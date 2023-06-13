AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:55 a.m. EDT

Nuggets take home 1st NBA title in rugged 94-89 win over Heat

DENVER (AP) — Confetti flying in Denver. The Nuggets sharing hugs while passing around the NBA championship trophy. Scenes that for decades seemed impossible finally turned into reality for the Nuggets. Denver outlasted the Miami Heat 94-89 in an ugly, frantic Game 5 that did nothing to derail Nikola Jokic, who bailed out his teammates with 28 points and 16 rebounds on a night when nothing else seemed to work. The win gave the Nuggets their first title in 47 years in the league. Jokic was named MVP and is the first player to lead everyone in points, rebounds and assists in a single playoffs.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic adds missing piece to impressive resume with NBA title

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets’ first NBA championship cements Serbian center Nikola Jokic as one of the game’s preeminent player. The Nuggets’ superstar was denied a third consecutive MVP this season. But he was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after dominating the series with the Miami Heat just as he did earlier rounds when the Nuggets knocked off the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. Jokic finally fully celebrated his impressive run through the playoffs once the Nuggets had secured the first NBA championship in franchise history.

Analysis: Nuggets built a championship team the right way, and built it to last

This may be just the start for the Denver Nuggets. They are the newly crowned NBA champions after beating the Miami Heat on Monday night and winning the finals in five games. They have five starters that are all age 30 or under. They have a superstar in Nikola Jokic leading the way and an elite second option in Jamal Murray. They have a roster filled with players who have bought in to be something bigger than themselves. The Nuggets were built the right way and built to last. That’s why they should be in the championship mix next year as well.

Nikola Jokic’s hometown in Serbia celebrates Denver Nuggets’ 1st NBA title

SOMBOR, Serbia (AP) — It was barely dawn when Nikola Jokic’s hardcore fans in his Serbian hometown of Sombor chanted “MVP! MVP!” and celebrated the Denver Nuggets’ first NBA title. Denver trailed the Miami Heat at halftime of Game 5 but rallied to win 94-89. Two-time league MVP Jokic posted 28 points and 16 rebounds and was voted Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals. Every shot, rebound or block the Serbian center made sparked loud cheers and shouts in the decrepit sports hall where fans in this otherwise sleepy northern Serbian town watched the final on a large screen.

Analysis: Novak Djokovic has 23 Slams, so is he the GOAT? He leaves that debate to others

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s 23 Grand Slam titles put him atop the list for the most in history by a man. He broke a tie with rival Rafael Nadal and is now three ahead of the retired Roger Federer. Djokovic got his 23rd by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday. Djokovic was then asked how it feels to be the greatest male tennis player in history. He did not give a direct answer. But the numbers sure back his case. Most Grand Slam titles. Most weeks at No. 1. The only man to win every Masters 1000 event twice. And so on. He now heads to Wimbledon halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam.

Original Golden Knights hope to fulfill owner’s wish of Stanley Cup by 6th year

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights owner Bill Foley was aggressive from the beginning. He said he wanted to win the Stanley Cup in six years. Vegas nearly won it the first year. The Knights made the Stanley Cup Final before losing in five games to the Washington Capitals. High expectations came from the top and came early for the six players who remain from that team. The Knights take a 3-1 series lead into Tuesday’s Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. This is Vegas’ sixth season.

Vegas Golden Knights buck trend of small D-men during Stanley Cup Final run

The Vegas Golden Knights are one win from the Stanley Cup with a big defensive corps that bucks the trend of smaller blue lines. Vegas’ six defensemen that have have played in the final range from 6-foot-1 to 6-6. That’s a significantly bigger defense than the Florida Panthers, who the Golden Knights lead 3-1 in final. Part of the advantage is having the size and toughness to handle big hits and pressure all playoffs.

Senator asks LIV Golf, PGA Tour leaders for records on merger

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leader of a Senate subcommittee wants the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf to present records about negotiations that led to their new agreement and plans for what golf will look like under the arrangement. Sen. Richard Blumenthal sent letters to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV CEO Greg Norman spelling out the “serious questions regarding the reasons for and terms behind the announced agreement.” Blumenthal, who is chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said he also wanted to hear the tour’s plans to retain its tax-exempt status. Last week, LIV and the tour stunned the golf world by agreeing to merge the PGA Tour and European tour with the Saudi golf interests, while dropping all lawsuits between the parties.

Browns’ Winfrey has assault charged dismissed after he completed diversion program

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey had a misdemeanor assault charge against him dropped in Texas after he completed a pretrial diversion program. According to Harris County Court documents, Winfrey’s case was dismissed on June 9. The 22-year-old Winfrey had been arrested in April after he allegedly became violent in an argument with a woman he was dating. Winfrey has had a turbulent tenure with Cleveland since the Browns drafted him in the fourth round in 2022. He was disciplined by the team last season on at least two occasions, and Winfrey acknowledged he needed to mature as a professional.

Accustomed to playing with injuries, Panthers prepare for Game 5

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Florida Panthers took the ice for Monday’s practice without several key players, most notably Matthew Tkachuk. The Panthers also were seemingly without any concern as they prepare for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights, down 3-1 in the series. The common theme in the Panthers’ locker room after practice was referring to their 3-1 series comeback in the opening round against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins. This time, however, it’ll take a lot more than hockey’s so-called “puck luck” in what’s been a hard-hitting, physically challenging, brawl-filled series.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.