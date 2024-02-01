AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:01 p.m. EST

Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy are chasing greatness and the greatest in Tom Brady and Joe Montana

Patrick Mahomes is chasing Tom Brady. Brock Purdy is playing in the shadow of Joe Montana. Winning the Super Bowl would be another major step for either quarterback. Mahomes and the Chiefs seek to become the first team in 19 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls when they take on Purdy and the 49ers in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. For Mahomes, it’s an opportunity to win his third NFL championship in his sixth full season as a starter at age 28. For Purdy, it’s a chance to complete his journey from being the last player selected in the 2022 draft to leading a storied franchise to a record-tying sixth Super Bowl title.

Washington Commanders hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as coach, AP sources say

The Washington Commanders have an agreement with Dan Quinn to hire him as coach, two people with knowledge of the move tell The Associated Press. Quinn has been the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. He coached the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in his five-plus years in Atlanta. Quinn became the choice for Washington after Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson informed teams he was staying with Detroit. Controlling owner Josh Harris, new general manager Adam Peters and Quinn give the organization a much-desired new approach after four years of Ron Rivera in charge turned out to be a disappointment.

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl brain trust involves former head coaches on each side of the ball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Very few teams in the NFL have had head coaches as coordinators on each side of the ball. One happens to be the Kansas City Chiefs, where Andy Reid’s offense has benefited from the experience of former Bears coach Matt Nagy and his second-ranked defense has been led by ex-Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo. Reid believes their experience in being in charge of teams has helped them in a variety of ways, including the conviction that they carry into game days. Together, the two coordinators are a big reason why the Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl. They play the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis both ruled out for Lakers vs. East-leading Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both ruled out of Los Angeles’ matchup with the East-leading Boston Celtics. The team said James is dealing with a left ankle injury and Davis sat with an Achilles tendon issue and left hip spasms. It’s the second straight game Davis missed on the Lakers’ current six-game road trip. James played 36 minutes and scored 20 points in the Lakers’ 138-122 loss at Atlanta on Tuesday. It was their second straight double-digit loss, pushing their record to 24-25 on the season. Los Angeles began the day in ninth place in the Western Conference.

The battle to change Native American logos weighs on, but some communities are reinstating them

A passionate student letter prompted a southern Pennsylvania school district to change its Native American logo years ago. But the mascot is back after a conservative school board acted on its campaign promise to reinstate it. The decision goes against a larger trend of removing the Native American mascots and logos, which ramped up in 2020 amid a racial reckoning after death of George Floyd. Studies have shown the mascots are harmful for Native and non-Native students, and many have called the use of such imagery offensive.

PWHL players joining NHL All-Star festivities is a chance to celebrate and grow the new league

Two dozen of the best women’s hockey players in the world have converged on Toronto to be part of NHL All-Star Weekend. The sport’s latest turn on a major international stage is a chance to celebrate the successful launch and first month of the Professional Women’s Hockey League. The six-team league is averaging nearly 5,000 fans a game with Minnesota setting the attendance record for a professional women’s hockey game with more than 13,000 fans. A 3-on-3 game Thursday night on NHL ice at the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs gives the PWHL even more exposure on national television in the U.S. and Canada.

Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm loses in salary arbitration on his 26th birthday

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. got disappointing news on his 26th birthday, losing to the Miami Marlins in the first salary arbitration decision of the year. A three-person panel ruled. Chisholm hit .250 with 19 homers, 51 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 25 tries last year, when he was shifted to center field from second base and shortstop. The speedy Chisholm was an All-Star in 2022, when he batted .254 with 14 homers, 45 RBIs and 12 steals in 17 attempts. He didn’t play after June 28 because of a back injury.

Messi’s Inter Miami routed 6-0 by Al-Nassr in a friendly as Ronaldo watches from stands

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — What was billed as a potential final meeting between longtime rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t materialize, but there was no doubt which of the superstars enjoyed Al-Nassr’s 6-0 rout of Inter Miami more. Messi spent all but the final seven minutes on the Miami bench looking increasingly glum as Al-Nassr ran riot in this friendly. An injured Ronaldo cheered his teammates from high in the Kingdom Arena stands. Anderson Talisca had a hat trick.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of 2024 to join Ferrari

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has shocked the motorsports world by announcing he will leave Mercedes at the end of the season to join Ferrari. The Italian team had tried to land Hamilton before he signed his latest contract extension with the Silver Arrows. Hamilton only finalized a two-year extension with Mercedes at the end of August. Mercedes says the 39-year-old British driver has activated a release clause in that new deal that will allow him to join Ferrari in 2025. Hamilton won six of his seven titles with Mercedes. But his last win was in the penultimate race of the 2021 season as Mercedes has struggled to get its new car up to speed against rival Red Bull.

NHL All-Star Weekend has a new look, leaning into some old ideas after input from Connor McDavid

TORONTO (AP) — The NHL is reaching back into its history in an attempt to bring the fun back to All-Star Weekend. The popular player draft has returned after a nearly-decade absence. And the skills competition Friday night has a new format that leans into old-school events like hardest shot and fastest skater. The changes in Toronto came after the skills competition last year drew criticism for being confusing and disjointed. Reigning MVP Connor McDavid and other players were consulted and came up with the ideas. McDavid and 11 other All-Stars will do the skills competition with the winner taking home a $1 million prize.

