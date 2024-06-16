AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:03 p.m. EDT

Bryson DeChambeau wins another U.S. Open with a clutch finish to deny Rory McIlroy

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau is the U.S. Open champion for the second time. It was another thriller at Pinehurst No. 2 that came down to the last hole. He was tied with Rory McIlroy, who was in the group in front. McIlroy missed a 4-foot par putt to fall one shot behind. DeChambeau blasted out of a bunker from 55 yards away to 4 feet and made the par putt for a 71. It wasn’t quite the famous putt of Payne Stewart in 1999 when he made par from 15 feet. But DeChambeau celebrated the second major for a LIV Golf player.

Chosen by Kim Kardashian and loved by fans, Bellingham fires England to 1-0 win over Serbia at Euros

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Jude Bellingham scored to give England a winning start at Euro 2024 by beating Serbia 1-0. Real Madrid star Bellingham put the Three Lions in front with a stooping header in the 13th minute after Bukayo Saka’s cross. Victory sent England to the top of Group C after Denmark drew 1-1 with Slovenia. Gareth Southgate’s team was a beaten finalist in the last Euros, losing on penalties to Italy in the final three years ago. England is one of the favorites this time around. The buildup to the game had been overshadowed by concerns about violence between rival supporters. And some of those fears were realized when police rushed to separate brawling fans in Gelsenkirchen earlier in the day.

Eriksen scores in Denmark’s 1-1 draw with Slovenia at Euro 2024, 3 years after his onfield collapse

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Christian Eriksen scored the opening goal for Denmark in a 1-1 draw with Slovenia at the European Championship. It was the midfielder’s first match at the Euros since suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opener in the previous edition of the tournament in 2021. Eriksen neatly slotted a finish into the corner in the 17th minute of the Group C game in Stuttgart. Erik Janza equalized for Slovenia in the 77th with a shot that took a big deflection and span beyond Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Eriksen collapsed on the field at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen while playing for Denmark against Finland exactly 1,100 days ago.

Ohtani has second 2-homer game of season as Dodgers blank Royals 3-0. Betts’ hand broken in the 7th

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had his second two-homer game this season, Tyler Glasnow pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-0 Sunday as Mookie Betts left in the seventh inning after a pitch broke a bone in his left hand. Freddie Freeman also went deep for the Dodgers, who took two of three from the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr., who leads the majors with a .327 batting average, had one of Kansas City’s three hits. The shortstop has hit safely in 26 of 28 games since May 17.

Celtics back home with chance to close out Mavericks and clinch record 18th NBA championship

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics’ catastrophic performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals gave them a chance to clinch their unprecedented 18th championship under the banners already hanging in the TD Garden rafters. And coach Joe Mazzulla reminded them that they would still have two more chances after that. The Mavericks avoided elimination with a 122-84 victory on Friday night — the third-biggest blowout in Finals history. That sent the series back to Boston, where the Celtics will again try to win their first title since 2008. In a city that’s collected 12 championships already this century, that’s what passes for a drought.

Panthers hope to rebound from blowout loss, returning home on the verge of winning the Stanley Cup

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Florida Panthers return home for another chance to win the Stanley Cup licking their wounds from an 8-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers that prevented the final from being a sweep. They are still up 3-1 and have the opportunity to close out the series in front of their fans in Game 5 on Tuesday night. And coach Paul Maurice and the players think they understand what went wrong to cause Game 4 to get away from them. Isolating and fixing how they defend some of the Oilers’ best and quickest players could be key to clinching the first championship in franchise history.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum reflects on Father’s Day on how being a dad changed his life and career

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum spent part of his Father’s Day thinking about how his son made him a better person — and probably a better basketball player, too. Tatum was a teenager still in college with hopes of basketball stardom when he learned that he would be a father. He said at practice the day before Game 5 of the NBA Finals that he was “a little selfish” when he found out. But Tatum says he soon realized “there’s nothing better than being a dad.” The Celtics lead the Dallas Mavericks 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. They have a chance to clinch an unprecedented 18th championship banner on Monday night.

Mavericks and Oilers already have made some history in their comeback quests

For the Dallas Mavericks and the Edmonton Oilers, the comeback efforts are just beginning and still have very long ways to go. That said, they’re off to unprecedented starts. Dallas’ 38-point win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals and Edmonton’s seven-goal win over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final were both — by far — the biggest victories by teams facing 3-0 deficits in an NBA or NHL title series. It was the third time a team facing a 3-0 deficit won in the NBA Finals, and the ninth time a team in that predicament has done so in the Stanley Cup Final.

Vu wins playoff in return from back injury, spoiling Thompson’s bid for 1st victory in 5 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Lilia Vu won the Meijer LPGA Classic in a playoff Sunday in her return from a back injury, spoiling Lexi Thompson’s bid for her first victory in five years. Playing for the first time since the Ford Championship in late March in Arizona, Vu beat Thompson and third-round leader Grace Kim with a 5-foot birdie putt on the third extra hole — the par-5 fourth at tree-lined Blythefield. Thompson, the 2015 winner, has said this will be her last year playing a full schedule. Vu birdied the par-5 18th in regulation for a 7-under 65, then twice more to match Thompson and Kim — who entered the day five strokes ahead of Thompson and eight clear of Vu — on the first two playoff holes.

Rookie Lively leaving an impression as Mavericks try to stay alive in NBA Finals

Rookie Dereck Lively II is leaving an impression on the global basketball stage as the Dallas Mavericks try to stay alive in the NBA Finals. The first 3-pointer of the 7-foot-1 center’s career was one of the highlights in a Game 4 blowout of Boston that kept Dallas from getting swept. The next step for Lively is to make more noise in Boston in Game 5 on Monday night. The first two games of the series at TD Garden were pretty quiet for the 20-year-old from Duke. There’s little doubt about the imprint Lively has left with the Mavs regardless of how the season ends.

