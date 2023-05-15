AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:15 p.m. EDT

Oakland A’s reach agreement for potential stadium site on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have reached an agreement with Bally’s and Gaming & Leisure Properties to build a potential stadium on the Tropicana hotel site along the Las Vegas Strip. Bally’s on Monday unveiled plans for a 30,000-seat stadium on the 35-acre site. The project is expected to cost about $1.5 billion. The A’s are asking for nearly $400 million in public support from the Nevada Legislature, which could vote on a proposal this week.

MLB’s new pitch clock may be leading to more blown saves

NEW YORK (AP) — The pitch clock has sped up baseball as hoped, and it might be leading to more exciting endings, too. A quarter of the way through Major League Baseball’s first season with the pitch timer, relief pitchers seem to be bearing the most stress from it, with save conversions dropping to 61.4% from 67.8% at a similar point last season. The save percentage is near the bottom range of the past decade, which averaged 65.1%, MLB said Monday. The high was 70% in 2015 and the low 61% in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Pitchers say the stress of the late innings has become more difficult to process with the pitch clock.

Peacock will exclusively carry NFL playoff game in a first for streaming service

The NFL is taking another big step into streaming by putting one of its playoff games exclusively on a digital platform for the first time. The league and NBCUniversal announced that the Saturday night game on Wild Card weekend will be on Peacock. It will be preceded by a late afternoon playoff game on NBC and Peacock that will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Peacock game will also be broadcast on NBC stations in the markets of the two teams.

Grizzlies’ Morant in limbo again, awaits review of latest gun video on social media

Ja Morant still had his endorsement deals Monday. His latest gun video on social media is costing him plenty in public relations currency, but he hasn’t lost any money because of it. That could change any day. Once again, Morant is in limbo. He’s awaiting the outcome of yet another NBA investigation into what could end up becoming a cataclysmic off-court decision. The clock is ticking with Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for June 1. Commissioner Adam Silver traditionally holds a news conference before the Finals. Morant’s status will be a big topic as league officials gather information about the latest off-court issue involving Morant and possible firearms.

Wembanyama about to learn his NBA destination, with the draft lottery on Tuesday

Actor Michael Douglas is a huge basketball fan. And he’s become a big fan of Victor Wembanyama. Douglas and every other basketball follower in the world is about to find out where Wembanyama’s NBA journey will begin. The NBA draft lottery is Tuesday night in Chicago. The team that wins the lottery gets the right to choose No. 1 overall in next month’s draft. And they’ll use that pick on Wembanyama, the 7-foot-3 French phenom.

Minor league host families, once a pillar of pro baseball, phased out by new CBA

PHOENIX (AP) — After decades of supporting poor, young baseball players as they began their professional careers, minor league host families have officially been phased out. As part of their first collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball this spring, minor league players negotiated an end to the practice. Players are now guaranteed furnished housing, something they are celebrating as a more professional arrangement. Many players are also sorry to see host family programs end. So are the families. One former host family organizer told The Associated Press that “when you open your home, you’re opening your heart. I’m so sad it’s not continuing.”

Denver Nuggets focused on vanquishing LeBron James and Lakers, not ghosts of the past

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets aren’t concerned about their horrendous history against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA playoffs as they begin their Western Conference finals against L.A. on Tuesday night. The Nuggets have lost all seven times they’ve faced the Lakers in the playoffs, including inside the NBA bubble in 2020. But coach Michael Malone said his team is focused on continuing its stellar play regardless of whether it’s against their nemesis or not. Neither team has a home game in the playoffs but it’s the Nuggets who own the homecourt advantage as the West’s top-seeded team.

20 and up: LeBron James defies time, propels Lakers to conference finals

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James plays almost exclusively alongside teammates who grew up watching him dominate their game after two full decades in the NBA. Signs of time’s passage are all around the 38-year-old James, yet the new top scorer in NBA history is defying all conventional wisdom about growing older in his mercilessly athletic sport. When he’s fully healthy, the third-oldest active player in the league still sprints, dunks, throws no-look passes and competes with the intensity that has kept him at the top for 20 punishing NBA seasons. He has also driven the Los Angeles Lakers to the Western Conference finals in a late-season surge that has James’ fingerprints all over it, according to coach Darvin Ham.

Let’s do it again: Celtics to face Heat in Eastern Conference finals rematch

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics got a historic 51-point performance from Jayson Tatum to blow past the 76ers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup to land back in the conference finals for the second straight season. Awaiting them is a rematch with the Miami Heat, who the Celtics bested last season in that round after Jimmy Butler missed a potential game-winning jumper late in Game 7. Boston is hoping to carry the momentum and lessons it learned in its Game 7 blowout win over Philadelphia into what the Celtics think will be another slugfest with Miami. The teams split their four regular-season matchups.

Kentucky Derby winner Mage set as 8-5 morning line favorite for Preakness

HALETHORPE, Md. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Mage has been installed as the 8-5 morning line favorite for the Preakness. He’s the only horse in the field of eight set to take part in the second race of horse racing’s Triple Crown two weeks after running in the Derby. It’s the first Preakness since 1969 with just one Derby horse. Mage will face seven fresh horses in an attempt to keep open the possibility of the first Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018. He drew the No. 3 post. Mage won the Derby at odds of 15-1 as one of 18 horses in the race.

