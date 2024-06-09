AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:05 p.m. EDT

Scheffler holds on to win Memorial for his 5th PGA Tour title of the year

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is a winner again, and he never had to grind so hard. Scheffler held off Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin at the Memorial with his highest Sunday score in nearly two years. He shot a 74 and it was enough for a one-shot victory over Morikawa. Muirfield Village was so tough that only six players broke par and the average score was 75. Scheffler ended it by getting up-and-down from behind the 18th green and making a 5-footer for par. He shook hands with tournament host Jack Nicklaus and then cradled month-old son Bennett.

Carlos Alcaraz wins the French Open for a third Grand Slam title at 21 by beating Alexander Zverev

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has come back to defeat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 to win the French Open for his third Grand Slam title. Alcaraz is a 21-year-old from Spain who becomes the youngest man to collect major championships on three surfaces. Sunday’s victory allows him to add the clay-court trophy from Roland Garros to his triumphs on hard courts at the U.S. Open in 2022 and on grass at Wimbledon in 2023. He is now 3-0 in Grand Slam finals. Zverev dropped to 0-2 in major title matches. He was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open after blowing a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem.

Mets rally in ninth to beat Phillies 6-5 and split London Series, getting game-ending double play

LONDON (AP) — Catcher Luis Torrens turned Nick Castellanos’ bases-loaded slow roller in front of the plate into a game-ending double play, and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 for a split of their two-game London Series. New York rallied from a 4-3 ninth-inning deficit against José Alvarado. Mark Vientos hit an RBI single, Pete Alonso forced in a run when was hit on the thigh by a cutter and catcher J.T. Realmuto allowed a run-scoring passed ball. Alec Bohm forced in a run with a walk from Drew Smith in the bottom half.

Clark not on Olympic team, hopes to make it one day with USA Basketball

Caitlin Clark hopes to play for the U.S. Olympic team one day. It just won’t be in Paris next month. The Indiana Fever rookie has confirmed that she isn’t on the roster for this year’s Olympics. She wasn’t included on the U.S. team that was provided to The Associated Press on Saturday by a person familiar with the team. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made. The roster includes A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi, who is going for a record sixth Olympic gold medal.

Mavericks’ plan to stop Celtics in NBA Finals: Get them to fight among themselves

BOSTON (AP) — Jason Kidd couldn’t figure out how to stop the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Now he’s hoping they will get in their own way. The Mavericks coach seemed eager to sow dissension in the Boston locker room on Saturday when he singled out Jaylen Brown as the Celtics’ best player. The comments were transparently designed to irk Jayson Tatum, an actual NBA first-teamer who was sixth in the voting for the league’s MVP. Tatum said it won’t work. And on that Brown agrees. The Boston Big Two say they are happy to share the ball if it leads them to an NBA title.

Linnea Strom shoots 11-under 60 to overcome 7-stroke deficit, win ShopRite LPGA Classic by a shot

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Linnea Strom shot a tournament-record 11-under 60 on Sunday to overcome a seven-stroke deficit and win the ShopRite LPGA Classic by a shot for her first LPGA Tour title. After making the cut on the number Saturday, Strom teed off at 8:20 a.m. — three hours, 40 minutes before the final group — on the Bay Course at Seaview Resort. Strom had an eagle and nine birdies to get to 14-under 199. The Swede had the lowest final-round score by a winner in LPGA Tour history and matched the second-lowest score overall. Annika Sorenstam set the record with a 59 in the second round of the 2001 Standard Register PING. Megan Khang and Ayaka Furue tied for second.

Kyle Larson celebrates NASCAR playoff waiver with another win and the Cup Series points lead

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Larson celebrated NASCAR approving his participation in the playoffs with his third Cup victory of the season. He won Sunday at his home track of Sonoma Raceway for the second time and fifth victory on a road course. The win moved him to the top of the current Cup series standings. Larson just this week was granted a playoff waiver by NASCAR, which debated a week over granting him one because he missed the Coca-Cola 600 when he ran the Indianapolis 500 last month. Larson led 19 of the 110 laps and passed defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. with eight laps remaining. It is his 20th win since joining Hendrick in 2021 which ranks third in the organization behind Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson.

Max Verstappen wins 3rd straight Canadian Grand Prix for 60th Formula 1 victory

MONTREAL (AP) — Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix for the third straight year Sunday for the Red Bull star’s 60th Formula 1 victory and sixth in nine races this season. The 25-year-old Dutchman started second in the rain alongside pole-sitter George Russell, took control early as the sun came out and dominated late again at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Ile Notre-Dame in the Saint Lawrence River. Verstappen finished 3.879 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris in the 70-lap race on the 2.71-mile (4.36-kilometer) road course. Mercedes took the next two spots, with Russell third and seven-time Montreal winner Lewis Hamilton fourth. Last year in Montreal, Verstappen started from the pole and led every lap. He has won the last three world championships.

Mbappé plays 20 minutes as France draws with Canada in its last Euro 2024 warmup. Italy wins

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé got some rest ahead of the European Championship. He played only about 20 minutes as France drew 0-0 with Canada in its final warmup. The match in Bordeaux marked Olivier Giroud’s last home game for France. The striker, who is moving to Los Angeles FC, is retiring from the French national team after Euro 2024, which starts Friday in Germany. Mbappé entered in the 74th minute and failed to spark France to victory. He had played the entire friendly against Luxembourg on Wednesday, when he scored in France’s 3-0 win in what was his first match since his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid was finally confirmed. Italy defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-0 and Slovakia routed Wales 4-0.

Will Power wins for first time in 2 years to give Team Penske sweep of top 3 spots at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Will Power ended a two-year victory drought by leading Team Penske’s domination at Road America on Sunday. Power hadn’t won an IndyCar race since the Detroit Grand Prix on June 5, 2022. Power went on to win the points championship that season, and his victory Sunday put him atop the points standings this year as well. The 43-year-old Australian won for the 42nd time on the series to tie Michael Andretti for fourth place. They trail A.J. Foyt (67), Scott Dixon (58) and Mario Andretti (52). Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden finished second and Scott McLaughlin was third to give Team Penske a sweep of the podium — its first since 2017.

