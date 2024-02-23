AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:16 a.m. EST

EA Sports College Football 25 to block gamers from manually adding players who reject NIL opt-in

Gamers will be blocked from manually adding players to EA Sports’ new college football game who decide not to accept an offer to have their name, image and likeness used in it. EA Sports revealed the safeguard Thursday in its announcement that it has begun reaching out to athletes to pay them to be featured in the game that’s set to launch this summer. EA Sports said players who opt in to the game will receive a minimum of $600 and a copy of EA Sports College Football 25. EA Sports didn’t say how it plans to prevent people from adding the opt-outs.

MLB players miffed at sport’s new see-through pants, relaying concerns to league

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — MLB’s new uniform reveal hasn’t gone very well. Now the rampant criticism has moved below the belt. Major League Baseball Players Association deputy executive director Bruce Meyer confirmed on Thursday that the organization is relaying concerns from players to MLB about the new pants, which are somewhat see-through. The complaints — first reported by ESPN — are part of broader scorn for the new uniforms, which are designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics. Commissioner Rob Manfred previously said he expects criticism to fade, but that was before the below-the-belt criticisms.

Chiefs sign punter Matt Araiza, who was dropped from lawsuit in December after alleged rape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing punter Matt Araiza, who was dropped from a lawsuit in December that had been filed by a woman who alleged she was raped by San Diego State football players in 2021. The signing was announced by Araiza’s agent, Joe Linta, and confirmed a short while later by the Super Bowl champions. The lawsuit filed by the woman came after a party in 2021 in which she claimed Araiza had sex with her in a side yard, then brought her inside a house where a group of men took turns raping her. She agreed to drop Araiza from the lawsuit when prosecutors concluded he was no longer at the party when the alleged raped occurred, and he agreed to drop a defamation countersuit against her.

Jaylen Wells has late 4-point play to help No. 21 Washington State beat No. 4 Arizona 77-74

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jaylen Wells had a 4-point play in the final minute and scored 27 points to help No. 21 Washington State beat No. 4 Arizona 77-74 on Thursday night for its eighth straight victory. Washington State (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12) won in its first game in the AP Top 25 since the 2007-08 season and leapfrogged the Wildcats (20-6, 11-4) for first place in the conference race. Arizona’s Caleb Love made a layup and wast fouled with 51.2 seconds left, hitting the free throw to complete the 3-point play for a 74-71 lead. Wells responded on the next possession with a corner 3 — also while being fouled — and made the free throw for a 4-point play and a 75-74 lead with 24.6 seconds left.

Doncic scores 41 points, pairs with Irving to help Mavs beat Suns 123-113 for 7th straight victory

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 41 points, Kyrie Irving added 29 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 123-113. The victory the Dallas winning streak to seven games in the return from the All-Star break for both teams. Dallas pulled even with Phoenix in the standings at 33-23 and took the head-to-head tiebreaker with a 2-1 record in a pairing of teams battling for a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. Doncic had 11 assists and nine rebounds matched against fellow All-Stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Booker scored 35 points and Durant had 23 on an ordinary shooting night for the 14-time All-Star.

Tiger Woods’ son shoots 86 in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (AP) — The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods had a rough welcome in his first attempt at playing a PGA Tour event. Charlie Woods shot an 86 at a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic. That’s one of four pre-qualifiers from which a total of about two dozen players advance to the main Monday qualifier for next week’s PGA Tour stop. Woods didn’t make a birdie at Lost Lake Golf Club. His round came undone with a 12 on the par-4 seventh hole. The leading score was 65. Woods tied for 110th out of 112 players who turned in a score.

Erik van Rooyen opens with a 63 in bid to win again in Mexico

VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Erik van Rooyen of South Africa is feeling right at home in Mexico. Van Rooyen began the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a 63 for a one-shot lead over Sami Valimaki of Finland. Van Rooyen is trying to win a PGA Tour title for the second time in four months in Mexico. He won the World Wide Technology Championship last November. Van Rooyen had a pair of eagles at the Vallarta Vidanta course. Among those two behind was Cristobal Del Solar. He shot 57 two weeks ago on the Korn Ferry Tour in Bogota.

Keller getting biggest contract for Pirates pitcher while Mets shut down Senga, their All-Star RHP

One National League All-Star right-hander is getting the largest contract ever for a Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher. Another All-Star pitcher is expected to miss the start of the season for the New York Mets. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Mitch Keller and the Pirates have agreed to a new $77 million, five-year contract. Meanwhile, the Mets are shutting down Kodai Senga because of a shoulder strain. Their All-Star right-hander will likely start the season on the injured list. Senga is going into the second year of a $75 million, five-year deal in New York after pitching 11 seasons in Japan.

Former AL batting champion Tim Anderson agrees to 1-year deal with the Miami Marlins, AP source says

MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that former AL batting champion Tim Anderson has agreed to a one-year contact with the Miami Marlins. The deal for the shortstop is pending a physical, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet announced. The agreement is worth $5 million, according to ESPN. Anderson is Miami’s first big free agent addition of the offseason. The two-time All-Star became a free agent in November after the Chicago White Sox declined a $14 million option, completing a $25 million, six-year contract.

No. 14 Indiana frustrates Caitlin Clark en route to 86-69 win over No. 4 Iowa

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sara Scalia scored 25 points, All-America center Mackenzie Holmes had 24 points and nine rebounds, and No. 14 Indiana frustrated Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark in an 86-69 win over the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes. Playing for the first time since she broke the NCAA women’s career scoring record, Clark finished with 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds but struggled from the field. She was 8 of 26 overall and 3 of 16 on 3-pointers while scoring just four points in the second half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.