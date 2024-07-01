AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:58 a.m. EDT

Simone Biles headlines a U.S. women’s gymnastics team eyeing redemption at the Paris Olympics

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Simone Biles is heading back to the Olympics. The gymnastics star clinched an automatic spot on the five-woman U.S. team by breezing to victory at the Olympic trials. Biles posted a two-day total of 117.225 in what was essentially a tuneup before the games. The 2016 Olympic champion appears as good as ever at age 27. Biles is returning to the spotlight three years after pulling herself out of multiple finals at the 2020 Games to focus on her mental health. Biles says she isn’t worried about history repeating itself in Paris.

Paul George will leave the Clippers. Also, Caldwell-Pope to Magic, CP3 to Spurs, AP sources say

Paul George is leaving the Los Angeles Clippers, his now-former team announced Sunday night, with all signs pointing to the nine-time All-Star perhaps returning to the Eastern Conference and joining the Philadelphia 76ers. George could command more than $200 million over four years if his next contract is for max value. Also, Chris Paul is headed to San Antonio to team up with rookie of the year Victor Wembanyama, James Harden is staying with the Clippers, Kevin Love remains in Miami and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is off to Orlando.

Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford becomes the 1st major leaguer to hit for the cycle in 2024

BALTIMORE (AP) — Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford has hit for the cycle in Baltimore, completing the feat with a three-run homer down the left-field line in the eighth inning. It was the first career four-hit game for the 22-year-old Langford, who was drafted last year by the Rangers with the No. 4 overall pick and made a swift rise to the majors to make Texas’ opening-day roster this season. It was the first cycle in the major leagues in 2024. Langford tripled in the fourth, doubled in the fifth and singled in the sixth.

McLaughlin-Levrone sends pre-Olympic jolt running 50.65 to break world record (again) in 400 hurdles

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lowered her world record once again, running the 400-meter hurdles in 50.65 seconds Sunday to win the U.S. Olympic trials. In only her fourth race of the season, the 24-year-old defending Olympic champion cleared all 10 barriers with ease, then went on a dead sprint to the line to break the record for the fifth time, four of which have now come on track at University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. She held her hand over her mouth and stared in amazement when she saw the time. The mark was .03 seconds better than her run in the 2022 world championships.

All-Star Paul George set to join 76ers on a $212 million free-agent deal, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a four-year, $212 million free-agent deal, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday. George intends to sign the contract shortly after the league’s moratorium on signings is lifted July 6, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be announced until that time. George picked Philadelphia after he spurned the Los Angeles Clippers and declined a player option in his contract for $48.7 million for 2024-205. That ended a five-year stretch with the team, where he averaged at least 21.5 points each season. George has averaged 20.8 points over a 14-year career spent with Indiana, Oklahoma City and the Clippers.

Joey Logano wins at Nashville in record 5th overtime for 1st NASCAR Cup Series victory of year

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Joey Logano won the rain-delayed race at Nashville Superspeedway in a NASCAR Cup Series-record fifth overtime Sunday night, stretching his fuel enough to hold off a group of pursuers at the finish line. Logano held off a charge by Tyler Reddick, then beat Zane Smith, Reddick, Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher to the line in the race that started nearly six hours earlier and went 31 laps longer than the 300 that were scheduled. The fuel light in Logano’s Ford came on going into Turn 3, and Logano — who ran the last 110 laps without stopping on the 1.33-mile concrete oval — said it stumbled across the line. Logano won for the first time this year, pushing his career tital to 33.

Wimbledon starts with Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff on the schedule

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The 2024 edition of Wimbledon is underway with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and past Grand Slam title winners Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu all set to play matches at Centre Court. Alcaraz just won his third major championship at the French Open three weeks ago. He defeated Novak Djokovic in last year’s final at Wimbledon. Alcaraz faces qualifier Mark Lajal of Estonia on Monday at the All England Club. Raducanu won the 2021 U.S. Open at age 18, but she has been dealing with various injuries since then. She will face Mexican player Renata Zarazua. Gauff closes out the day’s schedule in the main stadium against Caroline Dolehide in an all-American matchup.

With England survival at stake, Jude Bellingham creates one of the great moments of Euro 2024

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — England has advanced to the quarterfinals of the European Championship after Jude Bellingham scored a stunning overhead kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time to spark a 2-1 comeback win after extra time against Slovakia. Bellingham’s overhead kick leveled the round-of-16 game at 1-1 with seconds remaining at the Veltins Arena. Harry Kane headed in the winner in the first minute of extra time as England avoided one of the biggest shocks in the history of the Euros. Ivan Schranz scored in the first half for Slovakia and his goal looked like being enough to eliminate England, which was one of the pre-tournament favorites and runner-up at the last Euros. England will play Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

Pistons and coach J.B. Bickerstaff agree on 4-year contract with team option for 5th, AP source says

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a four-year contract with coach J.B. Bickerstaff with a team option for a fifth season, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement had not been announced. The Cleveland Cavaliers fired Bickerstaff in May after they lost to Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals despite them winning 99 games over two years. The Pistons fired coach Monty Williams one season into a six-year, $78.5 million contract after they had the NBA’s worst record for a second straight year.

American winger Tim Weah’s suspension extended to 2 games for red card against Panama

NEW YORK (AP) — The suspension of American winger Tim Weah was extended to two games by South American soccer’s governing body for punching Panama’s Roderick Miller during their Copa American group stage match Thursday. Weah received a red card in the 18th minute of the United States’ 2-1 loss, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension. The Confederation of South American Football says Weah been suspended for a second game and fined $3,000 by a judge of its disciplinary commission. The money is to be deducted from the U.S. Soccer Federation’s payment from CONMEBOL for television, participation and/or prize money.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.