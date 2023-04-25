AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:54 a.m. EDT

Rodgers latest aging NFL star to join Jets late in career

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The trade of Aaron Rodgers to New York puts one of the greatest players in NFL history in a Jets uniform. Despite a 54-year Super Bowl drought and the league’s longest active streak without a playoff appearance, the Jets have acquired several Hall of Fame players over the years. Some had big impacts, while others simply made a pitstop in New York on their way to Canton. The list includes Brett Favre, LaDainian Tomlinson, Ronnie Lott and Art Monk.

Is NFL hypocritical or hypervigilant in betting punishment?

Some say the NFL is hypocritical for suspending players for gambling after the league has embraced legalized wagering as a major source of revenue in recent years. Others see it as necessary for the league to maintain public confidence that its games are on the up and up. The league suspended five players last week for gambling while at work. Three were banned for at least next season for gambling on football and two others were suspended for placing bets on non-football games from team facilities.

Horvat among NHL stars coming up small early in playoffs

A handful of big-name stars around the NHL have been invisible or close to it during the first week of the playoffs. Bo Horvat was held without a point in the New York Islanders’ series against Carolina before a goal in garbage time of Game 4 when the Hurricanes took a 3-1 lead. Florida captain Aleksander Barkov has been a nonfactor in the Panthers falling behind three games to one against Boston. Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele has similarly struggled against Vegas so far. Those players don’t have much time to start making an impact before it’s too late.

What is a sweeper? A look at the pitch taking over MLB

PHOENIX (AP) — Move over slider, curve, slurve and screwball, there’s a new (ish) breaking ball making the rounds in the majors: the sweeper. Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani uses it, as does Padres starter Yu Darvish, Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes and dozens of other pitchers. It’s not really a new pitch, but a new term to describe a certain type of breaking ball that’s been around a long time. A good sweeper’s main movement is side-to-side and doesn’t plunge downward like the normal slider or curveball. Ohtani’s sweeper is considered one of the best in today’s game, with a good one producing around 20 inches of horizontal movement.

LeBron leads Lakers past Grizz 117-111 in OT for 3-1 lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James made the tying layup with 0.8 seconds left in regulation before scoring four of his 22 points in overtime, and the Los Angeles Lakers surged to a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series with a 117-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Austin Reaves scored 23 points for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who are on the brink of their first playoff series victory outside the Florida bubble since 2012. Desmond Bane scored 36 points and hit a tiebreaking layup with 6.7 seconds left in regulation for the second-seeded Grizzlies.

Butler scores 56, Heat stun Bucks 119-114 for 3-1 lead

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored a Miami playoff record 56 points, and the Heat roared back from 14 points down in the final quarter to stun the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 on Monday night to put the NBA’s top overall seed on the brink of early elimination. The 56 points also became Butler’s career high. He was 19 for 28 from the field, 15 of 18 from the foul line and added nine rebounds for eighth-seeded Miami — which took a 3-1 lead over the Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Brook Lopez scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a two-game absence with a bruised back and had a triple-double.

AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights and massive expectations of the Big Apple. The New York Jets agreed on a deal to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the teams have not officially announced the deal. The Jets will also receive the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers, according to another person with knowledge of the trade. In exchange, Green Bay will get the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick.

AP source: Rockets hire ex-Celtics coach Udoka as new coach

HOUSTON (AP) — Ime Udoka has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets, a source familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, then was suspended for this season after the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female Celtics employee. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not officially announced the move.

Rays win modern record 14th straight at home to start season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Taj Bradley won his third consecutive start to begin his big league career and the Tampa Bay Rays set a modern era MLB record with their 14th consecutive home win to begin a season, 8-3 over the Houston Astros. Tampa Bay had shared the mark dating to 1901 with the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rays are 20-3 overall. Only the 1911 Detroit Tigers and 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers had better starts at 21-2 since 1901. Bradley allowed three runs and four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings. Alex Bregman and Jeremy Peña homered for the Astros.

City, Arsenal meet in potential Premier League title decider

Arsenal is discovering the brutal reality about going toe to toe with Manchester City in the final stretch of a Premier League title race. Perfection is pretty much essential. And Arsenal is far from perfect at the moment. Three straight draws have seen the long-time leader lose the initiative if not first place. Arsenal’s credentials are being seriously questioned ahead of the ultimate test in English soccer and what many are billing a title decider: An away match against City. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says “this last level demands absolute perfection.” City has hit its best form of the season and is on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

