AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:57 a.m. EST

Lutz is good on second chance with 36-yard field goal in Broncos’ 24-22 win over Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Wil Lutz got a do-over and kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired, and the Denver Broncos won their third straight by rallying for a 24-22 victory over the sloppy, turnover-prone Buffalo Bills. Lutz got a second chance after he missed wide right with four seconds remaining from 41 yards, but the play was negated when Buffalo was flagged for having 12 players on the field. The Broncos improved to 4-5 and have won three straight and four of six since a 70-20 loss at Miami. The Bills dropped to 5-5 following an outing in which they turned the ball over four times, with quarterback Josh Allen throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble.

No. 3 Arizona jumps 9 places in AP Top 25 behind Kansas, Purdue; James Madison ranked for first time

Kansas remained at No. 1 in the first Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the season. The Jayhawks received 51 first-place votes from a media panel and were followed by Purdue, Arizona, Marquette and Connecticut. Arizona had the biggest jump from the preseason poll, moving up nine spots after beating No. 9 Duke on the road. No. 24 James Madison moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time following a road win over No. 18 Michigan State.

Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson and Arizona’s Corbin Carroll unanimous Rookie of the Year winners

PHOENIX (AP) — Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll were both unanimous selections for MLB’s Rookie of the Year awards on Monday night, with Henderson winning the honor in the American League and Carroll earning the National League award. The well-rounded stars used power, speed and defense to help their respective franchises to the playoffs after both teams lost 110 games just two seasons ago. It’s just the fifth time overall and the first time since 2017 that both the AL and NL selections were unanimous. Aaron Judge won that year for the Yankees while Cody Bellinger won for the Dodgers.

Wisconsin state Senate to vote on downsized Milwaukee Brewers stadium repair bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Senate is poised to approve a plan to spend more than half a billion dollars on repairs at the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium over the next three decades. The Senate is expected to vote on the proposal during a floor session scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The state Assembly approved a plan in October that calls for the state to contribute $411.5 million and the city and county of Milwaukee to contribute $135 million. The version of the plan up for a Senate vote ratchets the state contribution back to $382.5 million.

Jim Harbaugh says Sherrone Moore will lead No. 2 Michigan if a judge doesn’t rule in school’s favor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh stood behind a lectern and delivered prepared remarks Monday to kick off a week in which he will either lose another opportunity to coach No. 2 Michigan or win a hearing to at least temporarily lift the Big Ten’s penalty against him for a sign-stealing scheme. Harbaugh shared his take on various topics but said he would save his opinions on the conference’s punishment for his day in court, which comes Friday. Sherrone Moore will fill in for Harbaugh if he’s still suspended for Saturday’s game at Maryland.

Tourists find the Las Vegas Strip remade for its turn hosting Formula One

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Bellagio fountains on the Las Vegas Strip won’t be very visible. No gondolas will be in the Venetian resort canal. And the views of the roadway from beneath the glittering casino marquees will be limited as Formula One comes to town this week. Organizers, local officials and hotel operators believe disruptions and discomforts will be forgotten amid a spectacle they hope will put Las Vegas next to Monaco on the list of host cities for Grand Prix events around the world. They expect the races Thursday through Saturday will draw some of the most monied spectators in sports to Nevada.

Olympic sports bodies want talks with IOC after cricket and others were added to 2028 LA program

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic sports bodies want urgent talks with the IOC about the risk of cuts in their revenue shares and athlete quotas at the 2028 Los Angeles Games because cricket and other newcomers have been added to the program. The International Olympic Committee last month approved cricket, baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash for 2028. The Olympic body also kept boxing, modern pentathlon or weightlifting despite their status being in doubt. The Summer Games sports umbrella group known as ASOIF says the 2028 expansion to a record 36 sports “has raised several questions” among its members.

Novak Djokovic gets his trophy after securing year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending 8th time

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic has received his trophy after securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time. Djokovic needed only one match win at the ATP Finals to be sure of keeping the top spot and the 24-time Grand Slam champion secured it in his opener by beating Holger Rune in a match spanning more than three hours on Sunday and into Monday morning. ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi presented Djokovic with the trophy for his achievement on Monday afternoon. Djokovic then posed for pictures with his team of coaches, physical trainers and family members.

Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There will be bumps in Formula One’s $500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix later this week. AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer writes that the warning signs have been there. With $1 million hospitality packages and exorbitant hotel rates, the race was never about attracting new fans. F1 owner Liberty Media clearly views the race as an international showstopper for the highest of the high rollers. The company may have overestimated the interest. Tickets are still available and hotel prices along the Strip have plummeted ahead of Saturday night’s race.

South Carolina jumps to No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 after chaotic week; Colorado crashes top 5

South Carolina moves up to No. 1 after a chaotic opening week that saw nine of the first 14 teams lose, including previous top choice LSU and second-ranked UConn. The Gamecocks were sixth in the preseason poll and received 23 first-place votes from the 36-member national media panel. Iowa was second garnering the other 13 first-place ballots. UCLA, Utah and Colorado rounded out the first five. LSU fell to seventh and UConn dropped to eighth. Despite the loss, the Huskies now have been ranked for 566 consecutive weeks, breaking a tie with Tennessee for the longest streak all-time.

