AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:11 p.m. EDT

Diggs returns to practice with Bills coach McDermott saying receiver’s concerns are resolved

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Stefon Diggs was back on the field practicing, and Bills coach Sean McDermott said whatever lingering issues from last season that raised concern and confusion over the absence of Buffalo’s top receiver a day earlier have been resolved. McDermott expanded and clarified on the limited statements he made a day earlier by saying Diggs didn’t skip the team’s mandatory session on Tuesday, but was in fact excused. He also said a series of discussions airing out Diggs’ concerns have left the team and receiver “in a real good spot.” Diggs’ participation was his first with the team this offseason after he skipped the Bills voluntary workout and practice sessions.

Golden Knights’ success lifted Las Vegas to another level in sports world

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The modern era for Las Vegas sports begins when the NHL awarded the city an expansion franchise in 2016. The Golden Knights began playing in the 2017-18 season. They won their first Stanley Cup on Tuesday. Since the Knights came onboard, Las Vegas acquired an NFL team in the Raiders, and the WNBA’s Stars moved from San Antonio and became the Aces. The Aces won the championship last year and this season is again the league’s best team.

Chaos rules the day as US Open comes to the glitz of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooks Koepka says he enjoys chaos. He’s come to the right place at this U.S. Open. Players have been trying to digest the news of the PGA Tour’s shock partnership with LIV Golf’s Saudi Arabian backers. And then PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan had to turn off day-to-day control to two executives because of what’s described as a medical situation. Still to be determined is what kind of chaos Los Angeles Country Club delivers. The U.S. Open starts Thursday on a course smack dab in the middle of LA on a course that looks big and plays small.

US Open barranca offers beauty, danger at LA Country Club

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The word of the week at the U.S. Open is barranca. It stems from the Spanish word meaning cliff, precipice, gully or ravine. Merriam-Webster defines it as “a deep gully or arroyo with steep sides.” At Los Angeles Country Club, the barranca, lined with sand and dotted with native grasses and ball-entangling plants, winds through most of the first nine holes and part of the back nine, as well. Much like the seawall cliffs at Pebble Beach or the church pew bunker at Oakmont, it’s the barranca that stands out as the most feared and talked-about feature for the U.S. Open’s first return to LA since 1948.

Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz still soaring after incredible big league debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Elly De La Cruz turned some heads when he not only homered in his first big league series with the Cincinnati Reds but deposited the pitch nearly 460 feet from home plate. Then he ripped off a triple as quick as anyone in the majors this season, and flashed his big arm with a laser across the diamond. The 21-year-old switch-hitting infielder now hopes to ride his hot first week in the majors into a season-long surge that, along with a bunch of other talented rookies, have beleaguered Cincinnati fans buzzing for the first time in a while.

Pro leagues balance profit, integrity risks in legal betting era

Images of players are being used in sportsbook advertisements. Sportsbook branding has prominent placement in stadiums and arenas, including some with on-site betting. Major League Baseball — long the most gambling-averse of the U.S. leagues — now permits its players to be ambassadors for gambling companies. It’s the backdrop for an era of legal sports betting in the U.S. that’s brought in huge revenues but also has some experts sounding cautionary notes.

Clint Dempsey says the US Soccer Federation is taking too long to hire a coach

NEW YORK (AP) — Clint Dempsey thinks the U.S. Soccer Federation hurt the men’s national team by delaying its decision on a coach leading up to the 2026 World Cup. Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired Dec. 31 and the USSF appointed Anthony Hudson as interim coach. British executive Matt Crocker was hired in April as sporting director and said he likely will take until the end of summer to decide on a coach. In the meantime, Hudson quit and B.J. Callaghan took over as the second interim U.S. leader.

Wimbledon prize money up more than 11%, winners of singles to get $3M each

LONDON (AP) — The total prize money at Wimbledon this year will rise by more than 11% to 44.7 million pounds ($56.5 million). It is an increase of 17.1% compared to the last Wimbledon before the pandemic in 2019. The winners of the singles will each receive 2.35 million pounds ($3 million). Those earnings are back to the levels they were in 2019. The All England Club says a priority has been placed on supporting players in the early rounds. Those who lose in the first round will earn 55,000 pounds ($69,500). That’s a 10% increase from last year.

Ohio House votes to mandate defibrillators in schools, sports venues after collapse of Bills’ Hamlin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, would be placed in nearly every school or sports and recreation venue in Ohio under a proposal that cleared the Republican-dominated Ohio House with overwhelming bipartisan support. The legislation was sparked by the sudden cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin in January on the field during a National Football League game in Cincinnati. It would require employees to undergo special training on using AEDs and recognizing the signs of cardiac arrest. Schools and other locations also have to hold informational sessions for students before each athletic season. The proposal that passed the House on Wednesday now heads next to the Senate.

Scottie Scheffler arrives at US Open looking to solve putting problems

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scottie Scheffler comes into the U.S. Open ranked first in the world but 148th in putting. With the U.S. Open at LA Country Club on tap, Scheffler finds himself experimenting with different putters and also trying to take a more positive mindset to the greens. One key to that is being OK with the idea that he can hit a putt perfectly and it still might not go in. Scheffler is trying to become the first top-ranked player to win the U.S. Open since Tiger Woods did it at Torrey Pines in 2008.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.