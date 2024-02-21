AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:11 p.m. EST

The stretch run of the NBA season has arrived. It’s time for the playoff push

There’s no NBA player who is a bigger fan of harness racing than Denver’s Nikola Jokic. He owns horses, goes to tracks whenever he can and even accepted one of his MVP awards while riding around at his farm in Serbia. He knows the stretch run often decides races. And the same holds true in the NBA, which is entering its stretch run. The All-Star break is over, games resume on Thursday and the defending champion Nuggets are hoping that this is the time when they can start hitting their best stride.

Analysis: Amid a wide-open playoff race, a wide-open NBA MVP race might be brewing as well

The new rule that rendered Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid ineligible for a second consecutive NBA MVP award because he’s missing too many games has the potential to create something the league hasn’t seen in almost two decades. That would be a wide-open MVP race. Embiid was running away with the award when he got hurt. Now Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokoumpo have seen their chances of a third MVP soar. Or maybe the winner will be a first-timer, like Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Boston’s Jayson Tatum. The seeds are planted for what could turn into quite the race.

Tiger Woods’ son is taking his first step toward trying to play on the PGA Tour

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Woods is taking the first step toward trying to play on the PGA Tour. The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods is in the pre-qualifier Thursday for the Cognizant Classic. Roughly the leading 25 players advance to the Monday qualifier. Only four players get into the tournament. Charlie Woods is no stranger to the spotlight. He’s been playing with his father in the PNC Championship the last four years. That’s the 36-hole event in which major champions team up with a family member. Charlie Woods will be on his own this time at Lost Lake Golf Club.

Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is dealing with some arm fatigue after throwing at spring training

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga has experienced some arm fatigue after throwing a side session during spring training. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Senga was being examined by the team’s trainers. Mendoza wasn’t sure at that point if they were going to get an MRI for the Japanese pitcher. New York is looking to Senga to help anchor its rotation after he put together an impressive rookie season. The 31-year-old Senga signed a $75 million, five-year contract with the Mets in December 2022. He went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts last year.

Chicago Bears add Jennifer King as their 1st ever female assistant coach

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired Jennifer King as the first female assistant coach in franchise history. She will be an offensive assistant working with running backs. Coach Matt Eberflus filled out his staff by announcing the final six members Wednesday. Chris Beatty will be the wide receivers coach, Chad Morton will be in charge of running backs with Thomas Brown the offensive passing game coordinator. Jason Houghtaling will be the assistant offensive line coach. Robbie Picazo will be an offensive assistant working with quarterbacks and receivers.

How the 12-team College Football Playoff will work

The 12-team College Football Playoff is 10 months away from kicking off. The format is finally locked in. University presidents have unanimously approved one last tweak to increase the number of at-large bids from six to seven. The change reserves five spots for conference champions instead of six. The move was prompted by conference realignment and the demise of the Pac-12. The process of expanding the CFP from four to 12 teams began in 2019. The new system finally arrives during the upcoming 2024 season. The next two seasons are expected to be something of a test drive.

LIV’s Joaquin Niemann is one of three players to receive a special invitation to the Masters

Joaquin Niemann now has something money can’t buy. He’s going to the Masters. Niemann is one of three players awarded special invitations by Augusta National. The Chilean is the only player from LIV Golf to get an exemption, but this isn’t about the Saudi-funded league. The Masters looked at his willingness to play outside LIV and try to get world ranking points. Niemann won the Australian Open. He had high finishes at the Australian PGA and Dubai Desert Classic. Augusta National also awarded invitations to Ryo Hisatsune of Japan and Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark. The Masters will have 13 players with LIV Golf, including defending champion Jon Rahm.

Many players from the 2022 Beijing Olympics are making an impact in the NHL

It has been two years since hockey at the Beijing Olympics went ahead without NHL players because of COVID-19 pandemic-related scheduling issues. Since then, nearly 30 players from that tournament have played in the league, including several making big impacts. Seattle’s Matty Beniers, Toronto’s Matthew Knies and Minnesota’s Brock Faber have grown into substantial NHL roles after starring for the United States in Beijing. Canada also had a handful of prospects turn into pros, from Buffalo’s Owen Power to Anaheim’s Mason McTavish. Juraj Slafkovsky of Slovakia was the No. 1 pick several months after being the Olympic MVP and now is growing his game with Montreal.

Pittsburgh Penguins loaded up for one last run. Mired in the standings, time may already be up

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The struggling Pittsburgh Penguins may be sellers at the trade deadline for the first time in decades. Pittsburgh currently sits near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with two weeks to go before the March 8 deadline. General manager/director of hockey operations Kyle Dubas says he wants to give the team plenty of opportunities to show it can contend. Still, time is running out if the Penguins want to avoid missing the playoffs for a second straight season following a streak of 16 consecutive postseason berths.

Christian Horner with Red Bull team at start of F1 testing in Bahrain despite ongoing investigation

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Team principal Christian Horner was with Red Bull as Formula 1 preseason testing began even as he faces an ongoing investigation by the team’s parent company into an alleged claim of misconduct. Horner was in the team garage alongside car designer Adrian Newey as Max Verstappen drove the team’s new car at the start of the Dutch driver’s campaign for a fourth consecutive world title. The Red Bull parent company said Feb. 5 it was investigating allegations of misconduct toward a team employee. Horner denies any wrongdoing and has continued in his role as team principal during the investigation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.