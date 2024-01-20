AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:05 p.m. EST

No. 1 Iga Swiatek exits Australian Open in a 3rd-round loss to Czech teenager Linda Noskova

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open after an upset third-round loss to Czech teenager Linda Noskova. Swiatek is a four-time major winner but has never been past the semifinals at Melbourne Park. She was on an 18-match winning streak. No. 50-ranked Noskova is playing in the main draw of the Australian Open for the first time and is the first teenager to beat a women’s No. 1 at Melbourne Park since 1999. In earlier matches Carlos Alcaraz reached tge fourth round after Shang Juncheng retired through injury. Daniil Medvedev won his third-round match in straight sets and was finished 2 1/2 hours before midnight local time Saturday. His second-round match finished close to 4 a.m. Friday.

Analysis: Iga Swiatek’s loss is the latest Australian Open upset. So get to know some new faces

Iga Swiatek’s loss to big-hitting teen Linda Noskova at the Australian Open is only the latest in a string of surprises at the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament. Pedigree and past performance seem to mean little to nothing so far at Melbourne Park in 2024 and that sets up a Week 2 that features a bunch of new players and fun storylines. Even the 50th-ranked Noskova could barely believe that she beat No. 1 Swiatek 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the third round on Saturday. Noskova is making her debut at the Australian Open and had only two match wins at all majors until a week ago.

Islanders fire coach Lane Lambert and replace him with Patrick Roy

The New York Islanders have fired coach Lane Lambert and replaced him with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy. President of hockey operations and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced the stunning move Saturday. The Islanders have lost four games in a row and six of seven to fall out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Lambert was midway through his second season on the job. Roy coached the Colorado Avalanche for three seasons from 2013-16 before abruptly resigning a month before training camp. The 58-year-old has spent the past five seasons coaching and serving as GM for the junior Quebec Remparts.

Edey posts 11th double-double of the season as No. 2 Purdue defeats Iowa 84-70

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Zach Edey had 30 points and 18 rebounds to lead No. 2 Purdue past Iowa 84-70. Lance Jones scored 17 points and Fletcher Loyer added 12 as the Boilermakers won their third consecutive game and 10th out of their last 11. Edey is the reigning national player of the year and got his 12th double-double of the season. He helped the Boilermakers have a 50-24 rebounding edge. Tony Perkins led Iowa with 24 points. Payton Sandfort had 16 points and Ben Krikke added 10.

San Jose State close to hiring former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo, AP sources say

Two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations tell The Associated Press that San Jose State is working to finalize a deal with former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo to replace Brent Brennan as head coach. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because details were still being worked out and university approval was needed. Niumatalolo is the winningest coach in Navy history, going 109-83 in 15 seasons before being fired in 2022. Niumatalolo spent last season at UCLA in an off-field-role for Bruins coach Chip Kelly, but was elevated to tight ends coach after the season. Brennan was hired by Arizona last week.

Hunter’s 21 points and buzzer-beating layup send Texas over No. 9 Baylor 75-73

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrese Hunter’s driving layup at the buzzer sent Texas to a 75-73 win over No. 9 Baylor, handing the Bears their second straight loss in the Big 12 Conference. Hunter’s frantic basket came after Baylor’s Jalen Bridges tied the game on a long 3-pointer with 5 seconds left. Texas quickly inbounded the ball to Hunter near midcourt and he weaved his way around three defenders for the basket. Hunter finished with 21 points as Texas improved to 13-5. Ja’Kobe Walter scored 22 for Baylor, which fell to 14-4.

Lydia Ko takes 2-shot lead into final round of LPGA season opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko handled the cold and a different wind with no trouble in the LPGA season opener. It helps that she lives at Lake Nona and has played in almost every condition. She made four birdies and played bogey-free for second straight day for a 68. That gives her a two-shot lead over Alexa Pano going into the final round of the Tournament of Champions. Ko failed to win on the LPGA Tour last season. She is refreshed and hopeful of a good start for 2024. Pano shot 67. Ally Ewing shot 68 and was four back.

Slovenia beats US 1-0 in an exhibition that included 24 international debuts

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Nejc Gradišar scored in the 26th minute of his international debut following an American giveaway, and Slovenia extended the United States’ winless streak against European opponents to six with a 1-0 victory in an exhibition between nations missing top players. Twenty-four players made international debuts, including 13 Slovenians. Seven of the 11 American debutants were starters, tying the Americans’ most since modern records began in 1990. All Americans were from Major League Soccer for a match not on a FIFA international date. Europe-based players return when the U.S. faces Jamaica on March 21 in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal.

Kalkbrenner has 28 points, seven blocks to lead No. 18 Creighton over Seton Hall 97-94 in triple OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks to lead No. 18 Creighton past Seton Hall 97-94 in triple overtime. Creighton scored seven of the last 10 points in the third overtime on Saturday, with the go-ahead basket coming from Trey Alexander’s 3-pointer for a 93-91 lead. Seton Hall’s loss ended a five-game winning streak in which they beat two ranked opponents. Kadary Richmond had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for Seton Hall.

Palou eyeing Rolex win and 3rd IndyCar title as he remains unbothered by McLaren lawsuit

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Alex Palou has two IndyCar championships, a newborn daughter and a last-minute seat in Chip Ganassi’s star-studded Cadillac at the Rolex 24 of Daytona. Life couldn’t be any better for Palou. And that’s even with a $23 million breach of contract lawsuit by McLaren hanging over his head. The Spaniard is starting the season unbothered and ready to chase a third IndyCar championship with Chip Ganassi Racing. He wants to win the championship and he’s over the moon with new baby, Lucia, born in December.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.