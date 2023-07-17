AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:07 a.m. EDT

Analysis: Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon title shows he is exactly who everyone thought he was

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz is the first man since 2002 other than Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to win Wimbledon. It is the latest proof that Alcaraz is every bit as terrific a tennis player as folks have thought. He is just 20 and the third-youngest man to claim the championship at the All England Club in the Open era. And the No. 1-ranked Alcaraz’s victory Sunday adds to his U.S. Open triumph last September that marked him as the sport’s newest star. Djokovic said Alcaraz shares qualities with himself, Nadal and Federer. That sort of comparison is high praise.

Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in 5 sets to win Wimbledon for a second Grand Slam trophy

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has ended Novak Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon by beating him 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an engaging, back-and-forth final to win his first championship at the All England Club. Alcaraz’s victory gave him his second Grand Slam trophy overall. The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. Djokovic also was kept from claiming his 24th career major. Alcaraz is a 20-year-old from Spain who became the third-youngest male champion at Wimbledon. The age gap between the two was the widest in any men’s Slam final since 1974.

Novak Djokovic rues his missed chances after losing a highly entertaining Wimbledon final in 5 sets

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic lost on Centre Court at Wimbledon for the first time in 10 years and he has some regrets about it. There was that tiebreaker pretty early in the men’s final when the 36-year-old Serb was one point from taking a two-sets-to-none lead over Carlos Alcaraz. And then there was that missed volley on break point early in the fifth set with all the momentum at that stage going the seven-time Wimbledon champion’s way. Djokovic ended up losing 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in a high-energy and highly entertaining championship match. Djokovic says “I had my chances. I think I could have closed out that second-set tiebreaker better.”

Titans landing 3-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hope they’ve filled their major need at wide receiver with three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. A person familiar with the agreement said Sunday the Titans have agreed on a two-year deal worth $26 million with incentives that could push that to $32 million. The Titans had the advantage of being the first NFL team Hopkins visited after his release by Arizona in May. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hopkins hasn’t signed the contract. Hopkins would immediately boost a receiving group for a team whose head coach had more career NFL touchdown catches than anyone currently on the roster.

Lionel Messi introduced by Inter Miami and Major League Soccer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi has met his new fans at Inter Miami. An event billed as “The Unveil” was Sunday night at the team’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale. It came one day after Messi, Major League Soccer and Inter Miami finalized his signing through the 2025 season. It’s the start of a busy week of events for Messi with his new club. His first official training session is Tuesday and he is expected to play Friday in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.

Golf has long been about making connections. That won’t change in an LIV-PGA Tour world

The history of golf courses serving as a boardroom with grass is a lengthy one. Corporate executives and politicians have used the game as a chance to make deals and generate influence for years. That is unlikely to change after the stunning merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. If anything, some in and around the corporate world are looking to find ways to make sure the sport is more inclusive. Some schools are offering workshops on golf as a networking opportunity because they understand the doors that can be opened by being around the game at a corporate level.

Ukrainian boxer fights through the challenges of war on her way to the Paris Olympics

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Boxer Anna Lysenko dedicates long hours preparing for next year’s Paris Olympics in a modest gym located in the heart of Kyiv despite the unsettling sounds of explosions booming outside. Lysenko nearly won an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021 but her training routine this time has been disrupted by the war in Ukraine. Lysenko says “it’s stifling. It probably doesn’t allow me to feel at peace.” The 31-year-old Lysenko has sacrificed almost 10 years of her life for the sport but her chances of competing in Paris remain uncertain because of the possible participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham is on its way to the United States after being given the Hollywood treatment

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ryan Reynolds has already taken Hollywood to Wrexham. Now the Welsh soccer team is on its way to Tinseltown. The club was down on its luck and languishing in the fifth tier of English soccer before being given the A-list treatment by Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney. Now it is embarking on a U.S. tour this month and fans of the globally-streamed docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” will get to see its unlikely stars in the flesh. Wrexham will play games against Chelsea, Manchester United, LA Galaxy II and Philadelphia Union II at venues in North Carolina, Los Angeles, San Diego and Pennsylvania.

Analysis: Wimbledon’s champion says a taste for McDonald’s makes her normal. But she’s unique

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova says she’s “just a normal person” because she likes to eat chocolate and eat McDonald’s during a Grand Slam tournament. What she showed by becoming the first unseeded woman to claim the title at the All England Club is that she is unique. She is a 24-year-old lefty from the Czech Republic who missed Wimbledon last year after having two operations on her left wrist. Vondrousova grew up playing on clay at a club in Prague and her first big success was reaching the 2019 French Open final on that surface. She later was the runner-up at the Tokyo Olympics on hard courts. And now she has succeeded on grass.

McIlroy birdies last 2 holes to win Scottish Open, beating MacIntyre by 1 shot

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy finally is a winner in Scotland. McIlroy birdied the last two holes in whipping wind for a 68 to beat Robert MacIntyre by one shot in the Scottish Open. They delivered a great finish at The Renaissance Club. MacIntyre hit 3-wood from the rough on the 18th to 4 feet for birdie and a 64. McIlroy birdied the par-3 17th to catch him. And on the final hole, McIlroy hit 2-iron to 10 feet for birdie. The win gives McIlroy a boost going to the British Open next week at Royal Liverpool.

