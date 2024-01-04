AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:57 p.m. EST

Dalvin Cook is joining the NFL-best Ravens after being waived by the Jets

Dalvin Cook is joining the Baltimore Ravens for a playoff run after being waived by the New York Jets. Cook’s agents with LAA Sports & Entertainment confirmed the move to The Associated Press on Thursday. It came after Cook cleared waivers and became a free agent. The four-time Pro Bowl running back will have a chance to get familiar with the Ravens’ offense before the team opens its postseason during the AFC divisional round in 2 1/2 weeks. NFL Network first reported the decision by Baltimore to sign Cook. ESPN reported Cook will first be added to the Ravens’ practice squad.

Fire at home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill started by child playing with cigarette lighter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Fire officials say a child playing with a cigarette lighter started a fire at the $6.9 million home owned by Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor tells The Associated Press that the fire was accidental. He did not provide the age of the child, or the amount of damage caused by the fire. Hill was at Dolphins practice when the fire broke out. He left when he got word about the blaze. Miami television station WSVN showed a large amount of black smoke coming from the roof as firefighters doused the house with water. No one was injured in the fire.

NCAA agrees to $920 million, 8-year deal with ESPN for women’s March Madness, 39 other championships

The NCAA and ESPN have agreed to a $920 million, eight-year deal that will give the network exclusive rights to 40 championships, including the Division I women’s basketball tournament. The women’s side of March Madness has been growing in popularity and the association has been accused of undervaluing it in the past. NCAA President Charlie Baker told The Associated Press the deal has an average annual value of $115 million. That’s an increase of more than 300% per year on what the previous 14-year deal with ESPN was paying the association. The deal covers 21 women’s and 19 men’s sports.

NBA fines Nets $100,000 for violating participation policy by resting 4 players

The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $100,000 on Thursday, marking the first time a team was sanctioned for violating the league’s player participation policy that went into effect this season. The Nets held out four rotation players — starters Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson, along with key reserve Dorian Finney-Smith — in what became a 144-122 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 27. Three of the players Brooklyn started that night logged 12 minutes or less.

Michigan QB McCarthy says sign-stealing saga masked work of players who ‘did things the right way’

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy says the sign-stealing scandal has overshadowed the work the team has put in to go unbeaten and reach the College Football Playoff championship game. Michigan plays Washington for the national title in Houston on Monday as the NCAA continues to investigate allegations the Wolverines had a staff member use video equipment to pick off future opponents’ play-call signs from the sideline. McCarthy said it would be unfortunate if wins were vacated because it would take recognition away from players who did things the right way.

The AP Top 25 remains a college basketball mainstay after 75 years of evolution

The AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll has been a mainstay for 75 years, but much like the game itself, it has evolved with the times. What was once a top 20, and contracted to a top 10, reached its now-familiar 25-team ranking in 1989. The panel of 63 voters has become more inclusive, adding more women and minorities to the mix. But the biggest evolution may be in how those voters consume the game. In the early years, newspapers provided them with scores, box scores and, if they were lucky, game stories. These days, just about every game is available to watch somewhere, whether it be on TV or streamed online.

In AP poll’s earliest days, some Black schools weren’t on the radar and many teams missed out

The teams at Tennessee State in a three-season span from 1956 through 1959 were nearly unbeatable. They had a coach in John McLendon who would be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach and contributor. They had five players who would play in the NBA, one of them a future All-Star. They won three consecutive NAIA national titles. They won 94 of 102 games. And they never spent a day in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll. The AP poll has had a simple mandate over its 75 years of existence: pick the best teams in the country each week. But in the poll’s earliest days, some great teams might have missed out.

US, Sweden will play for world junior gold after US beats Finland and Sweden tops Czech Republic

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — The United States will face host Sweden for gold at the IIHF world junior championship. The U.S. advanced to the tournament final after Cutter Gauthier scored on the power play with 3:13 left in the third period to beat Finland 3-2. The Philadelphia Flyers prospect’s goal came after the Americans erased a two-goal deficit in the semifinal game. St. Louis Blues draft pick Jimmy Snuggerud and San Jose Sharks prospect Will Smith scored the goals to mount the comeback. Finland and the Czech Republic will play for bronze.

Antetokounmpo and James lead early returns in NBA All-Star Game fan voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James are the early leaders in fan voting for next month’s All-Star Game, the NBA said Thursday. Antetokounmpo had 2,171,812 votes to lead all Eastern Conference frontcourt players, and James had 2,008,645 votes to lead all Western Conference frontcourt players. James is looking for a record 20th All-Star selection; he is currently tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in league history with 19. James and Antetokounmpo were the leaders in fan voting last season as well.

MetLife Stadium to remove 1,740 seats for 2026 World Cup, officials hoping to host final

NEW YORK (AP) — MetLife Stadium officials plan to remove 1,740 seats to widen the field for World Cup matches as they hope to host the 2026 final. The stadium will retain a narrower surface for this year’s Copa América. The stadium in suburban East Rutherford, New Jersey, is among the contenders for the final of the expanded 48-nation, 104-game World Cup on July 19, 2026 along with AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. FIFA has not set a date for announcing the sites of specific games and could not provide details on renovations at other stadiums.

