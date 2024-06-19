AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:13 p.m. EDT

More Musiala magic sees Germany beat Hungary 2-0 and reach Euro 2024 knockout stage

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Jamal Musiala scored his second goal of the tournament to help Germany beat Hungary 2-0 and book its spot in the European Championship knockout stage. Musiala opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a goal that was furiously protested by Hungary. İlkay Gündoğan had set that up and the Germany captain got on the scoresheet himself in the second half. The 21-year-old Musiala scored Germany’s second goal in the 5-1 opening victory over Scotland on Friday. Hungary lost 3-1 to Switzerland on Saturday and now faces an uphill challenge to advance. Hungary plays Scotland in the final group match Sunday when the host nation takes on Switzerland.

PGA Tour commissioner says sides are making progress on deal with Saudi backers of LIV Golf

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says the difficulty in finalizing a deal with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf isn’t a reason for concern. Monahan says it is still a great opportunity for the tour. It’s been more than a year since the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia announced a deal aimed at bringing peace to a sport torn apart by the departures of dozens of players for LIV Golf. The original deadline passed with no agreement. Monahan gave few specifics but said recent meetings have been very productive.

Detroit Pistons fire coach Monty Williams after one season that ended with NBA’s worst record

The Detroit Pistons have fired coach Monty Williams after just one season that ended with an NBA-worst 14-68 record. Last season was the first in what was a six-year, $78.5 million contract for Williams — one that, at the time, was the richest ever given to an NBA coach. At one point, the Pistons had a 28-game losing streak. It was the longest ever in a single season in NBA history and tied for the longest ever when factoring in multiple seasons.

LA Sparks rookie Cameron Brink tears ACL in left knee

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Los Angeles rookie Cameron Brink tore the ACL in her left knee in the first quarter of the Sparks’ 79-70 loss at Connecticut. Brink played just four minutes and committed one foul before getting hurt Tuesday night. Once over to the sideline, Brink hobbled toward the locker room, but was forced to stop as a result of the pain. A pair of Sparks personnel lifted Brink off her feet and carried her to the locker room.

Caitlin Clark and the WNBA are getting a lot of attention. It’s about far more than basketball

NEW YORK (AP) — Not even a WNBA basketball game is an escape from the arguments and polarization that are so common in American life these days. Some of the atmosphere in the public and media that has swirled around the professional women’s league since the season started last month has been less fun time and more culture war. Rookie Caitlin Clark is the eye of the storm. The white, 22-year-old number one draft pick has become a canvas for all sorts of projections in her debut season with the Indiana Fever. She, and the predominantly Black and brown women in the league, have become proxies for longstanding American issues including race, gender, who’s in the spotlight and who is ignored.

Tributes to Willie Mays pour in as mural is unveiled in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A mural honoring baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays has been unveiled in downtown Birmingham, Alabama. Mays died Tuesday at the age of 93. The mural depicts a smiling “Say Hey Kid” and his bevy of athletic accomplishments. It was created by artist Chuck Styles ahead of Thursday’s game between Mays’ longtime team, the San Francisco Giants, and the St. Louis Cardinals at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham. The game is intended to honor the Negro Leagues, where Mays began his career in 1948. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol says the game becomes even more meaningful after Mays’ death. Tributes to Mays poured in from around the country on Wednesday.

Aaron Judge out of Yankees’ lineup against Orioles, one night after getting hit on hand by pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge is out of the New York Yankees’ starting lineup against the Baltimore Orioles, one night after he was hit on the left hand by a pitch. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Judge was feeling better, though, and even took swings in the indoor batting cage. Boone said he thinks Judge is day to day. Trent Grisham was set to replace Judge in center field and bat ninth. Judge was struck by a 94 mph fastball from Baltimore starter Albert Suárez during New York’s 4-2 win Tuesday night. The slugger left the game an inning later, but X-rays and a CT scan were negative, so it appears he avoided serious injury.

Tennessee beats Florida State 7-2 to become first No. 1 national seed since 2009 to reach CWS finals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tennessee will play in the College World Series finals for the first time in the modern era after it knocked out Florida State with a 7-2 victory to win its bracket. Zander Sechrist held the Seminoles scoreless for six innings and the Volunteers struck for four early runs to become the first No. 1 national seed since 2009 to advance to the best-of-three finals. Tennessee’s win assured an all-SEC finals for the second straight year and third time in four. The Volunteers will play Texas A&M or Florida for the championship beginning Saturday.

Rickwood Field, Willie Mays’ first pro park and monument of opportunity and oppression, welcomes MLB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Rickwood Field will host an MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants on Thursday. It’s the oldest professional ballpark in the U.S. and former home to baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays and the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues. It’s a time capsule of opportunity and oppression, a site for social gatherings and political events, as well as baseball achievements in the 20th century. The game meant to honor Mays and many other Negro Leaguers will be both somber and reminiscent. Mays, the electrifying center fielder who left an enduring mark on baseball, died Tuesday afternoon.

Pressure? Panthers know they’ve made mistakes but still lead Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Yes, the Florida Panthers have lost their last two games and gotten embarrassed in one of them. Yes, they’ve wasted two chances to win the Stanley Cup. Yes, a 3-0 lead in the title series against the Edmonton Oilers is down to 3-2, after the Panthers lost Game 5 on home ice 5-3. Yes, Game 6 is in Edmonton on Friday night and, yes, Oilers star Connor McDavid just had back-to-back games the likes of which have never been seen in the Cup final before. No, that doesn’t mean the Panthers are worried about wilting under pressure. In fact, coach Paul Maurice insists otherwise.

