AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:59 a.m. EST

Aryna Sabalenka beats Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 to clinch back-to-back Australian Open titles

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has clinched back-to-back Australian Open titles with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Zheng Qinwen in the women’s final. The No. 2-seeded Sabalenka broke Zheng’s serve in the second game and took the first set in 33 minutes. She broke again to start the second set and maintained her dominance throughout against the No. 12-seeded Zheng. Sabalenka improved to two wins in her three Grand Slam finals. She is the first woman since Victoria Azarenka in 2012 and ’13 to win back-to-back Australian Open titles. The 21-year-old Zheng was making her debut in a major final.

Doncic scores franchise-record 73 points, tied for 4th in NBA history, as Mavs edge Hawks 148-143

ATLANTA (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a franchise-record 73 points, tied for the fourth-most in NBA history and surpassed only by Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant, to power the Mavericks to a 148-143 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Against the team that drafted him in 2018, Doncic joined Chamberlain and David Thompson among players who scored 73 points. Chamberlain, who owns the NBA record with 100 points, also had a 78-point game, while Bryant finished with 81 points on Jan. 22, 2006.

Pacers rally to spoil Devin Booker’s 62-point night, stun Suns 133-131

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Obi Toppin broke a tie on a putback with 3.4 seconds left and the Indiana Pacers spoiled Devin Booker’s 62-point night, overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns 133-131 on Friday. Booker broke his own Phoenix record for points in a quarter with 29 in the first. He had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but he slipped on the inbounds pass and wasn’t close with a 3-pointer. The Suns had won seven straight. Booker had 50 or more points for the second time this season and seventh time in his career. He had a career-high 70 at Boston in March 2017. On Jan. 19, he had 52 at New Orleans. Pascal Siakam scored 31 points for Indiana.

Another scoring spree in the NBA: Luka Doncic scores 73, Devin Booker has 62

Luka Doncic and Devin Booker went on another NBA scoring spree on Friday night. Doncic broke his own Dallas franchise record by scoring 73 points — tying the fourth-most in NBA history — and Booker scored 62 for the Phoenix Suns in the second highest-scoring game of his career to add to a week of offensive explosions like none other in NBA history. It was the fifth time in NBA history — and amazingly, the second time this week — where two players scored at least 60 points on the same day, after Joel Embiid scored 70 for Philadelphia and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 62 for Minnesota on Monday.

American skier Bella Wright sustains minor injury in downhill crash

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — American skier Bella Wright sustained just a minor injury after crashing in a World Cup downhill race. Wright had been airlifted off the course but later returned to the finish area with bandages on her chin. The U.S. Ski Team says she sustained “just a little chin laceration.” Wright lost control midway through her run down the Olympia delle Tofane course and was immediately tended to by medical personnel. Then she was loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the mountain by helicopter. On Friday, teammate Mikaela Shiffrin and Olympic downhill champion Corinne Suter were also airlifted off the mountain.

Michigan promotes offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to replace Jim Harbaugh as head coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has hired Sherrone Moore to replace coach Jim Harbaugh, giving the 37-year-old offensive coordinator an opportunity to lead college football’s winningest program. The school made the move two days after Harbaugh bolted to lead the Los Angeles Chargers with a five-year deal that gives him another chance to chase a Super Bowl title. Moore was 4-0 while filling in for Harbaugh as he served two separate suspensions for potential NCAA rules violations during the 2023 season. Moore’s contract is for five years, with a starting annual salary of $5.5 million and guaranteed annual raises.

Amber Glenn wins US figure skating title after Isabeau Levito falls 3 times during free skate

Amber Glenn won her first U.S. figure skating title on Friday night when defending champion Isabeau Levito fell three times during her own free skate. That dropped the 16-year-old all the way to third place and allowed Glenn to win the gold medal after mistakes in her own program. Glenn finished with a score of 210.46, while Josephine Lee jumped into second place and Levito was third. In the men’s competition, the “Quad God” Ilia Malinin scored 108.57 points to take the biggest lead after a short program under the current scoring system in nationals history. Max Naumov was a distant second with 89.72 points and Jason Brown was third.

NFL reaches ‘major milestone’ with record 9 minority head coaches in place for the 2024 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The National Football League has urged teams for years to hire more minority head coaches. That mission finally seems to be paying off. Four minority head coaches have been hired this year: Atlanta’s Raheem Morris, New England’s Jerod Mayo, Las Vegas’ Antonio Pierce and Carolina’s Dave Canales. That brings the number of coaches of color entering the 2024 season to nine, the most in league history. Seattle and Washington have yet to fill their vacancies. Richard Lapchick, founder of The Institute for Diversity and Ethics In Sport, called it a “major milestone” for the NFL.

Stephan Jaeger takes a 1-shot lead in the Farmers Insurance Open after Thomas Detry’s watery finish

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Stephan Jaeger sank a 6-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Torrey Pines South for a one-shot lead in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Jaeger went ahead moments after Thomas Detry’s third shot landed well past the hole and spun back into the pond fronting the green, leading to a double bogey that cost him the lead. Jaeger shot a 1-over 73 on a tough day of high scores. He was at 11-under 205 through 54 holes, one shot ahead of Matthieu Pavon and Nicolai Hojgaard. Detry was two shots back after his blunder on the 18th led to a 73.

Analysis: Don’t write off Novak Djokovic after his Australian Open loss to Jannik Sinner

It might be tempting to see some tidy symbolism and greater significance in Novak Djokovic’s loss to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semifinals. It marks the end of the thirtysomething Djokovic’s 33-match winning streak at Melbourne Park and the end of his bid for an 11th championship there and 25th Grand Slam trophy overall. It also is a breakthrough for the twentysomething Sinner, an up-and-coming talent who will now get to play in his first major final, against Daniil Medvedev on Sunday. But after Djokovic lost to Carlos Alcaraz in last year’s Wimbledon final, Djokovic went right back out and won the U.S. Open a couple of months later.

