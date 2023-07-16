AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:10 p.m. EDT

Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in 5 sets to win Wimbledon for a second Grand Slam trophy

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has ended Novak Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon by beating him 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an engaging, back-and-forth final to win his first championship at the All England Club. Alcaraz’s victory gave him his second Grand Slam trophy overall. The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. Djokovic also was kept from claiming his 24th career major. Alcaraz is a 20-year-old from Spain who became the third-youngest male champion at Wimbledon. The age gap between the two was the widest in any men’s Slam final since 1974.

Novak Djokovic rues his missed chances after losing a highly entertaining Wimbledon final in 5 sets

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic lost on Centre Court at Wimbledon for the first time in 10 years and he has some regrets about it. There was that tiebreaker pretty early in the men’s final when the 36-year-old Serb was one point from taking a two-sets-to-none lead over Carlos Alcaraz. And then there was that missed volley on break point early in the fifth set with all the momentum at that stage going the seven-time Wimbledon champion’s way. Djokovic ended up losing 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in a high-energy and highly entertaining championship match. Djokovic says “I had my chances. I think I could have closed out that second-set tiebreaker better.”

Titans landing 3-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hope they’ve filled their major need at wide receiver with three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. A person familiar with the agreement said Sunday the Titans have agreed on a two-year deal worth $26 million with incentives that could push that to $32 million. The Titans had the advantage of being the first NFL team Hopkins visited after his release by Arizona in May. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hopkins hasn’t signed the contract. Hopkins would immediately boost a receiving group for a team whose head coach had more career NFL touchdown catches than anyone currently on the roster.

Analysis: Wimbledon’s champion says a taste for McDonald’s makes her normal. But she’s unique

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova says she’s “just a normal person” because she likes to eat chocolate and eat McDonald’s during a Grand Slam tournament. What she showed by becoming the first unseeded woman to claim the title at the All England Club is that she is unique. She is a 24-year-old lefty from the Czech Republic who missed Wimbledon last year after having two operations on her left wrist. Vondrousova grew up playing on clay at a club in Prague and her first big success was reaching the 2019 French Open final on that surface. She later was the runner-up at the Tokyo Olympics on hard courts. And now she has succeeded on grass.

McIlroy birdies last 2 holes to win Scottish Open, beating MacIntyre by 1 shot

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy finally is a winner in Scotland. McIlroy birdied the last two holes in whipping wind for a 68 to beat Robert MacIntyre by one shot in the Scottish Open. They delivered a great finish at The Renaissance Club. MacIntyre hit 3-wood from the rough on the 18th to 4 feet for birdie and a 64. McIlroy birdied the par-3 17th to catch him. And on the final hole, McIlroy hit 2-iron to 10 feet for birdie. The win gives McIlroy a boost going to the British Open next week at Royal Liverpool.

British Open has an old course with a new finish at Royal Liverpool

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — For an old course, Royal Liverpool offers a new finish. Players began arriving Sunday for the British Open. Only 38 players in the field were at Hoylake in 2014. And only nine players competed at Royal Liverpool in 2006 and 2014. The big change is at the end. The par-3 15th is now the longest par 5 in Open history. What used to be No. 15 is now the par-3 17th, except it goes in the opposite direction. Cameron Young did his best to take it all in after his long flight. He was runner-up last year at St. Andrews.

Linn Grant wins first LPGA title at Dana Open, beating Allisen Corpuz by 3 shots

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Linn Grant has won her first LPGA Tour title after an outstanding start to her career in Europe. The Swede endured a charge from U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz and closed with a 3-under 68 for a three-shot victory in the Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio. The 24-year-old Grant has five victories in Europe but didn’t play in the United States until this year because she is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Grant took a six-shot lead into the final round and closed it out after Corpuz got within two on the back nine. She finished at 21-under 263 at Highland Meadows.

Lionel Messi set to be unveiled by Inter Miami and Major League Soccer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The stage is set. Lionel Messi is about to meet his new fans at Inter Miami. An event billed as “The Unveil” is Sunday night at the team’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale. It comes one day after Messi, Major League Soccer and Inter Miami finalized his signing through the 2025 season. It’s the start of a busy week of events for Messi with his new club. His first official training session is Tuesday and he is expected to play Friday in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.

Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars agree to a 3-year, $41.25M deal, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed. That’s according to a person familiar with negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been signed or made public. Engram’s agent, Mike McCartney, announced via Twitter that the deal had been reached. Engram weighed in a few minutes later by posting a picture of himself at Everbank Field with the caption “I’m home” along with a praying hands emoji. The sides beat a Monday afternoon deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals.

Funny Cide, the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, dies at 23

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Funny Cide, the “Gutsy Gelding” who became a fan favorite after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 2003, has died from complications of colic. He was 23. Kentucky Horse Park, the Lexington farm where Funny Cide lived for his final 15 years, confirmed the thoroughbred died Sunday, as did Sackatoga Stable, the group that owned him. Funny Cide won 11 of 38 starts and earned more than $3.5 million in his career. He was undefeated in three starts as a 2-year-old. Funny Cide lost his first three starts the following year but won the Derby and Preakness before finishing third in the Belmont Stakes.

