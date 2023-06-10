AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:07 p.m. EDT

Nuggets showing plenty of poise in these NBA Finals against Heat

MIAMI (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have shown a lot of poise in their first NBA Finals. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have led the way as the Nuggets have taken a 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat. The Nuggets could win the title as early as Monday night when the series resumes in Denver. Jokic is in position to become the first player ever to finish as the NBA’s leader in postseason points, rebounds and assists. But he’s had a lot of help. And the Nuggets don’t care who gets the credit.

Iga Swiatek tops Karolina Muchova in the French Open final for her 3rd trophy in Paris, 4th Slam

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek has defeated Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to collect her third championship at Roland Garros and fourth Grand Slam title. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek raced to a 3-0 lead after just 10 minutes in Court Philippe Chatrier on Saturday. And then she was ahead 3-0 in the second set, too, before Muchova made things more intriguing. With Swiatek looking out of sorts and seeking advice from her coach between points, Muchova grabbed five of six games on the way to pulling even at a set apiece. Muchova carried that momentum into the deciding set, going ahead 2-0 and 4-3. But Swiatek took the last three games.

In finally competitive Stanley Cup Final, Vegas may still have edge on Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Stanley Cup Final finally looks like a competitive series. The Florida Panthers assured that by rallying to beat Vegas in overtime in Game 3 and cut the Golden Knights’ lead to 2-1. And while it may have stunted momentum, there’s little doubt Vegas has been the better team so far. The Western Conference champions as a result of that don’t figure they’ll change much of their approach for Game 4. The Panthers, on the other hand, are riding high after Matthew Tkachuk tied it late and Carter Verhaeghe scored to keep them unbeaten in OT this postseason.

Man City beats Inter Milan 1-0 to win first Champions League title and complete 3-trophy sweep

ISTANBUL (AP) — Manchester City won the Champions League title for the first time in its history by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul’s Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium. Rodri struck in the 68th minute to see the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners complete a treble of trophies this season. It is the third time Pep Guardiola has won European club soccer’s biggest competition as a coach. City triumphed despite losing inspirational midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to an injury in the first half. The victory means the club finally achieved its ambition of reaching the summit of European soccer, 15 years after Abu Dhabi’s ruling family transformed it into the richest teams in the world.

Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by ‘provocateur,’ WNBA says

DALLAS (AP) — The WNBA says Brittney Griner and her Phoenix Mercury teammates were confronted by a “provocateur” at a Dallas airport on Saturday. The league said in a statement it was looking into the team’s run-in with a “social media figure” whose “actions were inappropriate and unfortunate.” Griner and her supporters had lobbied for charter flights after she returned from detainment in Russia, saying the highly publicized case compromised her and others’ safety. Mercury player Brianna Turner said in a tweet people at the airport followed the team with cameras “saying wild remarks.”

Secretariat Triple Crown celebration at Belmont subdued by death and air quality

This was supposed to be the year thoroughbred horse racing celebrated the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s magnificent Triple Crown triumph. It would come as the current crop of 3-year-olds finished their act on center stage. Heading into the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes on Saturday, the racing has become almost an afterthought. The public is focused on a recent spike in deaths of horses at racetracks and air quality problems that have surfaced in the northeast because of wildfires in Canada. Forte, a 2-year-old champion, is the favorite in the highly-competitive Belmont. The good news is the bad air has blown out to sea.

Nuggets now in full command of NBA Finals, top Heat 108-95 for 3-1 lead

MIAMI (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic added 23 and the Denver Nuggets moved one win away from their first NBA championship by beating the Miami Heat 108-95 on Friday night to take a 3-1 lead in the title series. Bruce Brown scored 21 off the bench for the Nuggets, who took both games in Miami to grab complete command. They’ll have three chances to win one game for a title, two of those in Denver, the first of them coming there in what’s sure to be a raucous atmosphere for Game 5 on Monday night. Jimmy Butler scored 25 points for Miami, which has now fallen into 3-1 holes in each of its last three finals appearances.

Toronto in process of finalizing hiring of Darko Rajakovic, AP source says

The Toronto Raptors are in the process of finalizing a contract with Memphis assistant Darko Rajakovic to become the team’s next coach, a person with knowledge of the matter said Saturday. The team and Rajakovic entered into an agreement in principle for him to become the franchise’s 10th head coach on Saturday, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the final details are pending. ESPN first reported Rajakovic’s hiring.

Novak Djokovic eyes history with a 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open; Casper Ruud seeks 1st

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has pursued Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for quite some time. They were the guys he measured himself against. The players who established the standards he sought to surpass. Now Djokovic can stand alone atop the men’s Grand Slam trophy list for the first time by earning his record 23rd championship in the French Open final on Sunday. Djokovic will be playing in his 34th major title match against Casper Ruud, a 24-year-old from Norway. Ruud was the runner-up at Roland Garros and the U.S. Open last year but still is seeking his first Grand Slam trophy.

Where, when and how Novak Djokovic won each of his 22 Grand Slam titles

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic will be trying to set the record for the most Grand Slam singles trophies won by a man when he goes for what would be No. 23 against Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday. Djokovic enters that match with 22, tied with Rafael Nadal. Roger Federer, who announced his retirement last year, is next with 20. Among women, Margaret Court leads the way with 24, some earned during the sport’s amateur era, while Serena Williams finished her career last season with 23, the most in the Open era.

