AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:16 p.m. EST

No. 15 Baylor is led by Dennis and Nunn in win over No. 7 Kansas, which has first consecutive losses

WACO, Texas (AP) — RayJ Dennis had 19 points and 10 assists, Jayden Nunn scored 18 points with consecutive fastbreak layups to ignite a key run for No. 15 Baylor and the Bears beat seventh-ranked Kansas 82-74. The Jayhawks have consecutive losses for the first time this season. Yves Missi added 17 points and fellow freshman Ja’Kobe Walter 11 for the 21-8 Bears. Big 12 scoring leader Kevin McCullar Jr. had 20 points in his return to the Kansas lineup after missing four of the previous five games with a bone bruise in his knee. Hunter Dickinson also had 20 points for 21-8 Kansas.

Analysis: LeBron James scoring 40,000 points will be a moment for NBA to savor

Father Time is likely to take another loss on Saturday. LeBron James is nine points away from becoming the first NBA player to reach 40,000 in a career. It’s obviously reasonable to think that he’ll get it when the Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. James has scored at least nine points in each of his last 762 games that count, including playoffs. He’s been held under nine points a total of nine times in 21 seasons. In other words, 40,000 is about to happen. And since 50,000 points probably won’t happen this will be another moment that is certainly worth savoring.

Sports analytics may be outnumbered when it comes to artificial intelligence

BOSTON (AP) — When it comes to artificial intelligence, the sports analytics crowd may be outnumbered. The people who turned NBA games into a 3-point shooting contest aren’t quite sure what will happen when AI fully invades sports. Philadelphia 76ers team president and analytics early adopter Daryl Morey says “this is the first thing that we don’t understand.” The MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference brings together thousands of number-crunching sports fans to attack the pressing issues in games. Previous hot topics have been diversity, gambling and the slow pace of baseball games. This year’s gathering has an artificial intelligence focus, with a handful of talks addressing how AI can affect sports on the field and in the front office.

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. is dealing with some right knee irritation

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. has some irritation around the meniscus in his surgically repaired right knee. The reigning NL MVP had an MRI on Friday. He will be evaluated on Monday by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who repaired the outfielder’s torn right ACL in July 2021. The 26-year-old Acuña is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, but that timeline could change after he sees ElAttrache in California. Acuña led Atlanta to its sixth consecutive NL East title in 2023. The outfielder hit a career-best .337 with 41 homers, 106 RBIs and 73 steals in 159 games.

Third baseman Matt Chapman and Giants reach a $54 million, 3-year deal, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says third baseman Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $54 million, three-year contract. Chapman will get $20 million this year and can earn $18 million in 2025 and $16 million in 2026, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. Chapman has the ability to opt out after each season. The 30-year-old won his fourth Gold Glove last year and turned down a $20.3 million qualifying offer from the Toronto Blue Jays on Nov. 14.

Messi, Súarez score twice, Inter Miami routs Orlando City 5-0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi and Luis Súarez scored two goals each and Inter Miami routed Orlando City 5-0 on Saturday. Suárez also assisted on the two goals. With a prolific career that has resulted in 381 club goals over 19 seasons, Suárez scored his first two in MLS within a seven-minute sequence early in the first half. Robert Taylor scored the fifth goal for Inter Miami, which is unbeaten for the first time through its first three games in club history. Orlando City dropped to 0-1-1.

WNBA teams see increase in ticket sales after Caitlin Clark announces plans to enter draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Soon after Caitlin Clark announced her plans to enter the WNBA draft, the Indiana Fever’s ticket offices got noticeably busier. Pacers Sports and Entertainment says in a statement that the organization has seen “a spike in ticket inquiries.” The Fever wouldn’t disclose how many tickets they’ve sold. Still, getting Iowa star Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft would be a boost to the franchise. Indiana was second-to-last in attendance last season, averaging 4,067 fans at home games. Clark and Iowa have sold out nearly all their road games the past two seasons.

Lowry, Skinns, Eckroat tied for lead entering final round of Cognizant Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Shane Lowry nearly won at PGA National two years ago. The Irishman has given himself a big chance to get a victory there Sunday. Lowry, David Skinns and Austin Eckroat were tied for the lead Saturday after third round of the Cognizant Classic. Lowry and Skinns had rounds of 66 to and Eckroat shot a 68. They were at 13-under 200. Lowry is looking for his third victory on the PGA Tour. Skinns is trying for his first top-10 finish in 33 tour starts. Eckroat is seeking his first tour win in his 50th start. Jacob Bridgeman (65), Min Woo Lee (66), Martin Laird (66), Kevin Yu (70) and Victor Perez (70) were 10 under.

Ex-Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore gets standing ovation at game after 2019 car wreck

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin player and assistant coach Howard Moore received a standing ovation in his first public appearance at the Kohl Center since a 2019 car wreck killed his wife and daughter and left him with serious injuries. Wisconsin honored Moore’s family during a ceremony before the Badgers’ game on Saturday afternoon with No. 13 Illinois. Moore made a surprise appearance as he was wheeled onto midcourt by former teammate Rashard Griffith after a video tribute aired on the scoreboard. Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said the men’s basketball offices at the school will be renamed the Howard Moore Family basketball offices.

Capitals put Evgeny Kuznetsov on waivers after he was cleared to practice again

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have put Evgeny Kuznetsov on waivers. The surprising move came hours after the mercurial center was cleared by the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program to resume practicing. Kuznetsov spent the past month receiving care in the program. General manager Brian MacLellan says waiving the 31-year-old Russian is a means to an end to give Kuznetsov the change of scenery he’s been wanting. With one year left on his contract and $8 million owed to him, Kuznetsov would seem unlikely to be claimed by another team. MacLellan expects Kuznetsov to be assigned to Hershey of the American Hockey League if he clears.

