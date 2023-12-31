AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:15 p.m. EST

Lamar Jackson’s perfect passer rating helps Ravens rout Dolphins 56-19 to clinch top seed in AFC

BALTIMORE (AP) — In what may have been his final bid for the MVP award, Lamar Jackson threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns, finishing with a perfect passer rating and helping the Baltimore Ravens clinch the top seed in the AFC with a 56-19 rout of the Miami Dolphins. Isaiah Likely caught two TDs for the Ravens, who won their sixth straight game and also wrapped up their first AFC North title since 2019. Now Baltimore can rest Jackson in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. Miami is also postseason bound, but now the winner of next weekend’s Dolphins-Bills game will take the AFC East. Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb had to be carted off after hurting his knee.

Kyler Murray throws 3 TD passes as Cardinals rally past Eagles, disrupt Philly’s playoff path

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Conner ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 32 seconds remaining, Kyler Murray threw three TD passes, and the Arizona Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit to stun Philadelphia 35-31 and disrupt the Eagles’ playoff path. Former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon returned to Philly and got his biggest win yet as Arizona’s coach. Granted, there haven’t been many of them for the Cardinals. But the playoff-bound Eagles’ fourth loss this month was a huge setback to their standing in the NFC. Dallas now has the inside track to win the NFC East and San Francisco has locked up the top seed in the conference.

Brock Purdy bounces back, 49ers clinch the NFC’s top seed by beating the Commanders 27-10

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and the San Francisco 49ers clinched the top seed in the NFC by beating the Washington Commanders 27-10. The victory combined with Philadelphia’s home loss to Arizona wrapped up a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Christian McCaffrey left the game in the second half with a right calf injury. He and San Francisco’s starters will now get multiple weeks to rest before their first playoff game. Sam Howell threw two interceptions as the Commanders fell to 4-12 with their seventh consecutive loss.

Panthers owner David Tepper tosses drink into visiting stands late in 26-0 loss to Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Panthers owner David Tepper threw the contents of a drink into the visiting crowd near the end of Carolina’s 26-0 loss at Jacksonville. Tepper’s reaction came after rookie Bryce Young threw an interception with less than 3 minutes to play. It was unclear whether Tepper was reacting to something said to him or the latest miscue for the team with the NFL’s worst record. General manager Scott Fitterer was standing near Tepper when he tossed the remnants of his drink while watching the game from a club suite. The Panthers dropped to 0-9 on the road and were shut out for the first time since losing to Atlanta in Week 12 in 2002.

Bills set up AFC East-deciding finale at Miami with 27-21 win over Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen ran for two touchdowns, cornerback Rasul Douglas returned one of his two interceptions for a score and the Buffalo Bills maintained their clear path to the playoffs with a 27-21 win over the New England Patriots. The three-time division champion Bills now prepare for a season-ending showdown at Miami next weekend that will decide the AFC East title. Buffalo has already defeated the Dolphins this year, and Miami blew a chance at clinching the division title with a 56-19 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. The Bills have yet to clinch a playoff berth but could do so Sunday with a Pittsburgh loss or tie at Seattle and a Cincinnati loss or tie at Kansas City.

Steelers keep playoff hopes alive into Week 18 with 30-23 win over Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Najee Harris rushed for a season-high 122 yards and bullied his way into the end zone for a pair of touchdowns, and the Pittsburgh Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive into Week 18 with a 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Using a punishing running attack that faced little resistance from Seattle, the Steelers pushed their way into the final week of the regular season with a chance at the postseason and ensured that Mike Tomlin’s team would yet again avoid a losing record. Pittsburgh thrived against Seattle’s run defense that has been awful for more than half the season and finished with 202 yards rushing and a season-high 468 total yards.

PGA Tour seeks extension on commercial deal with Saudis, private investors

The PGA Tour’s agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf is expiring and Commissioner Jay Monahan wants more time. Monahan is telling players in a memo that it has made enough progress in negotiations to take them into 2024. Monahan also says it has made meaningful progress with the private investment group Strategic Sports Group. That’s a consortium of U.S. professional team sports owners. The more complicated negotiations are with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. Monahan is describing those conversations as active and productive. So there’s still no deal. And the new PGA Tour season starts Thursday.

College Football Playoff semifinals could set betting records

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sportsbook director Jay Kornegay is anticipating massive crowds at Westgate’s Las Vegas location this weekend and Monday to bet on the two College Football Playoff semifinal games. Part of it is timing. Last season’s games were on New Year’s Eve. This season’s games are on New Year’s Day. The other part is the field. Michigan is ranked first by the CFP committee. The Wolverines face No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl. No. 2 Washington plays No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

A tantalizing Rose Bowl matchup pits Saban’s Alabama against Harbaugh’s Michigan in the CFP

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh are among the few larger-than-life figures still standing in a sport long defined by its coaching giants. They’ll meet on opposite sidelines as coaches for only the second time when the Crimson Tide face the Wolverines in a tantalizing Rose Bowl pitting the two winningest schools in major college football against each other. In no small part because of the coaching matchup, this 110th edition of the Granddaddy of Them All is one of the most anticipated games in the 10-year history of the College Football Playoff, with the winner headed to Houston next week to play for a title.

Washington, Texas meet in Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal behind coaches with very different career paths

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Washington’s Kalen DeBoer and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian are newcomers as head coaches in the College Football Playoff, with career paths that could not be more different. DeBoer methodically climbed from the lowest levels of college football to become the AP’s coach of the year in 2023. Sarkisian was a coaching prodigy whose meteoric rise was interrupted by a drinking problem. On New Year’s Day, the second-ranked, Pac-12 champion Huskies and third-ranked, Big 12 champion Longhorns will play in the Sugar Bowl for a spot in the national championship game.

