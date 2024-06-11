AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:08 a.m. EDT

Panthers now 2 wins from the Stanley Cup, top Oilers 4-1 for 2-0 lead in title series

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Evan Rodrigues had two goals in the third period, Niko Mikkola and Aaron Ekblad also scored and the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 to take a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 18 shots for Florida, which was 1-8 all-time in Cup final games before this series started — and now is two wins away from capturing its first championship. But the win came with a price for Florida as the Panthers lost captain Aleksander Barkov when Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl launched toward him midway through the third period and hit him in the head. Mattias Ekholm scored and Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots for the Oilers, who now have to buck some serious history.

Dan Hurley turns down offer from Lakers, will stay at UConn to seek 3rd straight NCAA title

Dan Hurley is staying at UConn and has decided to turn down an offer to take over the Los Angeles Lakers, ending several days of speculation about his future and giving him an opportunity to try to guide the Huskies to a third consecutive NCAA championship. Hurley had the option of taking over one of the most famed franchises in pro sports, not to mention perhaps the chance to coach NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James. But in the end, his stay in the coaching version of the transfer portal was brief — and back he goes to UConn, where he has gone 68-11 over the last two title-winning seasons.

Celtics traded for Jrue Holiday with NBA Finals in mind, and now they’re 2 wins away from title

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics had the NBA Finals in mind when they went out and acquired Jrue Holiday. Boston shook up its core last offseason when it traded point guard Marcus Smart as part of the deal that netted it 7-footer Kristaps Porzingis. Then, after Milwaukee traded Holiday to Portland for Damian Lillard, the Celtics pounced, parting ways with former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and big man Robert Williams III to get Holiday. The hope was that bringing in a true point guard with a championship pedigree could be the Celtics’ missing piece. Two wins from their 18th championship, it looks as if he may be.

Steelers sign head coach Mike Tomlin to 3-year deal that will carry through at least the 2027 season

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The NFL’s longest-tenured head coach isn’t leaving Pittsburgh anytime soon. The Steelers have signed Mike Tomlin to a three-year extension that will carry through at least the 2027 season. Tomlin was about to enter the final year of the deal he agreed to in April 2021. The 52-year-old Tomlin is 173-100-2 with a Super Bowl victory since taking over for Hall of Famer Bill Cowher in 2007. Tomlin has yet to endure a losing season and despite speculation late last season that he was considering taking some time off, he remains intent on trying to help the Steelers stay in the mix in a highly competitive AFC.

Tiger Woods off early for US Open practice that includes Adam Scott and his major streak

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Tiger Woods was out early on Pinehurst No. 2 for the first official practice day at the U.S. Open. He hasn’t played a U.S. Open on this course in 19 years and some changes to it make it feel new. There’s nothing new for Adam Scott. The Australian is playing in his 92nd major in a row. But it wasn’t easy. A week ago, Scott was the first alternate at one of the qualifying spots. He got in through the world ranking when the USGA went one spot lower because the late Grayson Murray is still listed in the ranking.

Frank Carroll, figure skating coach who led Michelle Kwan and Evan Lysacek to stardom, dies at 85

Longtime figure skating coach Frank Carroll, who over the course of a 60-year career helped guide six Olympic medalists at 10 Winter Games, including Michelle Kwan and Evan Lysacek, has died. He was 85. U.S. Figure Skating announced his death. It said Carroll died Sunday “after a battle with cancer.” With a sharp wit and even sharper sense of humor, Carroll was instrumental in the success of American stars such as Lysacek, Kwan and Fratianne. He retired from coaching in August 2018, not long after his 80th birthday. Carroll was inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 1996 and the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 2007.

Why Germany’s 2006 World Cup patriotic fervor is unlikely to repeat at Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — When Germany hosted the 2006 World Cup, it unleashed an unexpected burst of national pride across the country. It was the first time many Germans felt they could wave the flag unburdened by the country’s dark past. Germany is getting ready to host another major soccer tournament, the European Championship. But the scenes of patriotic fervor from 2006 are hard to imagine happening again. The national team could yet coax reluctant Germans to celebrate. But the country itself is going through difficult times politically, with a far-right surge making many uncomfortable about public displays of national pride. There are few German flags hanging from balconies or windows just days before Germany’s opening game against Scotland on Friday.

Another surprise? Europe’s biggest soccer show to begin in Germany and as usual it’s unpredictable

A returning Cristiano Ronaldo, a rampant Kylian Mbappé and a resurgent Germany. Throw in a Harry Kane-powered England and defending champion Italy and Euro 2024 is wide open. That’s without mentioning three-time winner Spain. The unpredictability of the European Championship is what makes it such compelling viewing. Even in its expanded format of 24 teams, there is always the potential for a surprise. This is the tournament that was won by rank outsider Greece in 2004. In 1992 it was won by a team that hadn’t even qualified for the finals after Denmark was granted entry at the 11th hour because war-torn Yugoslavia was banned. Don’t rule out a wildcard coming out of the pack.

Euro 2024 won’t feature Europe’s top striker. Who else is missing?

The most feared striker in Europe won’t be playing at the European Championship. That’s because Erling Haaland’s Norway didn’t qualify. Haaland’s goal-scoring statistics with both club and country are staggering. He produced 90 goals in 98 matches across all competitions in two seasons with Manchester City and 30 in 32 matches for Norway since his national team debut in 2019. But Halaand produced “only” five goals in six qualifying matches and Norway finished third in Group A behind Spain and Scotland and didn’t even reach the playoffs. Other big names missing from the Euros include Karim Benzema, Marcus Rashford, Mats Hummels and Sandro Tonali.

Palestinian players continue push for World Cup qualification amid war back home

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Mohammed Rashid once worked as a forklift driver in a Chicago warehouse. Fast forward to these grim times and Rashid and his Palestinian soccer teammates carry a heavier weight. They know success on the field offers a little respite from the war raging in Gaza. Amid the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war, the Palestinian team has produced a stirring run to reach the third round in Asia of World Cup qualifying for the first time. The Palestinians have never come close to reaching the World Cup but the expansion of the 2026 tournament to 48 teams has given the team a better chance to make history. It plays Australia on Tuesday in Perth to complete the Asian second round.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.