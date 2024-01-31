AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:01 a.m. EST

The 49ers take on the Chiefs in a rare Super Bowl rematch

The San Francisco 49ers finally climbed back up the playoff mountain to return to the Super Bowl only to find a familiar foe waiting for them. When the Niners get a second shot at a Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs it will be a rare title game rematch in this short of a span. There have only been eight Super Bowl rematches in the previous 57 games, with just three happening in a five-year span before this rematch. The winners of those three rematches were the teams that won the first meeting.

David Rubenstein has a deal to buy the Baltimore Orioles for $1.725 billion, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein has reached an agreement to buy the Baltimore Orioles for $1.725 billion. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreement had not been announced. Rubenstein is a Baltimore native. He will take over as the team’s controlling owner, and he’s assembled an investment team that includes Ares co-founder Michael Arougheti. The Angelos family has been in control of the Orioles since 1993, when Peter Angelos purchased the team for $173 million. Angelos’ son John is the team’s current chairman. The team recently reached a deal on a new lease extension at Camden Yards.

4 NHL players have been charged with sexual assault in a 2018 case in Canada, their lawyers say

NHL players Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames have been charged with sexual assault in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team. Lawyers representing Hart, McLeod, Foote and Dube say each player has been charged by police in London, Ontario. The developments come two days after former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police to face charges.

Alabama’s shocking Super Bowl scoring shutout will extend another year

Few college programs have had as much success or produced as many star players in the NFL as Alabama. Amazingly, no player who ended his college career playing for the Crimson Tide has scored a point in a Super Bowl. That won’t change this year with neither the Chiefs nor the 49ers having an Alabama player on the active roster. Players from 143 colleges have scored a point in a Super Bowl with Miami players leading the way with 84. Even the Coast Guard Academy has gotten into the act with an extra point by Washington’s Curt Knight in a 14-7 loss in Super Bowl 7.

An All-Star shooting showdown: Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu is happening

Stephen Curry is headed back to NBA All-Star weekend. Sabrina Ionescu will be waiting for him. The shootout that both of them wanted is officially a reality, the NBA announced Tuesday. “Stephen vs. Sabrina” will happen as part of All-Star Saturday Night in Indianapolis on Feb. 17. Curry, the NBA’s all-time 3-point king, will take on the reigning WNBA 3-point shootout queen and single-season record holder Ionescu. “Stage is set! Let’s get it,” Curry posted on social media. Ionescu responded simply: “Let’s go!”

Tennessee chancellor rips the NCAA as a ‘failing’ group pursuing untrue allegations

The University of Tennessee chancellor ripped the NCAA president in a scathing letter released Tuesday that said the “failing” organization is pursuing “factually untrue and procedurally flawed” allegations the school violated rules for name, image and likeness compensation compensation to athletes. The letter was written Monday after a meeting between Tennessee officials and NCAA representatives to discuss the allegations. Chancellor Donde Plowman called it “intellectually dishonest” for NCAA staff to pursue infractions cases as if students have no NIL rights. The NIL collective supporting Tennessee athletes was among the first to emerge after the NCAA lifted its ban on athletes making money off their fame.

Rory McIlroy says the PGA Tour is cheapened without LIV Golf players. He doesn’t want them punished

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Rory McIlroy continues his softening against LIV Golf. He says there is no need to punish players who went to LIV Golf and want to return to the PGA Tour. McIlroy says they should be able to play if they are eligible. He also says winning at a signature event like the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am would be cheapened by not having all the best players. Among those missing from Pebble are Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson. Both are with LIV. McIlroy says he spoke to Tyrrell Hatton on Sunday and understands his decision to join LIV Golf.

World Series MVP Seager to miss most of spring after Rangers shortstop has sports hernia surgery

World Series MVP Corey Seager had surgery Tuesday for a left sports hernia repair, and the Texas Rangers’ All-Star shortstop will miss most of spring training. General manager Chris Young says Seager had the operation Tuesday in Arizona, where the team holds spring training, and will remain there for rehab. The Rangers hope to have him ready by opening day. The hernia issue came up during the postseason, and after some extended rest was still bothering Seager during offseason workouts. Seager hit .318 with six homers, 12 RBIs and 15 walks in 17 postseason games last year.

Naithan George’s layup in final seconds lifts Georgia Tech to 74-73 win over No. 3 North Carolina

ATLANTA (AP) — Naithan George scored a go-ahead layup with 7.7 seconds remaining and Georgia Tech beat No. 3 North Carolina 74-73 to end the Tar Heels’ 10-game winning streak. RJ Davis, who scored a game-high 28 points for North Carolina, won the race to a loose ball following a missed jumper by George and scored on a layup with 34 seconds remaining for a 73-72 lead. Following a Georgia Tech timeout, George drove for the go-ahead layup. Georgia Tech ended its three-game losing streak. Davis missed a last-second jumper, prompting Georgia Tech fans to celebrate by rushing onto the court.

NFL says Super Bowl viewers will only see 3 sports betting ads during broadcast of the game

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Advertisements for sports betting may seem to be everywhere, but the NFL says viewers will only see three of them during next month’s Super Bowl. During an online news conference Tuesday to discuss the upcoming championship game, league officials said they generally limit sports betting ads to one per quarter. But they say only three such ads have been sold for the Super Bowl: one right before kickoff, and two during the game. The Kansas City Chiefs will try to defend their title against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.