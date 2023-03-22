AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:59 p.m. EDT

Clippers’ George has knee sprain, reevaluated in 2-3 weeks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers say Paul George has a sprained right knee and will be reevaluated in two to three weeks. The All-Star guard was hurt in a 101-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Clippers are currently fifth in the Western Conference with a 38-35 record. They end the regular season on April 9 at Phoenix, a team they could meet in the postseason. Last season, the Clippers played without Kawhi Leonard while he recovered from a partial tear of his right ACL. They lost in the play-in tournament.

World Baseball Classic keeps growing despite injury risks

MIAMI (AP) — This year’s World Baseball Classic left lasting memories, 47 games over two weeks that restored Japan’s supremacy and reinforced Shohei Ohtani’s unmatched ability while expanding the sport’s global footprint. While not a global fixation like soccer’s World Cup, the event has grown though its five editions since launching in 2006. Memories include Ohtani’s strikeout of Mike Trout in Japan’s championship victory, Trea Turner’s go-ahead, eighth-inning grand slam against Venezuela, Japan’s walk-off semifinal win and Mexico’s comeback from a four-run deficit against Puerto Rico. Those ended up overshadowing injuries to star players Edwin Díaz and Jose Altuve. Attendance of 1,306,414 was the tournament’s highest, 20% over the 1,086,720 for 40 games in 2017.

Japanese beating Americans in baseball is must-see viewing

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese television stuck to its live coverage from Miami for almost two hours after Japan beat the United States 3-2 to win the World Baseball Classic. This was must-see viewing. Shohei Ohtani striking out Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout on a pitch away to end the game was replayed repeatedly between player interviews, beer-sprayed clubhouse interludes, and the tradition of team members tossing the winning manager and players into the air. The country’s top circulating newspaper Yomiuri rolled out a special Wednesday afternoon edition for commuters, usually reserved for serious matters of state, or late-breaking election news. The headline read in Japanese: “Japan, the World’s No. 1.”

Princeton’s journey becomes face of March Madness’ COVID era

Princeton forward Tosan Evbuomwan spent three college seasons fighting through one disappointment after another. Reaching the Sweet 16 made it all worthwhile. Three years after the NCAA Tournament was canceled and two years after it was played in the Indianapolis “bubble,” the lessons and ramifications of those two years still resonate around the college basketball world. Whether it was Princeton’s cancelled season, San Diego State’s missed opportunity in 2020 or Creighton’s lonely Sweet 16 run in 2021, all three schools are back now to rewrite the script.

March Madness: Athletes balance privacy, online profile

The NIL age has opened a vast new world of earning potential for student-athletes the NCAA long insisted were amateurs. Social media platforms, once solely windows into smaller worlds, became gateways to wider audiences and revenue streams. Social media has in turn turbocharged March Madness, that one-of-a-kind American sporting event with communal elements already built in long before the internet even existed. Taking advantage of this Madness-fueled social media explosion requires a bit of savvy, discernment and lots of engagement.

Astros star Altuve has surgery on broken thumb, a WBC injury

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has had surgery on his broken right thumb. The injury occurred in the World Baseball Classic and will significantly delay the second baseman’s 2023 debut. The Astros announced that the 32-year-old Altuve had the procedure done in Houston. He will stay there to begin his rehabilitation with only one week left in spring training. Altuve was hit by a pitch while playing for Venezuela in the WBC. He might not be ready to return to the lineup until at least late May.

After player input, MLB allows some pitch clock delays

NEW YORK (AP) — MLB has clarified its new rules to allow umpires to delay the start of the pitch clock after swings in which a hitter loses footing or when a pitcher covers first base, third or home. The commissioner’s office also said in a memo Wednesday that if a catcher ends an inning on base, at bat or on deck, an umpire may determine the catcher needs additional time and allow the pitcher another warmup throw and the catcher to throw to second base. The league also clarified that whether a defensive team violated new shift restrictions will be subject to video review only involving the first player to touch a ball after a pitch.

NYC guards lead Michigan State, K-State to Sweet 16 at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell and Michigan State’s Tyson Walker honed their game as point guards in New York City. They’ll renew their acquaintance at Madison Square Garden in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament’s East Regional. New York City isn’t pumping out star basketball players at the same rate it used to but the city is still the breeding ground for tough-minded point guards. Zakai Zeigler is another point guard from the New York area and was key to Tennessee’s season. But he’s out with a knee injury and will only be able to watch the Volunteers play FAU.

Coaches’ sons Hurley and Musselman to meet in Sweet 16

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and UConn’s Dan Hurley have fiery demeanors, just like their fathers. The coaches’ sons will meet in the Sweet 16 in Las Vegas, pulling them one step closer to college basketball’s ultimate goal. Musselman absorbed everything from his father, Bill, as he zigzagged the country coaching everything from college to the NBA. The younger Musselman has the Razorbacks in the Sweet 16 for the third straight season despite key injuries. Dan Hurley’s father, Bob, is one of the few high school coaches in the Naismith Hall of Fame. Dan has the Huskies in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014.

AP sources: Notre Dame closing deal with PSU’s Shrewsberry

Notre Dame is finalizing a deal to make Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry its new men’s basketball coach, two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because contract details were still being completed and needed school approval. Shrewsberry, in his second season at Penn State, led the Nittany Lions to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 and a tournament victory for the first time since 2001. He will replace Mike Brey at Notre Dame. Shrewsberry grew up in Indianapolis and his first head coaching job was at an NAIA school in South Bend, Indiana, where Notre Dame is located.

