scheme that involved impermissible, in-person scouting of opponents going back as much as three seasons. Both the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference are investigating. Coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of any kind of improper scouting scheme in his program. The second-ranked Wolverines are preparing for their biggest game of the season so far at No. 9 Penn State on Saturday.

Oakland A’s fans are sending MLB owners ‘Stay In Oakland’ boxes as Las Vegas vote nears

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A devoted group of Bay Area baseball fans are sending “Stay In Oakland” boxes to 15 Major League Baseball team owners, imploring them to vote no on the team’s planned relocation to Las Vegas. The group is targetting owners who could be swayed to vote against the proposed move during annual league meetings next week. The list includes Boston’s John Henry and the New York Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner. The boxes contain green A’s caps, baseball cards featuring the owners’ likenesses and a note detailing why they should vote against Las Vegas.

Alex Noren sets the pace in Bermuda with 61 in calm conditions

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Alex Noren has been working hard on his wedge game and Bermuda was the ideal spot for that. Port Royal had no wind and Noren had no problem. He set the tournament record with 11 birdies. It gave him a 61 for a two-shot lead in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. That’s his best PGA Tour round by two shots. Adam Long had a 66 and earned a spot in the record book. He hit his first 11 fairways. That gave him 69 in a row dating to Las Vegas to set the PGA Tour record.

Brooke Henderson goes on a tear to take 1-shot lead on LPGA Tour

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson finally lived up to her reputation as a good iron player and it showed. The Canadian putted for birdie on every hole. She made nine of them and wound up with a 62 to lead The Annika. It’s the penultimate tournament on the LPGA Tour. The top 60 in the points list reach the season finale next week in Naples. That’s not an issue for Henderson or Jin Young Ko, who was one behind. But it is to Patty Tavatanakit. She is No. 61 in the points list and to start with a 63 is a big step

No. 2 Duke and No. 12 Arizona meet in a home-and-home matchup that’s getting harder to find

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — No. 2 Duke and No. 12 Arizona meet on Friday night in the Blue Devils’ famously rowdy Cameron Indoor Stadium. It opens a two-year series that will see Duke visit the Wildcats in 2024. These matchups are getting tougher to schedule for coaches amid growing conference slates and made-for-TV events held on neutral courts. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said it’s become “really hard” to get these types of series scheduled. In this case, it came through the relationship of Scheyer and Lloyd as first-time head coaches leading national powers.

Andre Iguodala takes over as acting executive director of NBA players’ union

Andre Iguodala is taking over as the acting executive director of the National Basketball Players Association after the resignation of Tamika Tremaglio, the union announced Thursday. Tremaglio, the union said, is “stepping down from the position to pursue new opportunities.” The NBPA’s executive committee has approved Iguodala’s appointment, the union said. Tremaglio was not even two full years into her four-year term as executive director.

Kraken’s Jordan Eberle out vs. Avalanche after suffering cut on leg from skate blade

DENVER (AP) — Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle will miss the game at Colorado on Thursday night after suffering a cut to his leg from a skate blade during practice. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Thursday at Ball Arena after morning skate that Eberle was doing well. He listed Eberle as day-to-day. Eberle suffered the cut during practice on Wednesday, with Seattle general manager Ron Francis telling The Seattle Times that Eberle was cut near his quad muscle. The injury to Eberle comes with skate cuts in the spotlight after former NHL player Adam Johnson died last month after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England.

Father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz released after his kidnapping in Colombia by ELN guerrillas

BARRANCAS, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government has announced that the father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz has been released by members of a guerrilla group who kidnapped him in northern Colombia. The release ends a 12-day ordeal for the family. Luis Manuel Díaz’s kidnapping on Oct. 28 in the small town of Barrancas had quickly drawn international attention and appeals for his release. The guerrilla group National Liberation Army, or ELN, acknowledged some of its members carried out the kidnapping but have said it was a mistake. The release was announced by the government’s delegation that currently is in peace negotiations with the ELN.

