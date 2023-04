AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:06 p.m. EDT

Masters Live Updates | Phil Mickelson surges into contention

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Phil Mickelson has turned back the clock at Augusta National. The 52-year-old Mickelson shot a 7-under 65 in the closing round of the Masters, giving himself a shot at a fourth green jacket. Lefty walked to the clubhouse with an 8-under 280 and trailing leader Jon Rahm by only two strokes. Brooks Koepka is also at 8 under. Rahm and Koepka still have eight holes to play. Mickelson can only sit back and watch, having matched his best round ever at the Masters and a score he hopes will be good enough if the final group falters.

Koepka holds on for 2-shot lead over Rahm at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is one round away from his fifth major championship. Koepka held his own Sunday morning at the Masters to complete the rain-delayed third round with a 73. He still has a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm. Neither player made a birdie on the back nine in cold air and on wet turf. Koepka has won all three previous majors when he had at least a share of the 54-hole lead. Viktor Hovland was 10 shots behind at the turn and made five birdies in a row. He was only three shots behind after a 70.

Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters before the resumption of the third round Sunday, ending his streak of completing all 72 holes of every tournament he has played at Augusta National as a professional. The tournament announced about 90 minutes before play was to begin that Woods had withdrawn with an injury. The five-time champion said on Twitter he had reaggravated his plantar fasciitis. Woods finished his second round in cold, driving rain on Saturday to make the cut on the number at 3 over, extending his Masters streak to 23 straight and tying Fred Couples and Gary Player for the longest in history.

Rays rout A’s 11-0, tie best MLB opening in 20 years at 9-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays matched the best start to a major league season in 20 years, routing the Oakland Athletics 11-0 for a 9-0 record as Drew Rasmussen combined on a one-hitter and Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam. Tampa Bay has outscored opponents 75-18, scoring the most runs in the big leagues and allowing the fewest. The 2003 Kansas City Royals had been the previous team to start 9-0. The Rays have won every game by four or more runs.

The field is set: Warriors, Clippers are in the playoffs

Golden State is in the playoffs. LeBron James is heading to the play-in tournament. And the Minnesota Timberwolves lost Rudy Gobert to a fight with a teammate, then won a fight to improve their playoff hopes. The final day of the NBA season was predictably wild, with tons of unpredictable elements as well. It took until the 1,230th and last game of the year went final, but the Western Conference playoff and play-in bracket are finally set, highlighted by the Los Angeles Clippers and defending champion Golden State Warriors getting a few days off knowing that they’re officially in the postseason.

AP sources: Silas not returning as coach of Houston Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Two people familiar with the decision say Stephen Silas won’t return as coach of the Houston Rockets next season. Silas wrapped up his third season with the team when the Rockets beat the Wizards 114-109 to finish the season 22-60. That’s tied with the Spurs for the second-worst record in the NBA. Silas’ contract had a fourth-year option that the team is declining to pick up, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced. One of the people said the 49-year-old Silas could remain with the team in an undetermined role.

Nets’ Bridges starts 83rd game, extends streak, then leaves

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges kept his ironman streak alive, starting his 83rd game of the season before committing a foul and immediately checking out of the game. Bridges was the only starter to play for either team when the Nets hosted the Philadelphia 76ers in their season finale, a week before they meet in the first round of the playoffs. Because he was acquired in the midseason trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, Bridges had one more game available to play. He was playing only to keep alive his streak of never missing a game in college or the pros. The game Sunday was his 392nd straight in the NBA. He immediately fouled and left after four seconds.

Warriors set NBA record with 55-point 1st quarter in rout

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors set an NBA record by scoring 55 points in the first quarter on their way to a 157-101 rout of the Portland Trail Blazers in their regular-season finale to secure the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Klay Thompson, who scored 20 points, became the third player in NBA history to hit at least 300 3-pointers in a single season.

Swanson has torn tendon in her left knee, may miss World Cup

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forward Mallory Swanson has a torn patella tendon in her left knee, leaving her chances of playing for the United States in this summer’s Women’s World Cup in doubt. Swanson was carted off the field during late in the first half of the U.S. team’s 2-0 exhibition victory Saturday over Ireland. Swanson will be evaluated in Chicago, where she plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League, U.S. Soccer said in a statement on Sunday.

NBA set for final day, and West race will go to the wire

The NBA will get what it wanted. There will be drama to end the regular season. All 30 teams will play their 82nd game of the season on Sunday. The New Orleans at Minnesota, Utah at the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State at Portland and the Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix games will decide how the Western Conference playoff and play-in bracket will look. There are 16 possible seeding scenarios, based on the outcomes of those four games. And they’ll all be starting at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, with no games scheduled to play later. So it’s possible that the final shot of the regular season might be the one that fills out the bracket.

