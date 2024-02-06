AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:58 p.m. EST

Brock Purdy remains unfazed by rise from last pick in the draft to Super Bowl QB

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after the San Francisco 49ers finished off a stunning comeback to win the NFC championship, star defender Nick Bosa pulled aside quarterback Brock Purdy and marveled at his journey. Purdy has undergone a meteoric rise from “Mr. Irrelevant” as the final pick of the 2022 draft to MVP finalist and starting quarterback in the Super Bowl in a span of less than 22 months. It’s been one of the most improbable draft success stories in recent memories and seems to shock just about everyone other than Purdy, who had the steadfast confidence that he could make it as long as someone gave him a chance.

The Chiefs are Super Bowl underdogs against the 49ers. Turns out they kind of like it

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Chiefs are underdogs heading into the Super Bowl against San Francisco, a situation they have rarely experienced in the six years that Patrick Mahomes has been their starting quarterback. But it turns out they kind of like it. They no longer have to manufacture a chip on their shoulder, instead relishing the opportunity to prove naysayers wrong. That was the case when they beat Buffalo in the divisional round, and again when they beat Baltimore in the AFC title game. On Sunday in Las Vegas, they will try to become the sixth team since 2000 to win the Super Bowl as underdogs in their last three games.

Everyone hopes the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl won’t come down to an officiating call

One of the biggest fears when it comes to the biggest sport’s biggest games is that a high-profile officiating mistake will play a role in the result. So the seven on-field officials will get plenty of screen time when the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in the big game Sunday in Las Vegas. The referee in charge of the crew in black-and-white unforms will be Bill Vinovich. He was also the referee when the Chiefs beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl four years ago — and when the Rams beat the Saints in the 2019 NFC championship game after an infamous missed call.

Caitlin Clark was a grade-school phenom. Her 60-point game in high school was sign of things to come

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark was in sixth grade when Iowa associate head coach and chief recruiter Jan Jensen first saw her play basketball. Jensen said Clark was shooting her signature deep 3-pointers even then and in a matter of minutes she knew she wanted Clark to play her college ball for the Hawkeyes. Clark is now on the cusp of becoming Division I women’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer. An early sign of how her career would evolve happened when she was a high school junior. In a game against Mason City she scored 60 points and made 13 3-pointers on 17 attempts.

ESPN, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery announce plans to launch sports streaming platform in the fall

ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans on Tuesday to launch a sports streaming platform in the fall that will include offerings from at least 15 networks and all four major professional sports leagues. A one-stop app to view most sports should be a welcome sight for fans, who continue to navigate rising costs by subscribing to multiple services. The three companies will each share one-third ownership in the joint venture. A name for the service and pricing will be announced at a later date.

76ers center Joel Embiid has no timetable to return following knee surgery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will be evaluated in four weeks after he underwent surgery Tuesday to address an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee. The 76ers did not release any kind of timetable on Embiid’s return. Embiid, the winner of the past two NBA scoring titles, hurt his left knee last Tuesday night in a loss at Golden State. He had already been hampered by knee issues this season. The 76ers fell to 4-11 without him this season after Monday night’s loss to Dallas. They have dropped six of seven overall.

Messi says he ‘feels much better’ and hopeful of playing in Tokyo after PR disaster in Hong Kong

TOKYO (AP) — Look for Lionel Messi to play in Tokyo on Wednesday when Inter Miami faces Japanese club Vissel Kobe in a friendly. Don’t look for another public relations disaster as happened on Sunday when Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain sat on the bench for an entire match against a selection of players from the Hong Kong league. That angered thousands of fans who demanded refunds. Messi told media in Tokyo “I feel very good compared to a few days ago” and suggested it was likely he would play. He says “I still don’t know if I will be able to or not. But I feel much better and I really want to be able to do it.”

How private equity is changing the global soccer landscape with big investments in clubs and leagues

MADRID (AP) — The soccer landscape is changing quickly with a surge of investment firms injecting billions into clubs and leagues around the world. There is the American holding company buying clubs in Belgium, Italy and Germany. And the Luxembourg-based private equity group putting billions of euros into leagues in Spain and France. The trend has reached all the major soccer markets and there’s no sign it will ease up any time soon. Investors seized the opportunity when clubs became cash-strapped during the coronavirus pandemic and now are thriving in a niche few of them had fully explored before. Some leagues and clubs are still reluctant to get involved.

The Super Bowl is expected to smash betting records. Nearly 68M US adults plan to wager

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Nearly 68 million American adults — about 1 in 4 — plan to bet on this year’s Super Bowl. And it would beat last year’s record by about 35%. That’s according to the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s national trade association. Its estimate includes bets placed with legal outlets, as well as with illegal bookies and online operations in other countries. The association says bettors plan to wager more than $23 billion on this year’s Super Bowl, up from $16 billion last year. Despite rapidly expanding legal outlets in 38 states, most of the money still be bet with illegal outlets or casually among friends.

Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander ascend to NBA MVP favorites with Embiid sidelined by knee injury

DENVER (AP) — The NBA MVP is more wide open now that Joel Embiid’s chances of winning the coveted trophy a second straight year just ended. The Philadelphia big man was the odds-on favorite to capture the award at the midway mark of the season before the announcement he would need surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his left knee. Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo now top the list of candidates. This also could be the year of the dark horse as someone not named Embiid, Jokic or Antetokounmpo attempts to hoist the NBA MVP trophy for the first time since 2017-18.

