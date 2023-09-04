AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:14 a.m. EDT

Grand Slam tournaments are getting hotter. US Open players and fans may feel that this week

NEW YORK (AP) — After a mild start to the U.S. Open, the forecast calls for much higher temperatures in the second week. That is not a surprise: An Associated Press analysis shows the average high temperatures during the U.S. Open and the three other Grand Slam tennis tournaments steadily have grown hotter and more dangerous in recent decades, reflecting the climate change that created record heat waves around the globe this June and July. The maximum temperatures at those tournaments keep climbing. That can keep athletes from playing their best and, worse, increases the likelihood of heat-related illness. And the U.S. Open often is the hottest of the four majors in any given year.

Coco Gauff is the 1st US teen since Serena Williams to reach consecutive US Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has become the first American teenager since Serena Williams more than two decades ago to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals in consecutive years. She got that far this time by beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Sunday. Gauff asked one of her coaches to stop talking to her as the second set slipped away. She wound up winning the last six games. Gauff is 19. Wozniacki is a 33-year-old mother of two and was playing in just her third tournament since coming out of retirement last month. Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton set up an all-American men’s quarterfinal with wins on the hottest day of the event so far.

World Cup quarterfinals start Tuesday. They bring a 2nd chance for USA Basketball

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — If there was a silver lining to the U.S. World Cup team losing to Lithuania, it’s that the Americans now know how painful it is to watch another national team celebrate in its face. As one might guess, they didn’t enjoy that feeling. And if it happens again at this World Cup, it’ll be much, much worse. Monday was a back-to-reality day for the U.S., one day after its undefeated summer run ended with a 110-104 loss to Lithuania to end the second round of the World Cup. A quarterfinal game against Italy awaits on Tuesday.

Basketball World Cup 2023: How to watch, who’s playing, who’s favored and more

There are no games Monday at the Basketball World Cup, with some teams set to travel to Manila, Philippines, after spending the last couple of weeks in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Okinawa, Japan. The eight teams still alive in the tournament will play three more games each. But the only way to win the World Cup now is to go 3-0 in the coming days.

Jordan Travis accounts for 5 TDs and No. 8 Florida State thumps No. 5 LSU 45-24 in marquee matchup

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis accounted for five touchdowns, including three to Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman, and No. 8 Florida State throttled fifth-ranked LSU 45-24 in the most anticipated matchup of college football’s opening weekend. The Seminoles extended their winning streak to seven and established themselves as an early season favorite to make the College Football Playoff. Travis completed 23 of 31 passes for 342 yards and the four TDs. He also ran for a score. Coleman finished with nine catches for 122 yards. LSU’s Jayden Daniels completed 22 of 37 passes for 347 yards, with an interception and a 75-yard score in the waning minutes.

Messi has 2 assists in front of star-studded crowd in Los Angeles as Inter Miami beats LAFC 3-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionel Messi had two assists in front of a star-studded crowd as Inter Miami defeated Los Angeles Football Club 3-1. Facundo Farías, Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana scored for Miami, which is unbeaten in 11 matches across all competitions since Messi joined the club in mid-July. Ryan Hollingshead scored for LAFC, which has dropped its last two. Sunday’s match though will be Messi’s last with Miami for at least the next two weeks. The 36-year-old will be part of Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador on Thursday and Bolivia five days later. Messi has 11 goals and eight assists for Miami, which is eight points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with eight regular-season matches remaining.

Iga Swiatek’s US Open title defense and stay at No. 1 end with a loss to Jelena Ostapenko

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek’s U.S. Open title defense has ended with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round. The loss Sunday night also means Swiatek’s stay at No. 1 in the WTA rankings will end next week. Current No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will rise to the top spot for the first time. Swiatek’s shots were off-target in Arthur Ashe Stadium and she had a difficult time handling the hard hitting from the 20th-seeded Ostapenko, who won the 2017 French Open. Ostapenko is now 4-0 against Swiatek over their careers. No other player owns four victories against the woman who has led the WTA rankings since April 2022. Ostapenko will face Coco Gauff next.

Dodgers beat the Braves 3-1 to avoid a 4-game series sweep in a clash of the NL’s best

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a four-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves to complete their meeting of the NL’s top two teams. Rookie Bobby Miller pitched a career-best seven innings of three-hit ball. Miguel Rojas had an RBI double and Mookie Betts added an RBI single in the fifth for the Dodgers, who prevented Atlanta from sweeping a four-game series at Dodger Stadium for the first time. Matt Olson hit his 44th homer for the Braves in the seventh, pulling even with Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead.

Colorado 2-way star Travis Hunter living up to his Heisman standards after following Deion Sanders

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two-way starter Travis Hunter is already living up to all of his self-proclaimed hype. Hunter played 129 snaps for Colorado in its season-opening 45-42 shocker at 17th-ranked TCU. The cornerback-receiver had 11 catches for 119 yards, and an interception near the end zone. Hunter before the season declared himself as No. 1 on the Heisman Trophy watch list. The sophomore says people are now seeing what he can do. Hunter was the nation’s top high school football recruit when he signed with FCS team Jackson State in December 2021 to play for coach Deion Sanders as a freshman. They are now at Colorado together.

Alex Palou wins Portland for early clinch of IndyCar championship. Spaniard has 2 titles in 3 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alex Palou is a two-time IndyCar champion with Chip Ganassi Racing following a dominant run Sunday at Portland International Raceway. Palou earned his fifth win of the season to lock up the title with one weekend remaining in the 17-race schedule. It is the first time in IndyCar the championship has been settled before the finale since the late Dan Wheldon won in 2005. Palou only needed to podium Sunday to win his second title in three seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing. Scott Dixon was the only driver who mathematically could beat Palou for the title and Dixon finished third.

