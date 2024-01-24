AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:56 a.m. EST

Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame while Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield fell short. Beltré was picked on 366 of 385 ballots in his first appearance for 95.1%. Helton, making his sixth ballot appearance, got 307 votes for 79.7%, 18 more than the needed 289 for 75% after falling 11 votes short last year. Mauer also was elected on his first try, receiving 293 votes for 76.1%. The three players will be inducted at Cooperstown on July 21 along with manager Jim Leyland, elected last month.

Raiders hire former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco for GM job

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday they hired Tom Telesco as their next general manager and passed over interim Champ Kelly for the position. Kelly could remain as the assistant general manager. That’s the position he held under Dave Ziegler, who was fired Oct. 31. Kelly then was given the interim title and was believed to be a strong candidate to get the job full time. Telesco comes from the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, where he was the general manager since 2013.

Bucks fire coach Adrian Griffin after 43 games despite having one of NBA’s top records

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Adrian Griffin after just 43 games despite having one of the league’s top records midway through his first season. Milwaukee is 30-13 to tie the Minnesota Timberwolves for the league’s second-best record. The Bucks are 3 1/2 games behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. But the dip in Milwaukee’s defensive performance had raised concerns about the Bucks’ viability as a championship contender. Milwaukee had given Griffin his first head coaching job this summer after firing Mike Budenholzer. Joe Prunty, who had been an assistant coach on Griffin’s staff, will serve as the Bucks’ interim head coach.

James, Embiid, Curry and Durant are in the US player pool for the Paris Olympics

There are few surprises in USA Basketball’s men’s player pool for the Paris Olympics that was announced Tuesday, with most of the big names like LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant on the list. The surprise may have been who was missing. Draymond Green wasn’t among the 41 names released by USA Basketball as candidates for the team that will compete in Paris this summer in search of a fifth consecutive gold medal. Green helped the U.S. win gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and then another title at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

NBA says Hornets-Wolves refs missed 10 calls in last 2 minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA announced there were 10 incorrectly officiated calls in the last 2 minutes of Charlotte’s comeback win at Minnesota. The Timberwolves lost 128-125 to the Hornets despite a franchise-record 62 points by Karl-Anthony Towns. The Last Two Minute Report is issued by the league for games at or within three-point margins in the final 2 minutes of fourth quarters and overtimes. This report revealed that six mistakes benefited the Hornets and three of them went for the Wolves. One was simply a foul called on the wrong Charlotte player.

Heat trade 6-time All-Star Kyle Lowry and a draft pick to the Hornets for Terry Rozier

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry has been traded by the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets for Terry Rozier in a swap of guards. The Heat also are sending a 2027 first-round draft pick to the Hornets to complete the deal. Rozier figures to be an immediate upgrade for the Heat. He is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists — both career bests — in 30 games this season, and is shooting a career-high 46% as well. Lowry is a six-time All-Star and won an NBA title with Toronto in 2019.

Medvedev into semifinals; Yastremska, Zheng to meet for a spot in Australian Open women’s final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev is into the semifinals of the Australian Open for the third time in four years after he outlasted Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. The two-time Australian Open finalist will take on either Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz or Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev. No. 12-seeded Zheng Qinwen will meet Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska for a spot in the women’s final. Zheng beat 75th-ranked Anna Kalinskaya 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-1 in a night quarterfinal after Yastremska reached her first major semifinal with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Linda Noskova.

Oilers beat Blue Jackets 4-1 for 14th straight victory, close within 3 wins of the NHL record

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Warren Foegele and Evander Kane each had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers extended their winning streak to 14 games with a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Connor McDavid and Dylan Holloway also scored for the Oilers (27-15-1), who became the seventh team in NHL history to win 14 in a row. Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner made 27 saves and won his 11th straight game, passing Grant Fuhr for the longest single-season winning streak in Oilers history. Dmitri Voronkov scored for the Blue Jackets (14-23-9), who have lost five of their last six games. Elvis Merzlikins finished with 20 saves.

The Chiefs’ winning formula is to surround their immense star power with draft steals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have become known for big-name stars such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. They are some of the best players in the NFL and have helped the Chiefs reach their sixth straight AFC title game. But the Chiefs wouldn’t be heading to Baltimore on Sunday for a shot at their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years if not for all of their draft steals over the years. That includes players like Chamarri Conner, who played a crucial role in beating Buffalo in last weekend’s divisional round, and leading rusher Isiah Pacheco, a former seventh-round pick.

Visa enters F1 with Red Bull, rebrands AlphaTauri with wordy new team name

Visa will enter Formula One this year with Red Bull Racing in its first new global sports sponsorship agreement in 15 years. Visa has taken over the title sponsorship of Red Bull’s second team, which has been called Scuderia AlphaTauri since 2020. The team will be called Visa Cash App RB F1 Team when drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda start the season. Visa’s deal with Red Bull is for three years, its senior vice president of global sponsorship strategy told The Associated Press, and Visa’s logo will be on all of Red Bull’s F1 properties.

