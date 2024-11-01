AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:15 a.m. EDT

Garrett Wilson makes eye-popping TD catch, Jets beat Texans 21-13 to snap 5-game skid

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Garrett Wilson made a dazzling one-handed 26-yard go-ahead touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter and the New York Jets snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Houston Texans 21-13. Aaron Rodgers had three touchdown passes, including another earlier one-handed score by Wilson and a 37-yard throw to recently acquired Davante Adams, and the Jets won for the first time in four games under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. It also helped make up for a Jets touchdown that wasn’t when rookie Malachi Corley made a mental mistake that negated his first NFL score. Rodgers finished 22 of 32 for 211 yards. C.J. Stroud was 11 of 30 for 191 yards for the Texans.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Garrett Wilson made a dazzling acrobatic, one-handed 26-yard touchdown catch that gave the New York Jets the lead against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter and sent the MetLife Stadium crowd into a frenzy. With the Jets facing third-and-19 from the Texans 26, Aaron Rodgers tossed the ball up toward Wilson in the end zone. Wilson snared the pass in the air with both legs spread out and got his feet inside the end zone. The play was initially called an incomplete pass, but a video replay review confirmed the touchdown.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malachi Corley thought he scored his first NFL touchdown for the New York Jets, but the rookie wide receiver dropped the ball before he crossed the goal line. And it rolled out of the end zone. So, no touchdown, a turnover for the Jets and one huge rookie mistake. With the Jets at the Texans 19 early in the second quarter, Corley took the pitch from Aaron Rodgers and zipped down the right sideline and dropped the ball out of his right hand to celebrate. A video review showed he had not gotten into the end zone before he dropped it. So, Corley was credited with an 18-yard run and a fumble.

World Series champion Dodgers have eye on back-to-back titles with Ohtani returning to mound in 2025

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers spent big bucks to beef up their roster with the additions of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto this season. The hard part was surviving a multitude of injuries, a gambling scandal involving Ohtani’s former interpreter and challenges from their rivals. In the end, the Dodgers proved a resilient bunch and beat the New York Yankees in five games to win their eighth World Series title. Next season, Ohtani will return to being a two-way player when he takes the mound to pitch. The team has eight free agents heading into the offseason, including Clayton Kershaw who has already said he plans to return after missing the playoffs with a toe injury.

After sloppy, bitter disappointment in World Series, Yankees turn attention to keeping Juan Soto

NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of a World Series championship film, the New York Yankees season ended in a comedy of errors that left them to pursue Juan Soto without a title glow. Soto was the last player lingering in the dugout after Wednesday night’s 7-6 loss in Game 5, watching the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after New York frittered away a five-run lead. The 26-year-old free agent outfielder is likely to command a contract of at least $500 million. His market is likely to include the Yankees, Mets and Dodgers along with perhaps the Blue Jays, Cubs, Giants, Padres, Phillies and Red Sox.

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero has a torn right oblique

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero has a torn right oblique, the team said Thursday night after he had further testing in Cleveland. President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said Banchero will be out indefinitely and be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks. Banchero was injured Wednesday night in the fourth quarter of Orlando’s victory at Chicago. He scored a career-high 50 points against Indiana on Monday night and is averaging 29 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in five games this season. Banchero was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Orlando is at Cleveland on Friday night.

Alex Ovechkin scores his 858th goal and is on pace to break Wayne Gretzky’s record this season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin is now on track to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record this season. Ovechkin scored his 858th goal in the Washington Capitals’ ninth game to move into a 45-goal pace. If he keeps this up, the Russian superstar would get to 895 and possibly beyond this spring. Ovechkin entered the season 42 away from breaking Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable. He has five already at age 39 and is well on his way to the 19th 30-goal season. Ovechkin and the Capitals are off to their best start in nearly a decade.

Bob Costas retiring from baseball play-by-play after 42 years

NEW YORK (AP) — After 42 seasons, Bob Costas is retiring from baseball play-by-play. Costas had done games the past couple seasons for MLB Network and TBS Sports. His final games were the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals. Costas’ contract with TBS expired at the end of the season, but his plans to retire from baseball play-by-play had been in the works for over a year. The Athletic was the first to report on Costas’ baseball play-by-play retirement. Costas plans to address his decision at a future date.

Soto, Burnes, Buehler, Fried among 136 who become free agents with 64 more awaiting pending options

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Juan Soto, pitchers Corbin Burnes, Walker Buehler and Max Fried, first baseman Pete Alonso, third baseman Alex Bregman, outfielder Anthony Santander and shortstop Willy Adames were among 136 players who became free agents. There were 64 more players with pending option decisions who could become free agents by Monday, the fifth day after the World Series. Teams and players can start discussing contract terms at 5:01 p.m. EST on Monday, after the deadline for teams to make $21.05 million qualifying offers to eligible free agents.

Angels acquire slugger Jorge Soler from Braves for starting pitcher Griffin Canning

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired outfielder Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves in a trade for right-hander Griffin Canning. Soler has been a productive power hitter for five teams over the previous 11 major league seasons. The Cuban slugger was the MVP of the 2021 World Series with the Braves, and he also won a ring with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. He led the AL in homers with the Kansas City Royals in 2019. Canning is an Orange County native and a former second-round pick who has been part of the Angels’ starting rotation for the past six years when healthy.

