AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:57 p.m. EDT

The Buffalo Bills agree to trade top receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have agreed to trade their top receiving threat, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans. The Bills acquired the Texans’ second-round pick in the 2025 draft, which Houston acquired in a trade with Minnesota. Houston also acquired Buffalo’s sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, and a fifth-rounder in 2025. Diggs’ departure from Buffalo leaves quarterback Josh Allen without his favorite target, and breaks up a tandem that has re-written the team’s passing records since the receiver’s arrival in a trade with Minnesota in March 2020. For the Texans, Diggs gives the offense another playmaker to team with Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

LSU star Angel Reese declares for WNBA draft via Vogue photo shoot, says ‘I didn’t want to be basic’

Bayou Barbie is WNBA bound. LSU star Angel Reese formally declared for the WNBA draft less than two days after the Tigers’ season ended with a loss to Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Elite Eight round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Reese made her announcement via a photo shoot in Vogue, saying she was inspired by tennis great Serena Williams retiring in similar fashion in 2022. Reese acknowledges having made her decision to turn pro before March Madness began.. She says “I like to do everything big” and adds “I didn’t want anything to be basic.”

Caitlin Clark’s path to stardom paved by pioneering players who changed trajectory for women’s hoops

CLEVELAND (AP) — Long before Caitlin Clark broke records, packed arenas across the country like Taylor Swift in sneakers and inspired young girls to be like her, women’s basketball looked very different than it does today. Clark, who will lead Iowa in this week’s Final Four in Cleveland, had her path paved by pioneering players who helped make the game what it looks like today. Clark’s assault on the NCAA record books this season has illuminated some of the greats — women like Nancy Lieberman, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Pearl Moore and Lynette Woodard — who often played in empty arenas with little fanfare.

50 years later, a Braves fan shares long-private video of Hank Aaron’s 715th home run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Just in time for the 50-year anniversary of Hank Aaron’s record 715th home run, Charlie Russo is making available footage he shot of the homer. The 81-year-old Russo, who runs a fish market in Savannah, followed Aaron’s family onto the field with a video camera after Aaron passed Babe Ruth and filmed the celebration around home plate. The home movie had not previously been released to the public. The Braves will celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the record homer on Monday. Dusty Baker, who was on deck when Aaron hit the homer, and Tom House, who caught the homer in the Braves bullpen, will attend.

Final Four, football, fencing? College athlete salaries will deeply impact future US Olympic hopes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The financial fates of college basketball and football will have an outsized impact on America’s ability to field successful Olympic teams beyond this summer’s Paris Games. NIL compensation, potential player salaries, conference realignment, TV deals and tournament expansion can all have an effect. Hundreds of non-revenue sports programs on campus feed the U.S. Olympic teams and if they need to make cuts, it will likely affect how well America does at the games.

Steve Clifford is stepping down as Hornets coach as ‘grind’ of 82 games becomes too much

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Clifford is stepping down as coach of the Charlotte Hornets after the season. Clifford informed the team of his decision on Wednesday and plans to remain with the franchise in an advisory role. Clifford is 45-112 in his two seasons of his second stint as coach of the Hornets. He is 337-457 in parts of 10 seasons as a head coach, most of them in Charlotte. His contract was set to expire after the season. This is the second major move under new owners Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall after Mitch Kupchak stepped down midseason and was replaced by Jeff Peterson.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has a rule for new outfielder Alex Verdugo: One chain per game

HOUSTON (AP) — During his time with the Boston Red Sox, Alex Verdugo frequently played with several gaudy chains bouncing around his neck. He packs at least six for every road trip, and he’s lost count of how many he owns. In his first season with the famously clean-cut New York Yankees, Verdugo has been given an order by manager Aaron Boone: only one chain per game. “It’s kind of been hard, man,” Verdugo said during the Yankees first series of the season. Verdugo looks like a new man with New York, stripped of all but one diamond-studded necklace so far this season and also missing his signature ginger beard. The Yankees have a strict appearance policy put in place by owner George Steinbrenner in 1976 that, among other things, limits hair length and bans facial hair besides mustaches.

Chiefs’ Rice takes ‘full responsibility’ for his part in Dallas sports car crash that injured four

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice says he is taking “full responsibility” for his part in a wreck involving speeding sports cars in Dallas. The chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway Saturday ultimately involved six vehicles and resulted in minor injuries to four people. Rice was leasing a Lamborghini that police say was speeding along with a Corvette on the North Central Expressway when the crash occurred. Police have not said whether Rice was driving or provided information about the other people involved. The occupants of the vehicles left the scene without providing information or checking to see whether anyone needed medical attention.

Transportation officials want NYC Marathon organizers to pay $750K to cross the Verrazzano bridge

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Marathon might soon have to pay a toll to cross the bridge, just like every other commuter. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is demanding the New York Road Runners, organizers of the venerable race held the first Sunday in November, to pay roughly $750,000 for use of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. The agency that oversees New York’s bridges and tunnels says the fee represents the estimated amount of toll revenue lost when the bridge is closed. But the Road Runners argue the MTA enjoys increased revenue from greater transit ridership during marathon week.

Patient fans wait out 5-hour rain delay for Royals vs. Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fans who showed up for an afternoon baseball game at Camden Yards ended up waiting until early evening before the first pitch was finally thrown. There are rain delays, and then there are rain delays that last about as long as a doubleheader. The Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals, as well as a couple thousand patient fans, endured a five-hour wait Wednesday before the game got under way. This was Kansas City’s lone scheduled visit to Baltimore this year. The fans waited. And waited. And waited some more as the rain kept on coming.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.