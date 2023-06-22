AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:01 p.m. EDT

Chris Paul traded to Warriors, Jordan Poole sent to Wizards, source tells AP

Chris Paul’s pursuit of an NBA championship is taking him to the Golden State Warriors, after they agreed to the framework of a trade on Thursday that will send Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The trade also includes a package of draft capital, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized and approved by the NBA.

Live updates | NBA Draft starts with the annual fashion show

NEW YORK (AP) — The players have arrived at Barclays Center for the NBA draft. And as always, the preshow was a fashion show. Soon-to-be No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama wore a green suit and a special necklace, telling ESPN that the stone appealed to him because it was unusual — not expensive. “I don’t care about wearing expensive stuff,” he said. And there was a lot of sparkly. Kansas’ Gradey Dick showed up in a dazzling red jacket, and Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite wore black with a lot of accent stones in designs selected by his family.

NHL teams won’t wear theme-night jerseys after players’ Pride refusals caused distractions

NHL teams won’t have players wear themed jerseys during pregame warmups next season. That decision was made after the league’s Board of Governors agreed with Commissioner Gary Bettman that a handful of players refusing to wear Pride jerseys distracted from teams’ efforts. Seven players citing various reasons declined to take part in warmups when their team donned rainbow-colored Pride jerseys for warmups. Teams will still host Pride and other theme nights and are expected to continue making and auctioning off jerseys even though players won’t wear them.

NBA draft day arrives, and for Wembanyama a big man will realize his big dreams

NEW YORK (AP) — The day Victor Wembanyama has dreamed of for years has arrived. The 19-year-old from France figures he was about 12 when he began thinking about being an NBA player and then being selected No. 1 in the draft, which seems certain to happen Thursday night in Brooklyn. The San Antonio Spurs have that pick and the opportunity to add a player who is being considered a can’t-miss prospect, perhaps the likes that hasn’t been seen since LeBron James in 2003. Wembanyama will show off the suit he selected to cover his 7-foot-4 frame. Many players keep their style plans a surprise, though potential No. 2 pick Brandon Miller of Alabama said he will be sporting red and black, the Crimson Tide’s colors.

With Wembanyama a player like few others, there’s no debate at the top of this NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s towering shadow has hung over this NBA draft for months, blocking much of what is usually part of the process. There has been no debate about who the San Antonio Spurs should take with the No. 1 pick on Thursday night. When a player like Wembanyama comes along — and maybe none ever has — there’s no real reason to drum up any drama. The Spurs are not going to pass up someone who is listed at 7-foot-4 but has the skills of a player much smaller. The 19-year-old from France has been called the best prospect since LeBron James came out of high school in 2003.

Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr elected to start in MLB All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. were elected to start in the July 11 All-Star Game at Seattle’s Safeco Field. Ohtani led the AL with 2.6 million votes and will make his third straight All-Star start at designated hitter. He also was the American League’s starting pitcher in 2021. Acuña led all players with nearly 3.1 million and was elected to start for the fourth time. Others advanced to the second phase, which runs from Monday to Thursday next week. Remaining starters will be announced on June 29. Pitchers and reserves will be revealed on July 2.

Qatar sovereign wealth fund buys stake in Washington’s NBA, NHL and WNBA teams, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the sale tells The Associated Press the Qatar Investment Authority is buying a roughly 5% stake of Monumental Sports & Entertainment as part of a $4.05 billion deal. Monumental is the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards, NHL’s Washington Capitals and WNBA’s Washington Mystics. It is believed to be the first time the government of Qatar is investing in U.S. professional sports. Sportico first reported the transaction. Qatar last year hosted soccer’s World Cup for the first time. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced.

Deion Sanders says he will undergo surgery for blood clots in both legs

Deion Sanders is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday for a blood clot in each leg, the University of Colorado football coach revealed in a video he posted. The news of Coach Prime’s impending procedure began to spread after Pat McAfee discussed what was called an emergency surgery on his podcast with longtime NFL defensive back Adam Jones on Thursday. Later in the day, Sanders posted that it was time to hear from him. Sanders explained in the video he posted on YouTube that his doctor found he had a clot in both legs, including one in his thigh in his left leg. He had two toes on his left foot amputated in 2021 due to blood clot issues.

Wizards trading Porzingis to Celtics in 3-team deal with Smart headed to Grizzlies, AP sources say

Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Washington Wizards have agreed to trade center Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics as part of a three-team trade that also includes the Celtics trading Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced. The trade comes with Porzingis accepting his player option for next season. The deal also includes the Grizzlies acquiring Smart from Boston in exchange for first-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. ESPN also reports the Wizards are receiving guard Tyus Jones from Memphis, and forwards Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari and a second-round pick this year from Boston.

Keegan Bradley shoots 62, takes the early first-round lead at the Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Keegan Bradley shot an 8-under par 62 to take the lead after the morning rounds Thursday at the Travelers Championship. Shane Lowry and Chez Reavie each had bogey-free 64s, one shot better than a group of five golfers including Kevin Streelman and Patrick Cantlay. Bradley got things started early, making birdies on his first five holes. That included sinking a 75-foot downhill putt from just off the green on the 17th that kept gaining speed, but hit the flag and dropped straight down. Wyndham Clark, fresh off his U.S. Open win, finished at 2-under 68.

