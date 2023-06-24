AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:13 a.m. EDT

Wembanyama arrives in San Antonio, with fans waiting for hours to greet him

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The chants from hundreds of fans, some of whom waited outside for hours in nearly 100-degree heat, started at the very moment Victor Wembanyama stepped out of the private plane that carried him to his new NBA home. And the NBA’s newest No. 1 draft pick reveled in his first San Antonio moment, waving at the fans and letting them know how much he was enjoying it all. Wembanyama arrived in San Antonio on Friday afternoon. He was a few hours behind schedule; Spurs fans had waited a long time for something like this, so a little more waiting did nothing to dampen their welcome.

4-time NBA champion Tony Parker says San Antonio is the ‘perfect place’ for Victor Wembanyama

PARIS (AP) — Tony Parker surely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to the San Antonio Spurs. And the four-time NBA champion tells The Associated Press he sees a bright future at his former team for fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. Parker played 17 seasons for the Spurs and won NBA titles with the team in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. He says it will be the “perfect place″ for the 19-year-old French wonder. Parker says the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft “wanted to go to San Antonio, and so it feels like it was destiny.”

NBA draft report cards: Spurs, Rockets among teams that hit it big

It’s the easiest call of the NBA draft: The San Antonio Spurs won. That’s not to say other teams didn’t do very well on Thursday, when 58 players were selected as the league’s newest members. But the Spurs being able to take generational French talent Victor Wembanyama puts them at the head of the class. Other teams that did well Thursday night: NBA champion Denver, Golden State, Toronto — even with just one pick — and Orlando, which might now be closer to returning to the postseason mix.

In its push for more Black US players, MLB hopes results are on the horizon from grassroots efforts

PHOENIX (AP) — The percentage of Black players in Major League Baseball has been on the decline for decades, but prospects at MLB’s Draft Combine this week think that may soon change. Several highly touted Black players are hoping to become the next Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts or Andrew McCutchen. A recent study from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida found Black players represented just 6.2% of players on MLB opening day rosters, down from last year’s previous record low of 7.2%. But four of the first five players picked in last summer’s amateur draft were Black for the first time. Black catching prospect Zion Rose says “we’re starting to come through.”

NFL owners plan to meet July 20 and potentially vote to approve the Commanders sale, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that NFL owners are set to meet July 20 to consider and potentially vote to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders. Three-quarters of the league’s 32 owners are needed to finalize the deal between Dan Snyder and his family and a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris. Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is also among those involved in the incoming ownership group. The deal is for a North American professional sports record $6.05 billion.

De La Cruz goes for cycle and Votto hits 2 clutch homers as streaking Reds stop Braves 11-10

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dazzling rookie Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle, Joey Votto launched tying and go-ahead homers and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to 12 games with an 11-10 victory over the Atlanta Braves. In a wild matchup of National League division leaders, Cincinnati erased an early 5-0 deficit and halted Atlanta’s eight-game winning streak. The Reds’ winning streak is tied for the second-best in franchise history, matching the 1939 and 1957 teams for the club’s longest since 1900. De La Cruz became the first Cincinnati player in 34 years to hit for the cycle. He completed it by the sixth inning with a triple that gave him four RBIs. The previous Reds player to accomplish the feat was Eric Davis in June 1989.

Oh, brother! Trevor and Tylor Megill both demoted to minors on successive days

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been a tough week for the Megill boys. One day after Milwaukee Brewers reliever Trevor Megill was sent down to the minors, younger brother Tylor was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse by the New York Mets. For one California family, it was a double dose of disappointing news. Trevor Megill was optioned Thursday to Triple-A Nashville, clearing a roster spot for Milwaukee setup man Matt Bush when he was reinstated from the injured list Friday. Tylor Megill was jettisoned Friday by the struggling Mets, opening a spot in their rotation. He was ineffective Wednesday in Houston, leaving him 6-4 with a 5.17 ERA in 15 starts for New York this season.

Keegan Bradley and Denny McCarthy share the Travelers lead at tournament-record 15 under

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Keegan Bradley and Denny McCarthy shared the Travelers Championship lead Friday at a tournament-record 15-under 125. McCarthy followed his first-round 60 with a 65 in the morning at TPC River Highlands. A few hours later, Bradley shot a 63 to go with his opening 62. Chez Reavie, the 2019 winner, was two strokes back after a 63. Eric Cole had a 65 to get to 11 under. McCarthy and Bradley broke the 36-hole mark of 14 under set by Justin Rose in 2010 and matched last year by Xander Schauffele in his run to the title. A light rain left the greens soft, helping keep the scores low. The cut line was at 4 under, with Masters champion Jon Rahm dropping out.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire keeps rolling with a 68, takes halfway lead at the KMPG Women’s PGA

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Leona Maguire of Ireland birdied four of her final six holes for a 3-under 68 and a one-shot lead over three players Friday at the halfway point of the KMPG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol. The winner Sunday in Michigan for her second LPGA Tour title, the 28-year Maguire had five birdies and two bogeys in shooting her seventh straight round in the 60s, dating to the final round at the Mizuho Americas Open. At 5-under 137 at Baltusrol, Maguire had her first halfway lead in a major. The former Duke star is ranked 12th in the world. Mel Reid of England, Xiyu Lin of China and rookie Celine Borge of Norway were tied for second.

SEC’s dominance on display again with Florida and LSU matched up in the College World Series finals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — No. 2 national seed Florida and No. 5 LSU will open the best-of-three College World Series finals on Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska. The matchup illustrates the longstanding strength of Southeastern Conference baseball. The SEC is assured of winning its fourth straight national title by a fourth different team. Fifteen of the last 33 champions will have come from the SEC. Fourteen of the last 15 finals have included at least one SEC team. Florida won three one-run games to reach the finals. LSU bounced back from a loss in its second game to advance.

