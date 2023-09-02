AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:14 p.m. EDT

Prime shocker: Colorado upsets No. 17 TCU 45-42 in Deion Sanders’ debut as Buffs coach

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Deion Sanders already has a big win for Colorado. Shedeur Sanders, the coach’s son, threw for a school-record 510 yards with four touchdowns as the Buffaloes pulled off an opening shocker with a 45-42 win over 17th-ranked TCU, last year’s national runner-up. The game-winner was a 46-yard catch-and-run by freshman running back Dylan Edwards on a fourth-down play with 4:25 left. Edwards caught three TD passes and ran for another score. Two-way starter Travis Hunter, the former top recruit who came with the quarterback and coach from FCS team Jackson State, had 11 catches for 119 yards and an interception.

Carlos Alcaraz produces highlights and smiles during a US Open victory over Dan Evans

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has moved into the fourth round at the U.S. Open for the third year in a row. The top-seeded Alcaraz eliminated No. 26 Dan Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Next for Alcaraz is a matchup against Matteo Arnaldi, a 22-year-old from Italy who is ranked 61st. Arnaldi made it this far at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by beating No. 16 Cam Norrie in straight sets. Women advancing Saturday included Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina and Madison Keys. Sabalenka can overtake No. 1 Iga Swiatek atop the WTA rankings depending on their results the rest of the way in New York.

Novak Djokovic comes back after dropping the first 2 sets to beat Laslo Djere at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has come all the way back from a two-set deficit to beat Laslo Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in the third round of the U.S. Open to avoid what would have been his earliest exit there since 2006. The match began under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night and did not wrap up until more than 3 1/2 hours later, concluding just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Djokovic has won three of his men’s-record 23 Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows and been the runner-up a half-dozen times, including in 2021. Djere was seeded 32nd and trying to make it to the fourth round at a major tournament for the first time. Both men are from Serbia.

Australian Hijikata, who plays Tiafoe at US Open, stands as obstacle to Americans’ Grand Slam hopes

NEW YORK (AP) — Rinky Hijikata knows what he’s facing at the U.S. Open, and it’s more than just Frances Tiafoe. The Australian’s deepest run at a major tournament has positioned him as the only obstacle standing between the U.S. and a guaranteed spot in the men’s semifinals. Unless Hijikata wins his next two matches, the Americans’ hopes of ending a 20-year Grand Slam drought will be alive deep into the second week. So Hijikata knows the fans will be against him Sunday when he faces the 10th-seeded Tiafoe, and if he gets past that to play the winner of the all-American matchup between No. 14 Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals.

No. 12 Tennessee routs Virginia 49-13 as Cavs return to football after shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Milton III threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the 12th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers routed Virginia 49-13 in the season opener for both teams and the Cavaliers’ first game in 294 days. Tennessee and Virginia marked the Cavs’ first game since a shooting left three players dead last November with a moment of silence before kickoff. The Vols also wore a sticker on the back of their helmets with the numbers of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. Tennessee scored on its opening drive and never trailed in a neutral site game that felt much more like a Vols’ home game.

A 2nd Tommy John rehab could be tougher for Angels’ Shohei Ohtani. But it’s not a given

NEW YORK (AP) — If Shohei Ohtani has a second Tommy John surgery, it’s possible his recovery might be more difficult than the first — but not a given. Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow while pitching on Aug. 26, according to Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian. The two-way star continues to bat as a designated hitter but won’t pitch again this year while considering his medical options. Now 29, Ohtani had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, 2018, He returned to the Angels as a batter the following May and to the mound in July 2020.

Analysis: Conference realignment has mangled the college sports map, but to what benefit?

The Power Five has been whittled down to a Super Four in college sports. The Pac-12 was the victim. Beyond dollars moving from one bank account to another it’s hard to see the overall benefits, but the most destructive round of conference realignment at the highest levels of college sports appears to be over — at least for the near future. The ACC now joins the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC as the super conferences of college sports, all with at least 16 members by August 2024.

American Athletic Conference targets Army as football-only member to replace SMU, AP sources say

The American Athletic Conference has been in contact with Army as it looks for a replacement for Atlantic Coast Conference-bound SMU, according to two people with direct knowledge of the discussions. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the AAC wasn’t making public its internal strategy. AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco has spoken with Army athletic director Mike Buddie about football-only membership and the school has shown interest in joining. Army is a football independent and competes primarily in the Patriot League for its other sports. Army’s rival, Navy, is member of the American Athletic Conference.

Palou has 2nd IndyCar title in sight and Scott Dixon in his rearview mirror with 2 races remaining

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alex Palou has been on cruise control all season as he has chased a second IndyCar championship in three years. So the math headed into Sunday’s penultimate race of the season is clear. A podium finish at Portland International Raceway means Palou wins the title no matter what happens with Scott Dixon, his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and the only other driver who can claim the championship. With a 74-point lead and two races remaining, if Palou leads Dixon by 54 points at the end of Sunday, he will cruise into next week’s finale in Monterey, California, with his second title already in hand. Dixon is a six-time IndyCar champion riding a two-race winning streak into Portland.

No. 15 Oregon dominates in 81-7 win over Portland State

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns before heading for the bench early in the third quarter and No. 15 Oregon built a 43-point halftime lead en route to an 81-7 victory over Portland State on Saturday. It was the most points for the Ducks in a game in the modern scoring era, and a scoring record at Autzen Stadium. It was also Oregon’s 19th straight win in a home opener. The Ducks have won 30 straight non-conference games at Autzen Stadium, dating back to 2008.

