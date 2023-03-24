AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:16 p.m. EDT

March Madness: Bench play key to South Carolina’s success

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is stocked with front-line, championship talent. It also has a bench that’s second-to-none in the women’s game. The Gamecocks lead the country in bench scoring this season at more than 36 points a game as the top overall NCAA Tournament seeds prepare for a Sweet 16 matchup with fourth-seeded UCLA on Saturday. Second-seeded Maryland faces No. 3 seed Notre Dame in the other contest at the Greenville 1 Regional. South Carolina’s roster features nine McDonald’s All-Americans, six who come off the bench. It’s an advantage that’s helped South Carolina to a margin of victory of more than 30 points per win.

Miami women hold on, beat Villanova for 1st trip to Elite 8

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jasmyne Roberts scored a career-high 26 points to help Miami overcome blowing a 21-point lead and beat Villanova 70-65 on Friday for the program’s first trip to the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Roberts’ performance included the stickback for the go-ahead, three-point play with 38.8 seconds left. The ninth-seeded Hurricanes were in the Sweet 16 for only the second time, the other coming in 1992. They’ll play Sunday for a chance to go to the Final Four. Maddy Siegrist had 31 points and 13 rebounds for fourth-seeded Villanova.

Ohtani returns to Angels camp, fans 8 in minor league game

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — It was back to business as usual for Shohei Ohtani on Friday. The two-way star returned to Los Angeles Angels camp after his MVP performance in the World Baseball Classic. Three days after striking out Mike Trout to clinch the WBC title for Japan against the United States, Ohtani was on the back fields in Tempe, Arizona, pitching in a minor league game against some Arizona Diamondbacks farmhands. Friday’s outing was to keep Ohtani on schedule for his opening day start next Thursday in Oakland. He faced 19 batters, walking one and striking out eight. He allowed three hits, including a home run to Gavin Conticello, an eighth-round draft pick for Arizona in 2021.

NHL teams balance progress, draft lottery as Bedard in play

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chase for the worst mark in the NHL is up for grabs with three weeks left in the season. The team with the lowest spot has higher odds of winning the NHL’s draft lottery and a chance to draft generational talent Connor Bedard. But teams with the lowest amount of points also say they want to be building toward the future and — as Ducks coach Dallas Eakins puts it — “have development and progress every night.” Columbus currently has the lowest amount of points, 51, followed by San Jose with 53, Chicago with 54 and Anaheim with 56.

March Madness: Low-cut sneakers gain traction on court

DENVER (AP) — High-top basketball shoes aren’t as common a sight on the college basketball floor these days. The footwear most players are lacing up in the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments are some version of a low-top sneaker, with a few mid-cut styles thrown in. This era of players prefer shoes designed to be light and sleek especially since there’s little definitive proof that high tops prevent rolled or sprained ankles at an increased rate.

K-State’s Keyontae Johnson thriving 2 years after collapse

NEW YORK (AP) — Keyontae Johnson has led Kansas State to the Elite Eight two years after his career appeared to be over. Johnson collapsed on the court while playing for Florida in December 2020 and was placed in a medically induced coma. He did not play again until he transferred to Kansas State ahead of this season. Johnson leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding and had the go-ahead basket on an alley-oop reverse dunk in Thursday night’s Sweet 16 win over Michigan State. Johnson says he trusted the doctors who told him he could play again and tries to stay positive.

Kuchar ties Tiger’s match play record and advances in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matt Kuchar has his name in the record book with Tiger Woods in the Dell Match Play. Equally pleasing with his 36th career match victory was that it puts him in the knockout stage of the weekend at Austin Country Club. Kuchar had a 7-and-6 win over Si Woo Kim to tie Woods’ mark. It was a good week for top seeds. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are among five of the top eight seeds to advance. That’s the most top seeds to advance since the tournament switched to group play in 2015. Among those missing are Jon Rahm.

Unwelcome spotlight falls on NHL team Pride night events

The National Hockey League’s Pride nights are in the spotlight after some high-profile incidents. The events have been held annually for several years by NHL teams to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. A handful of players have objected to participating in recent months, most recently Florida’s Eric and Marc Staal on Thursday night. That came on the heels of the Chicago Blackhawks deciding against having players wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys because the team thought an anti-gay law in Russia could endanger Russian players when they return home. Russian goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and others in recent weeks have worn Pride-themed jerseys since Ivan Provorov refused.

NWSL’s Carson Pickett embraces being a role model

There was a time earlier in her soccer career when Carson Pickett didn’t want to draw attention to her left arm or even talk about it. She just wanted to be like all the other players. Pickett has since become more comfortable with what makes her both unique and a role model for others like her. The 29-year-old defender for Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League was born without a left hand and forearm. She says she loves being able to be a role model.

Nola vs. deGrom, Ohtani highlight MLB’s opening-day matchups

The Texas Rangers aren’t wasting any time in seeing what they have in Jacob deGrom. The two-time Cy Young Award winner will start for the Rangers when they open the 2023 season against Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Eight Cy Young award winners in all will start on opening day, as all 30 clubs will play on opening day for the first time since 1968. This will be the fourth career opening-day start for deGrom. He signed a five-year deal with the Rangers during the offseason that’s worth $185 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.